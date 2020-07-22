/
cortland county
7 Apartments for rent in Cortland County, NY📍
65 Groton Ave
65 Groton Avenue, Cortland, NY
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
6 Bedroom Student Housing ** FREE WEEKLY MAID SERVICE** - ***FREE WEEKLY MAID SERVICE*** Conveniently located close to campus and downtown, this fully furnished 6 bedroom 2 bath rooming house is available for the 2020-2021 school year.
25 Clayton Ave
25 Clayton Avenue, Cortland, NY
8 Bedrooms
$3,000
8 Bedroom Rooming House Offering Free Weekly Maid Service - FREE WEEKLY MAID SERVICE is included with this 8 bedroom rooming house on Clayton Avenue! The unit features a large living room, spacious bedrooms, kitchen and a washer and dryer in the
17 Chestnut Street
17 Chestnut Street, Cortland, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
This gorgeous high-end single family rental offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Located on a quiet dead end street in the west end of Cortland - close to Guthrie Hospital, Ithaca and Syracuse.
6 Euclid Avenue - 1
6 Euclid Avenue, Cortland, NY
Studio
$2,000
1448 sqft
If you are looking for an office setting for your business, here is your opportunity in a well established building. With the possibility of building to suit your needs, this space can be customized with endless possibilities.
2 Lewis Street
2 Lewis Street, Dryden, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
Available for an immediate move in. 1st floor, 1 bedroom + 1 full bath apartment. Each apartment has a similar floor plan, with a nice size living room, eat-in kitchen, full bath and smaller bedroom.
82 South Street (Brookside)
82 South Street, Dryden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$815
Available now! This 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located just on the edge of the Village of Dryden. With easy access to sidewalks leading into the Village, the Jim Schug Walking Trail and TC3.
36 Twisting Lane
36 Twisting Lane, Cayuga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1864 sqft
Don't miss this crisp, clean, updated offering. Imagine the perfect ranch nestled in fruit trees with total privacy. Features an in ground pool, two brick full wall fireplaces, three full, spacious, baths. Potential for a sprawling in-law apartment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cortland County area include Le Moyne College, Syracuse University, Cornell University, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Syracuse, Ithaca, Utica, Binghamton, and Baldwinsville have apartments for rent.