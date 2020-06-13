291 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon Neighborhoods

When it comes to neighborhoods in Mount Vernon, you choose the neighborhood as much as the neighborhood chooses you. In simpler terms, some areas come with a fancy price tag, and some of us might have to sell an arm and a leg to afford that.

White Plains: Known for its luxury condos and and all bills paid apartments, it is also among the most expensive areas in the city. But living here has its perks. For starters, the best malls in the areas including The Westchester are located in this neighborhood, which means that you have the best options in terms of shopping and eateries. $$$$

Fleetwood Fleetwood is a pleasant surprise for any home buyer in Mount Vernon. Not only does it have historical houses boasting of Tudor and Mediterranean style architecture, the prices are more affordable than others. Besides apartment homes, first time homeowners or renters can also find basic co-op 2 bedroom apartments for rent quite easily. Most importantly, you won't have to drive to a more fancy part of the city to have your weekend outings - you can walk along along the bustling Gramatan Avenue and grab a bite at the famous Bayou Restaurant. $$$

New Rochelle: The apartments in New Rochelle won't be over-the-top fancy but they will be cozy, comfortable and cheaper.Before you start freaking out at the very thought of living in the suburbs, rest assured that these neighborhoods are only a short drive away. In fact, it will be just like living in the city and you won't be able to tell the difference. $$$

Bronxville: Bronxville is the other end of the spectrum, at least in terms of prices. When people say it's an affluent suburban village, they mean every word of it. But again, you will get your money's worth here - the houses boast of Victorian and Tudor style architecture, it has many posh boutiques and cafes, and the school system here is among the best in the state. $$$$$

Pelham: Pelham has the least in common with Bronxville although it does have an excellent school system. Otherwise, Pelham is more affordable and less glamorous than Bronxville. It is a quiet suburban town where people know each other and the spirit of community is supreme, or at least it used to be. Things are beginning to change now but it still retains some of its old-world charm. $$$