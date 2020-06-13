AL
/
NY
/
bronx
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:37 AM

152 Apartments for rent in Bronx, NY

📍
University Heights
Fordham Manor
Fleetwood Concourse Village
Highbridge
Pelham Parkway
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 05:38pm
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 25 at 11:17pm
1 Unit Available
The Ross
153 E 165th St, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
Just off the Grand Concourse near the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Smoke-free building with on-site laundry facilities. Heat, hot water, and gas included. Once home to Babe Ruth.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 05:34pm
Highbridge
3 Units Available
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,904
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:30pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 05:29pm
Mount Eden
1 Unit Available
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 3 at 08:36pm
Pelham Gardens
2 Units Available
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:26pm
Morris Park
2 Units Available
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,949
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
Bronxdale
4 Units Available
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Mount Hope
4 Units Available
The Grand
1770 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,738
1 Bedroom
$2,192
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
Recently remodeled residential building located in Tremont. Amenities include parking garage, concierge, and high-speed internet access. Apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors, linen closets, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated April 24 at 09:40pm
Fordham Manor
1 Unit Available
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated April 24 at 09:39pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated February 13 at 11:13pm
Pelham Parkway
1 Unit Available
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
City Island
1 Unit Available
85 Earley Street
85 Earley Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1089 sqft
****Great looking spacious apartment. On very quiet block with it's own private beach. Landlord is looking for the right individual to make this beautiful apartment their home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6063-65 Broadway
6063 Broadway, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,436
Commuter's Delight! 3 Bedroom, 1 bath across from Van Cortlandt Park, walking distance to the #1 train 242nd Street stop. Conveniently located near restaurants and shops.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highbridge
1 Unit Available
979 Summit Avenue
979 Summit Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
404 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Life is better when you reach THE SUMMIT". West facing 1 bedroom 1 bath in NEW construction elevator building steps to Yankee Stadium with amenities including a roof top lounge, fitness, laundry & bike room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
1235 E 222nd Street
1235 East 222nd Street, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1235 E 222nd Street in Bronx. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
524 E 236th Street
524 E 236th St, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Beautifully finished first of its kind luxury apartments in Woodlawn Heights.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
261 E 238th Street
261 East 238th Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1375 sqft
ONLY E-MAIL INQUIRY (NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)***WOODLAWN***Completely RENOVATED***Unities are NOT included***ASSIGNED PARKING Available w/ additional fee***Extremely clean and well maintained (3) Bedrooms w/ (1) Bathroom Unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
118 E 236th Street
118 East 236th Street, Bronx, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
Beautiful newly updated four bedroom 2 bath 2nd floor unit in prime Woodlawn Heights location walking distance to shops and restaurants, grocery and amazing access to all forms of transportation- public NYC buses local and express, Westchester Bee,

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pelham Bay
1 Unit Available
1510 Hutchinson River Parkway
1510 Hutchinson River Pkwy, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,800
600 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 600 Sq ft of commercial space located right near Lehman High School. The space features a bathroom, storage room, and 2 parking spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Norwood
1 Unit Available
3398 Wayne Avenue
3398 Wayne Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Welcome to The Lenru! A Premiere Pre-War Cooperative located in the Norwood section of the Bronx. The neighborhood is home to Montefiore and North Bronx Central Hospitals and across the street from Williamsbridge Reservoir Oval Park.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4 Fordham Hill Oval
4 Fordham Hill Oval, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Excellent and spacious 2 bedroom Co-Op on Fordham Hill! This gated community has a total of 9 buildings, with 24 hour security and on site management. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3239 Riverdale Avenue
3239 Riverdale Avenue, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
2600 sqft
ONE OF A KIND 4 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN THE RIVERDALE AVENUE AREA IN A PRIVATE TOWNHOUSE. THIS IS A DUPLEX UNIT FOR RENT WITH ITS OWN PRIVATE PATIO AND WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP. THE HOUSE HAS 1 EXTRA PARKING SPACES AS WELL AS OFF STREET PARKING.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
268 W 261st Street
268 West 261st Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
800 sqft
BRAND NEW construction on a residential street in N. Riverdale. A quiet and convenient rental DUPLEX. Signature MEIK w/quartz countertops, stainless appliances including microwave and gas range, on-trend light gray wood cabinets and pendant lighting.
City GuideBronxI can't seem to escape the sins of my smart-alec youth; Here are my amends. I wrote those lines, "The Bronx? No thonx;" I shudder to confess them. Now I'm an older, wiser man I cry, "The Bronx? God bless them!" - Ogden Nash
Renting in the Bronx
+

While house rent in the Bronx is more affordable than Manhattan, if you're coming from out of the area, be prepared for sticker shock. Size, quality and amenities vary considerably. You may end up in a turn-of-the-century studio the size of a closet, where the only amenity is electricity, or you could enjoy a modern two-bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and wonderful views, perched on top of a tower with a heated pool, rooftop deck and doorman.

The only way to be sure of what you're getting is to visit. Time your tour for when everyone else is at home in the building, so you get a sense of how active the community is and how peaceful your potential place is going to be. Paper-thin walls may force you to listen to sweet-nothings from the lovebirds next door and inadequate ventilation may clue you in to who's eating pasta again tonight.

Try everything out at least once in your potential housing for rent. Open and close all closet and bedroom doors, turn light switches on and off, try the climate controls and run the faucets to observe the drains. If you discover any problems, have your landlord write down the fixes and commit to having them done before you sign on the dotted line. Verbal promises have a way of taking forever to fulfill, if they're ever accomplished at all.

