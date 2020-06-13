Apartment List
/
NY
/
shirley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Shirley, NY

📍

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
13 Wellwood Drive
13 Wellwood Drive, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Nicely Updated Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom Ranch With 1 Full Bath, Eat-In-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Full Basement, Easy Access To Attic Storage, Newly Finished Hardwood Floors, New Windows & New Siding, New A/C, New Washer & Dryer,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
27 Heston Road
27 Heston Road, Shirley, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Huge Kitchen/Dining Room Combo, Living Room, 1 Bedroom, Full Bath
Results within 1 mile of Shirley
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Yaphank
6 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,330
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Sayville Rd
15 Sayville Road, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath house

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
155 Dogwood Road
155 Dogwood Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
706 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom with office, Living Room, Full Bath, Small Eat in kitchen & Bonus Room. Large fenced Yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
85 Woodside Road
85 Woodside Road, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
renovated interior includes new paint,new carpet, new appliances, and ready for immediate occupancy!! Owner requests credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent..

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Road
145 Cedar Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
759 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom ranch with Eat in kitchen, Living room, Full Bath, Full basement, Sunroom & 2 Car garage with attic space. Tons of storage, nice size yard. Property presently being renovated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mastic Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Alder Drive
111 Alder Drive, Mastic Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
completely renovated inside! beautiful! owner requests copy of credit report , references, and proof of resources to pay rent

1 of 3

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Yaphank
1 Unit Available
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
Results within 5 miles of Shirley
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Manorville
1 Unit Available
402 Village Circle
402 Village Circle North, Manorville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly Renovated. All New Appliances. New Flooring. New Bathrooms. Sun Filled Screened in porch. Club House. Gated Community. Vineyards Close by. Easy Access to North and South Fork . 55 and older Community.

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Middle Island
1 Unit Available
246 Fairview Cir
246 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor 2 Bed With Sunset Balcony, Corner Unit, Efficiency Kitchen, Formal Dining Area,Living Room With Sliders To Balcony, Bedroom, Full Bath With Laundry, Master With 1/2 Bath.
Results within 10 miles of Shirley
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Patchogue
9 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,327
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
678 N. Country Road
678 Route 25A, Rocky Point, NY
Studio
$1,545
1300 Sq Ft Business Space for Lease w/Option to Buy Business!! Current Rent $1545/Mth plus utilities. Water included in Rent. Lease ends in 14mths with Option to Renew. Business for Sale $75,000-Clothing Boutique "Macked".

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
48 Navajo Court
48 Navajo Court, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Miller Place
1 Unit Available
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6200 sqft
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation. Use of pool, tennis and amenities is strictly for owners!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
16 Harding St
16 Harding Street, Rocky Point, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 1 story home,2/ 3 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to public transportation. Call Today to tour this home!.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wading River
1 Unit Available
128 Creek Road
128 Creek Road, Wading River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
An Amazing & Spectacular Beachfront Rental W/Water Views..

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wading River
1 Unit Available
124 Creek Road
124 Creek Road, Wading River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
A Lovely & Quiet Tranquil Sound Front - Now It;s Time To Sit Back & Relax In This Peaceful Setting Peaceful Home All Year Round! Live The Dream - A Great Get Away! Carefree Living On The Spectacular Long Island Sound! Must See!!!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
361 Sound View Drive
361 Soundview Dr, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Lease (Sept. To May). Beautiful 3 Br, 2 Ba, Waterfront On Li Sound. Steps To Beach. Park-Like Landscaping. Quick Stroll To The Beach. Grill Dinner On The Deck. Watch The Sunset. Fall Asleep To The Sound Of The Waves. Furnished. Sprinkler System.
City GuideShirley
Surprise, surprise! Shirley, New York isn't named after a woman, but for developer Walter T. Shirley, who realized his dream of making the community a haven of affordable housing options.

With a small, cozy feel, Shirley is the place for those who prefer life in a tight-knit community. Interestingly, Shirley is not a city, village, or town. Instead, this little community, home to just under 30,000 people, is a hamlet. This might conjure images of Shakespearean melodrama, but the enclave actually has quite a bit going for itself, not least of which is a price tag far lower than New York City's.

Moving to Shirley

New York City, as a rule, is a very expensive city. In fact, it's one of the top-three most expensive cities in the United States, so it stands to reason that moving to Shirley won't be cheap. However, Shirley is nowhere near one of the most expensive communities in New York, with an average home value that is less than 10 percent of the New York average. The percentage of vacant rental apartments is 6 percent, which is not bad for this state.

Make a Plan:

Before you start your hunt for an apartment, prepare a list of your requirements. While most people consider themselves lucky to find an apartment to rent in New York, where the competition for housing is fierce, that's no reason to settle for a sub-par apartment -- after all, you will have to spend at least some time there.

What You Need:

Most landlords will need a security deposit, the first months payment, a letter (or two) of reference, proof of income, and permission to check your credit. Adding in a healthy dose of charm won't hurt.

Where to Live in Shirley

Where you live in a community affects your enjoyment and perception of the city overall. Shirley is no different, and the prices for renting an apartment differ according to neighborhood. Here are some details about a few Shirley neighborhoods.

Town Center: Welcome to this neighborhood, where the bulk of the residential homes are made up of small apartment buildings, and single-family homes.

Moriches Middle Island Rd/William Floyd Pky: This neighborhood is a little more expensive than Town Center, with more single-family homes than most neighborhoods in the nation.

William Floyd Pky/Parkwood Dr: This is a waterfront neighborhood, which serves as a draw for residents who want to live near the water.

Life in Shirley

One of Shirley's best attributes is its proximity to water, which attracts tourists, visitors, and people who want to enjoy the scenery, seafood, and water-related activities. Sound like you? Come on home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Shirley?
The average rent price for Shirley rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,180.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Shirley?
Some of the colleges located in the Shirley area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, and Yale University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Shirley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shirley from include New Haven, Milford city, Norwalk, West Haven, and Stratford.

Similar Pages

Shirley 1 BedroomsShirley 2 Bedrooms
Shirley 3 BedroomsShirley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Shirley Apartments with Parking