47 Apartments for rent in Shirley, NY📍
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 3
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 25
With a small, cozy feel, Shirley is the place for those who prefer life in a tight-knit community. Interestingly, Shirley is not a city, village, or town. Instead, this little community, home to just under 30,000 people, is a hamlet. This might conjure images of Shakespearean melodrama, but the enclave actually has quite a bit going for itself, not least of which is a price tag far lower than New York City's.
New York City, as a rule, is a very expensive city. In fact, it's one of the top-three most expensive cities in the United States, so it stands to reason that moving to Shirley won't be cheap. However, Shirley is nowhere near one of the most expensive communities in New York, with an average home value that is less than 10 percent of the New York average. The percentage of vacant rental apartments is 6 percent, which is not bad for this state.
Make a Plan:
Before you start your hunt for an apartment, prepare a list of your requirements. While most people consider themselves lucky to find an apartment to rent in New York, where the competition for housing is fierce, that's no reason to settle for a sub-par apartment -- after all, you will have to spend at least some time there.
What You Need:
Most landlords will need a security deposit, the first months payment, a letter (or two) of reference, proof of income, and permission to check your credit. Adding in a healthy dose of charm won't hurt.
Where you live in a community affects your enjoyment and perception of the city overall. Shirley is no different, and the prices for renting an apartment differ according to neighborhood. Here are some details about a few Shirley neighborhoods.
Town Center: Welcome to this neighborhood, where the bulk of the residential homes are made up of small apartment buildings, and single-family homes.
Moriches Middle Island Rd/William Floyd Pky: This neighborhood is a little more expensive than Town Center, with more single-family homes than most neighborhoods in the nation.
William Floyd Pky/Parkwood Dr: This is a waterfront neighborhood, which serves as a draw for residents who want to live near the water.
One of Shirley's best attributes is its proximity to water, which attracts tourists, visitors, and people who want to enjoy the scenery, seafood, and water-related activities. Sound like you? Come on home.