Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:14 AM
134 Apartments for rent in Orange County, NY
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
New Windsor
New Windsor Gardens
3204 Route 9W, New Windsor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
900 sqft
New Windsor Garden Luxury Apartments are located in a great neighborhood. Our landscape is beautifully designed with a marvelous view of the Hudson River surrounded by gorgeous mountains. Just minutes to shopping centers and entertainment.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Maybrook
Maybrook Village Apartments
105 Broadway, Maybrook, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
785 sqft
Easy access to Interstate 84 and the NY S Thruway...Close to shopping centers..." Welcome to Maybrook Village Apartments. Small, quaint village. Centrally located in the Hudson Valley. Peaceful surroundings. 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Chester
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
47 Monhagen Avenue
47 Monhagen Avenue, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2568 sqft
Fully renovated, features a living room, formal dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a an additional sun room which could make a great office space.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
34 Mountain Avenue
34 Mountain Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,075
600 sqft
Available on July 1st, One bedroom bungalow located in the Village of Highland Falls. A space to call your own. Walking distance to the Village Amenities , Intermediate School, and shops.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Ramblewood Drive
12 Ramblewood Drive, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
Spacious home in the town of Newburgh is for rent 3 beautiful bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Safe neighborhood, magnet schools within minutes. Pool area is available but pool is not up, if tenant wants to set up the pool they are welcomed to do so.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
3 Woodlake Drive
3 Woodlake Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1246 sqft
Beautiful unit in Spring Hollow 2.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
5 Deer Ct Drive
5 Deer Court Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1831 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Must see beautiful large Freshly painted 2 level town home in exclusive Deer Run over 1800 square feet of living space, open floor plan with cathedral ceiling lovely fireplace enormous dining living room with sliders to back
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1808 Ny-302
1808 Pine Bush Road, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2556 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1808 Ny-302 in Orange County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Chester
1507 Whispering Hills Drive
1507 Whispering Hls, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1086 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED UNIT!!! New Kitchen with Granite Counter Top and Stainless Steel Appliances! New Bathrooms! Freshly Painted Throughout Entire Unit! Living Room with Fireplace! Whispering Hills is located close to the major highway with direct
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
54 Jessup Road
54 Jessup Road, Orange County, NY
Studio
$975
2932 sqft
Land for rent! Bring your ideas to make use of a barn that sits on 17 acres of land. It can be used for agricultural purposes or an animal farm. There are no limits to what you can do with this land!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Cornwall-on-Hudson
12 Maple Avenue
12 Maple Avenue, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
7/10 FULLY AVAILABLE Cozy 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in Cornwall on Hudson. Walk to village! Lovely CARPET REMOVED AND NEW FLOORING installed in ALL ROOMS - Bed/Lvg Rm Photo does not show new floor. Newer appliances! Quiet dead end street.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
39 W Main Street
39 West Main Street, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Newly renovated second floor 1 bedroom apartment in the downtown of City of Middletown. All NEW! Spacious 1 bedroom units that features a new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new floor & cabinets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
28 Kent Court
28 Kent Court, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1241 sqft
Relax and enjoy with a beautiful lakefront view cross the road to the unit. Two bedrooms and two and half bathrooms townhouse at Water Edge l in Middletown. The master bedroom offers roomy cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, and master bath.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
18 Jimal Drive
18 Jimal Drive, Middletown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1133 sqft
Beautiful, low maintenance. spacious 2 bedroom town house, Newer Pergo floors on first floor, Kitchen and Bathrooms have ceramic floors. Half bath and laundry room on first floor. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bath.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
14 Sullivan Avenue
14 Sullivan Avenue, Port Jervis, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Rental in a Beautiful Victorian Home. 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Living Room & Kitchen. 2nd Floor. Great Commuter Location. Close to Stores, Restaurants and Major Highways. Application required. Good Credit a must. No pets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Middletown
24 North Street
24 North Street, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
875 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS! 6th floor Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in downtown Middletown. 2 over-sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a walk-in closet. Open floor from living room to kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
29 Maple Fields Drive
29 Maple Fields Drive, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2581 sqft
STUNNING Townhouse in Maple Fields of Wallkill! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with a lower finished recreation room. Custom kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, & gourmet island.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
302 Old Mill Road
302 Old Mill Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Top floor End Unit Very large , open living room has refinished hardwood floors as well as sliding door to balcony and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.Nestled on the side of a hillside with great views is this one bedroom condo unit.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9 Reservoir Avenue
9 Reservoir Avenue, Port Jervis, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1037 sqft
*******VERY GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED **********No garage Oh So charming !! This lovely home is on a tree lined street of well-maintained homes. A Sweet wrap around porch greets you to this spotless home on a corner lot.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
49 Meadow View Drive
49 Meadow View Drive, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1781 sqft
Back on the Market! Luxurious Townhouse in the Beautiful Maple Fields Community. Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garage townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1850 Lakes Road
1850 Dutch Hollow Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1392 sqft
Large Fully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with large EIK. Upgraded energy star appliances. Tenant pays for utilities, 1 parking space provided with unit. Centrally local near all shops and transportation.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mechanicstown
10 Kensington Way
10 Kensington Way, Mechanicstown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1115 sqft
Relax and enjoy with a beautiful lakefront view cross the road to the unit. Two bedrooms, One and half bathrooms townhouse at Water Edge l in Middletown. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
27 Tobins Lane
27 Tobins Lane, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
600 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom with a full bathroom second floor apartment. Walking distance to schools, local shops and West Point Military Academy. Garage parking is included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Orange County area include Sussex County Community College, Marist College, Mercy College, State University of New York at New Paltz, and Vassar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Yonkers, Westwood, Poughkeepsie, Ossining, and Ridgewood have apartments for rent.
