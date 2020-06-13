47 Apartments for rent in Shirley, NY

Moving to Shirley

New York City, as a rule, is a very expensive city. In fact, it's one of the top-three most expensive cities in the United States, so it stands to reason that moving to Shirley won't be cheap. However, Shirley is nowhere near one of the most expensive communities in New York, with an average home value that is less than 10 percent of the New York average. The percentage of vacant rental apartments is 6 percent, which is not bad for this state.

Make a Plan:

Before you start your hunt for an apartment, prepare a list of your requirements. While most people consider themselves lucky to find an apartment to rent in New York, where the competition for housing is fierce, that's no reason to settle for a sub-par apartment -- after all, you will have to spend at least some time there.

What You Need:

Most landlords will need a security deposit, the first months payment, a letter (or two) of reference, proof of income, and permission to check your credit. Adding in a healthy dose of charm won't hurt.