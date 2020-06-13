Apartment List
291 Apartments for rent in Mount Vernon, NY

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
119 Mount Vernon Ave 2
119 Mount Vernon Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Mount Vernon! - Property Id: 248490 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
113 S 7th Ave 1
113 North 7th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bdrm duplex - Property Id: 295325 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295325 Property Id 295325 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838103)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
448 Union Ave 2
448 Union Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3bdrm 2 bath - Property Id: 293223 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293223 Property Id 293223 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830382)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
222 s 5th ave 1st floor
222 South 5th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious apartment near shopping area - Property Id: 246913 Recently renovated , Looking for reliable , courteous tenant to pay on time . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
273 w Lincoln Av 3rd fl
273 W Lincoln Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
3 bdrm - Property Id: 224538 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224538 Property Id 224538 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821959)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
207 E Prospect Ave 3
207 East Prospect Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bdrm - Property Id: 285744 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285744 Property Id 285744 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5815221)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
110 W Sidney Ave
110 West Sidney Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedroom in Mount Vernon! - Property Id: 288179 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Side
1 Unit Available
352 S 10 Ave 3
352 South 10th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Mt Vernon, NY Rental - Property Id: 284894 Third floor unit with spacious bedrooms. New kitchen and bath. A must see! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284894 Property Id 284894 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5797306)

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
175 Washington Street
175 Washington Street, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1300 sqft
This 3+ bedroom, 2 bath duplex is a renovated apartment on the 2nd and 3rd floor of this private home. It's located less then a 1/4 mile from Mount Vernon East Metro North station and less than 1/2 mile to downtown Mount Vernon.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
151 E Prospect Avenue
151 E Prospect Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Immaculate building in the heart of Mount Vernon. extra large 2/3 bedroom unit, clean neat, and inviting. Eat in kitchen. Lots of Closets, large living room separate dining area/ third bedroom and king sized bedroom and 1 additional bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. This Bronxville PO, Mount Vernon School District, two bedroom apartment is a five minute walk to Bronxville shops, dining and the Metro North station.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
415 Gramatan Avenue
415 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
A MUST SEE one (1) bedroom Co-op apartment in the Fleetwood section of Mount Vernon. This apartment has a large 1 bedroom with a large living room that can be separated for the use of a dining area. Original hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
150 Primrose Avenue
150 Primrose Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located? ONLY 2 Short Blocks to Gramatan (Mt Vernon/Fleetwood MAIN Drag) then a quick 2-3 minute walk to the Hamlet of Fleetwood = Shops, CVS, Metro North, Banks, Houses of Worship, Park, Restaurants, Dr Offices..

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
40 Fleetwood Avenue
40 Fleetwood Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
Comfortable, spacious and bright 2BR apartment for rent in Fleetwood. Living Room, Dining area, Kitchen, two bedrooms and a bath. In good condition. Recently painted. New Stove. Bath updated.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
680 N Terrace Avenue
680 North Terrace Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terrific Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Fleetwood Walk to Everything in this Vibrant Section of Mount Vernon Great Shops & Stores Excellent Restaurants Fun Nightlife Train to Midtown Manhattan is a Stone's Throw Away

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
70 Frederick Place
70 Frederick Place, Mount Vernon, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,300
3458 sqft
Located in one of the nicest streets of Mount Vernon, a short walking distance to the Fleetwood train station, this charming colonial house has a lot to offer. As you walk in, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
39 Elliot Street
39 Elliot Street, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Updated large 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet well maintained building, in the heart of Mount Vernon, close to all transportation and shops. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
52 Claremont Place
52 Claremont Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Lovely Oakwood Heights rental ---Bright first floor unit - Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout- spacious living room with new hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, bath and eat in kitchen, new blinds on all the windows.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
32 Grandview Avenue
32 Grandview Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
This three bedrooms 2 full bathrooms unit will not last! Recently renovated and updated to offer a modern appeal. Utilities are paid by tenant and parking is available for an additional $200 monthly fee.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
445 Gramatan
445 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
This is a 4th floor walk up in very nicely maintained building close to shops and transportation. One assigned parking spot included in monthly rent.
City GuideMount Vernon
If you ever need a 5-minute guide to Mount Vernon, just put on your headphones and listen to "Money Earning Mount Vernon" by Heavy D. & The Boyz. It has everything you need to know about Mount Vernon, right from "shopping on 4th Avenue" to getting a burger "from Shabazz" to "cruising on 3rd Street" and "picking up some brew from Big Lou." It's all there in the song. And the part where they call it "moneyearnin" Vernon is not a joke, you need to be have some serious dough to be living here.