Co-ops may look superficially like apartments because some are located in low-rises and skyscrapers. They may also act like condominiums because units are individually owned. They're their own animal, though, so you better be aware of the differences if you score one as your rental home.

Co-ops are membership entities that grant each owner the right to occupy a unit. If you rent a co-op, just as with any private lease, you'll most likely negotiate with a single individual. However, you'll also need to contend with a board of elected representatives, who have the final say in who lives in the complex. If the reps meet only once a month, which is typical, you may need to wait that long to get your application approved.

Neighborhoods in the Bronx
+

The number and boundaries of Bronx neighborhoods grow more indistinct with each new population and urban development. The City Planning Commission tallies 49 hoods, the borough president claims that there are 61 and the Mayor's Community Assistance Unit counts 68, according to a New York Times article. The following are just the two major divisions of the borough, each having many smaller neighborhoods.

East Bronx: A relatively flat area lying east of the Bronx River, the East Bronx includes such neighborhoods as Pelham Bay, Parkchester, Van Nest, Morris Park and Eastchester. The housing options include single-unit homes, older tenements, public housing complexes and five-story apartment buildings. The nautically inspired city island looks very much like a fishing village in New England and contains several marinas, yacht clubs and boat yards.

West Bronx: This hillier expanse rises in both elevation and desirability, like in the lush park and forest greenery of Riverdale. This neighborhood is known for its early 20th-century mansions, although it also contains more modern smaller homes and apartment buildings. In contrast, the South Bronx is one of the more affordable, and some say, least desirable, areas of New York, with high-density apartment towers, multi-unit dwellings and public housing developments. Other neighborhoods in the West Bronx include Bedford Park, Woodlawn, Port Morris, Belmont and University Heights.

Living in the Bronx
+

While the urban delights of Manhattan are nearby, there's also plenty to do in the Bronx itself.

One of the best places to drop your dough is at the Hub, where East 149th, Third, Willis and Melrose meet in the South Bronx. You'll find almost everything in this bustling business district, ranging from toy trucks to big-screen TVs. This miniature Times Square also boasts theaters and more risqu forms of evening entertainment. The Bronx Terminal Market puts big-box stores, like Home Depot and Staples, in one location. For a selection of individual boutiques and well-known chains, try Fordham Road.

For fun that's less strenuous on the wallet, head for Pelham Bay Park. With 600 acres, it's New York City's largest park property and boasts 13 miles of saltwater shoreline, as well as two golf courses and lots of hiking and horse trails. Bronx Park schools you in plants at its New York Botanical Gardens and in wild creatures at its Bronx Zoo.

Get a taste of people power through the community's many events. Catch the Bronx Culture Trolley on the first Wednesday evening of each month for a quick dip into the borough's hot spots. The Salsa Fest offers international flavor in a month-long celebration of south-of-the-border entertainment, art, food and drink. Cheer the participants or ride your own two wheels in the Tour de Bronx, which encourages a non-race through a 25-mile or 40-mile route. Finally, the City Island Arts and Crafts Fairs put together the best in juried artwork for sale as often as twice a year.

Almost everyone in the Bronx is carless and gets around on the subway, which stops at over 70 stations. If you want to travel above-ground by rail, hop on the Metro-North commuter trains from 11 stations. The Metropolitan Transit Authority offers over 40 local and a dozen express buses.

Those who prefer to travel privately can take their wheels to Manhattan on three major north-south avenues: Third, Park or Broadway. (East-west thoroughfares are easier to track because their names start with East or West, depending on their side of Jerome Avenue.) Connecting with other areas are seven limited-access highways, such as the New England Thruway to Connecticut, the Bronx River Parkway to Westchester County and the Major Deegan Expressway, part of I-87 all the way to the Canadian border.

Read More
Bronx Renter Confidence Survey
National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

Here’s how Bronx ranks on:

D
Safety and crime rate
D
Recreational activities
D
Affordability
C-
Quality of schools
D
Weather
D
Commute time
D
State and local taxes
B+
Public transit
C-
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released results for the Bronx from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Bronx renters expressed high dissatisfaction with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave below-average scores to most categories.”

Key findings in the Bronx include the following:

  • Bronx renters give their city an F overall for satisfaction.
  • The highest-rated category for the Bronx was access to public transit, which received a B+.
  • Renters were dissatisfied with quality of local schools (C-) and pet-friendliness (C-).
  • Renters were very dissatisfied with affordability (D), safety (D), and local jobs and career opportunities (F).
  • Bronx renters are highly dissatisfied compared to other renters in New York City (B) and slightly more dissatisfied than renters in nearby Yonkers (D) and Brooklyn (D).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
View our national survey results here.
Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Bronx?
The average rent price for Bronx rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,430.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bronx?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bronx include University Heights, Fordham Manor, Fleetwood Concourse Village, Highbridge, and Pelham Parkway.
How pet-friendly is Bronx?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Bronx received a letter grade of C- for pet-friendliness.
How good are the schools in Bronx?
Bronx renters gave their city a letter grade of C- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Bronx did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bronx?
Some of the colleges located in the Bronx area include CUNY Lehman College, Manhattan College, College of Mount Saint Vincent, Fordham University, and CUNY Bronx Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bronx?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bronx from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Yonkers.

Similar Pages

Bronx 1 BedroomsBronx 2 BedroomsBronx Apartments with GarageBronx Apartments with ParkingBronx Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

University HeightsFordham ManorFleetwood Concourse VillageHighbridgePelham ParkwayMorris ParkPelham Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY Lehman CollegeManhattan CollegeCollege of Mount Saint VincentFordham UniversityCUNY Bronx Community College