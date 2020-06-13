Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM

134 Apartments for rent in Westbury, NY

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
18 Broadmoor Lane
18 Broadmoor Lane, Westbury, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location! Close to LIRR Westbury or Carle Place, Close to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, and many major retailers. 3 Huge Bedrooms, Eik, Full Bath, Carle Place School, 25 Minute To City.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
160 Post Avenue
160 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,000
at the center of Village Westbury ,Commercial office Room (space) located on the second Floor Prime LOcation Near rail Rd Bus stop And Shoping center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
135 Post Avenue
135 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Subject to Condo Rules & Regulations , No Pets, 1 Car Parking ONLY. I bedroom Condo apt 6th floor with Terrace, Doorman building, parking,laundry room, rec room, heat,gas, basic cable/internet included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
130 Post Avenue
130 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized 5 Room Simplex Unit offers private south-facing terrace freshly painted new carpet in a large bedroom with Walk-in Closet, laundry located across the hall, deeded assigned indoor garage parking, gas heat own thermostats, new PTAC unit in

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
73 5th Ave
73 5th Avenue, Westbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful cape nestled in the village of Westbury. This home has been totally redone...kitchen, baths, and floors. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to Westbury train station. (5 blocks) Shopping and bus transportation nearby.

1 of 1

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
289 Post Avenue, #206
289 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Upscale Apartment in recently built(2012) 16 Unit Building Situated on Renovated Post Ave. Conveniently located near Restaurants, LIRR and shopping. Washer and Dryer on Premises in Basement. Gym in Basement.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
New Cassel
1 Unit Available
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
6 Livingston Ave
6 Livingston Avenue, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Livingston Ave in Jericho. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
277 Vista Drive
277 Vista Drive, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2262 sqft
Newport Model featuring three Bedrooms and two and a half baths, main floor Family Room, Atrium, EIK plus large Living and Dining Rooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Old Westbury
1 Unit Available
242 Store Hill Road
242 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5800 sqft
Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1108 Washington Ave
1108 Washington Avenue, Salisbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
All redone! New Kitchen,Baths,Floors,And Painted.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Jericho
1 Unit Available
32 Briarcliff Road
32 Briarcliff Road, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Cape Style On Quiet Street, this house has bright living room, 4 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 5

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
During World War II, the proud little town of Westbury, Long Island, managed to gather 1,400 individuals to perform in the armed forces. That stat proved to be a staggering number as it represented 20% of the entire local citizenry. Surprisingly, it made Westbury, New York, the highest such contributor of any similar-sized locality in the United States.

This neat little chunk of Americana officially began in 1932, when Westbury finally received its town incorporation papers after a three century wait. Shortly thereafter, this quaint little burg took on a new character when its 500 residents were "invaded" by New York City's Wall Street tycoons. This alluring, rustic place, so close to the city and too good to be true, was scooped up by deep-pocketed magnates who soon created luxurious estates -- some of which are still proudly standing today.

Moving There

If you're looking for a slam-dunk, close-in commute to the Big Apple, along with an upscale piece of turf to upgrade your lifestyle, pull the cord and get off when the train stops at the New York City suburb of Westbury, Long Island. Your search has ended!

Getting there is a snap. Four major airports are located within one hour's drive-time. If you're hitting the road with your own set of wheels, crank up the GPS and you'll be in Westbury in the drop of a hat.

Westbury is susceptible to the four distinct weather seasons. A good rule-of-thumb is to arrange a relocation anytime other than winter's December, January and February when snow, sleet and freezing rain can put a quick damper on your much anticipated move. When searching for a rental, bring proper documentation with you as Westbury landlords hold their properties to high rental standards. A photo ID (such as a valid driver's license), recent workplace and prior rental history references and some recently paid utility bills in your name should do the trick.

Did Anyone Say Neighborhoods?

We did! Here are a few of Westbury's most popular areas, broken up into three main sections. It is so important for those starting their search to know what they're getting into, as well as the kind of rental property they'll find in each area.

The Village Center: This section's real estate sales history is more expensive than 51 percent of the neighborhoods in New York state. Snapping up a rental apartment at a good price in this area will take some effort. You can kick-start your pursuit with an online search commencing with apartments for rent in Westbury.

Salisbury: This area's median homes for rent and sales offerings are pricier than those of Village Center by 25% and 6.5% of their residents commute to work into Gotham-town by train.

The Post Avenue / Madison Avenue: This neighborhood affords similar offerings to Village Center for rental houses and apartments for rent. Most property in this section is occupied by a mix of renters and owners. Check out Little Mexico or Galleria Ristorante in this neighborhood.

Living in Westbury
Westbury is chock full of surprises and goodies that are sure to tickle your fancy as a new resident. Dining-out, shopping and entertainment -- you name it, Westbury's got you covered!

Excellent international cuisine is sure to arouse the taste buds and get the juices flowing in anticipation of a great eating experience. Caf Baci, located on Old Country Road, Giulio & Cesare, on Ellison Avenue and Taka Sushi Japanese Restaurant, on Carman Avenue are just a few of the many local favorites.

The Mall at the Source is purported to be the cat's meow when it comes to Westbury's ultimate go-to shopping place. This shopping resource includes more than 100 stores, family entertainment and franchise-type restaurant fast food emporiums.

Westbury's legendary NYCB Theatre, on Brush Hollow Road, features a quaint, 3,000 seat, theater-in-the-round set-up that has catered to the entertainment likes of Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli and Bruce Springsteen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westbury?
The average rent price for Westbury rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,370.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westbury?
Some of the colleges located in the Westbury area include LIU Brooklyn, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Brooklyn Law School, CUNY Kingsborough Community College, and CUNY LaGuardia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westbury?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westbury from include Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Yonkers, and New Rochelle.