Situated in Weschester County, Mount Vernon borders the New York borough of the Bronx on one side (no wonder the real estate prices are so high here). Curiously enough, the city isn't what you would expect a rich New York suburb to be like. Sure, there are parts where all you can see are condos and luxury villas but a drive to the opposite end of the town will take you in to a different neighborhood altogether. This isn't necessarily a bad thing; after all, isn't that supposed to be a part of the charm of New York - the promise of an eclectic blend of people (if you're into that sort of thing). Mount Vernon is also famous for being home to some very prominent celebrities including Denzel Washington, Dick Clark, David Chase, Micheal O'Keefe etc. If your paycheck allows you to live in the better parts of the city, there is no reason why you won't fall in love with it.

Moving to Mount Vernon

A city that is popularly known as Moneyearnin' Mount Vernon can't really be cheap or even affordable in terms of home prices and standard of living. Median home sale prices and apartment rentals are remarkably higher than the national average; in fact, they are even higher than the average in New York. So, make sure you won't be living in self-imposed poverty towards the end of every month before you decide to move to Mount Vernon.

Finding apartments in any place within a 25-mile radius of New York City can't be easy. Don't expect to waltz into the city and find the house of your dreams in no time. To save yourself physical and mental fatigue, make a list of your priorities before you start your daily rounds of apartment hunting. Whatever your other priorities might be, remember to take traffic conditions into account. Ideally, you don't want to be more than 30 minutes away from your workplace (remember, distances are measured in minutes not miles. A stretch of a few miles could take you hours depending on the traffic situation). Also, remember to ask your landlord about air conditioning options since not all buildings here have central cooling. But again, you will only need it for a few months a year, so, it's not a deal breaker. When you start reaching a stage when your head feels dizzy and every apartment starts looking the same (that can happen!), take a break.

Mount Vernon Neighborhoods

When it comes to neighborhoods in Mount Vernon, you choose the neighborhood as much as the neighborhood chooses you. In simpler terms, some areas come with a fancy price tag, and some of us might have to sell an arm and a leg to afford that.

White Plains: Known for its luxury condos and and all bills paid apartments, it is also among the most expensive areas in the city. But living here has its perks. For starters, the best malls in the areas including The Westchester are located in this neighborhood, which means that you have the best options in terms of shopping and eateries. $$$$

Fleetwood Fleetwood is a pleasant surprise for any home buyer in Mount Vernon. Not only does it have historical houses boasting of Tudor and Mediterranean style architecture, the prices are more affordable than others. Besides apartment homes, first time homeowners or renters can also find basic co-op 2 bedroom apartments for rent quite easily. Most importantly, you won't have to drive to a more fancy part of the city to have your weekend outings - you can walk along along the bustling Gramatan Avenue and grab a bite at the famous Bayou Restaurant. $$$

New Rochelle: The apartments in New Rochelle won't be over-the-top fancy but they will be cozy, comfortable and cheaper.Before you start freaking out at the very thought of living in the suburbs, rest assured that these neighborhoods are only a short drive away. In fact, it will be just like living in the city and you won't be able to tell the difference. $$$

Bronxville: Bronxville is the other end of the spectrum, at least in terms of prices. When people say it's an affluent suburban village, they mean every word of it. But again, you will get your money's worth here - the houses boast of Victorian and Tudor style architecture, it has many posh boutiques and cafes, and the school system here is among the best in the state. $$$$$

Pelham: Pelham has the least in common with Bronxville although it does have an excellent school system. Otherwise, Pelham is more affordable and less glamorous than Bronxville. It is a quiet suburban town where people know each other and the spirit of community is supreme, or at least it used to be. Things are beginning to change now but it still retains some of its old-world charm. $$$

Living in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon is a unique city in many ways - it is situated in New York, it borders the Bronx, it has houses dating back to the 1920s. Quite a mix, isn't it! If you chose to live here, you weren't exactly looking for a quiet, suburban lifestyle. On the contrary, you were hoping to be in the thick of things and luckily, you won't be disappointed. Something is always happening either in or around Mount Vernon. The city hosts the Art on the Third Street Festival and Summer Breeze Concert Series among others. Besides this, you can look forward to many live concerts, food festivals, science fairs and everything you can think of. Not to forget that the Bronx is only half an hour away.

Commuting in Mount Vernon will be no cakewalk. Once you start living here, you will get a basic idea of the kind of traffic to expect during rush hour. If the thought of spending a better part of your day in your car exasperates you, Metro North could well be your savior. Mount Vernon is served by the New Haven and Harlem branch of the metro with stops at Mount Vernon East, Mount Vernon West and Fleetwood. If you are living in one of these areas, your commute time to the office might be just about half an hour, which is delightfully low for this part of the country.

Clearly, Mount Vernon has a lot to offer to its residents, including its key location. When you find yourself longing for more, head over to one of the many neighboring suburbs. Mount Vernon is different things to different people, so, start exploring it as soon as you are done with your house hunting. Good luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mount Vernon?
The average rent price for Mount Vernon rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,340.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mount Vernon?
Some of the colleges located in the Mount Vernon area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Hudson County Community College, New Jersey City University, and Saint Peter's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mount Vernon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mount Vernon from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

