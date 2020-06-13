134 Apartments for rent in Westbury, NY

Moving There

If you're looking for a slam-dunk, close-in commute to the Big Apple, along with an upscale piece of turf to upgrade your lifestyle, pull the cord and get off when the train stops at the New York City suburb of Westbury, Long Island. Your search has ended!

Getting there is a snap. Four major airports are located within one hour's drive-time. If you're hitting the road with your own set of wheels, crank up the GPS and you'll be in Westbury in the drop of a hat.

Westbury is susceptible to the four distinct weather seasons. A good rule-of-thumb is to arrange a relocation anytime other than winter's December, January and February when snow, sleet and freezing rain can put a quick damper on your much anticipated move. When searching for a rental, bring proper documentation with you as Westbury landlords hold their properties to high rental standards. A photo ID (such as a valid driver's license), recent workplace and prior rental history references and some recently paid utility bills in your name should do the trick.