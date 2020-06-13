134 Apartments for rent in Westbury, NY📍
This neat little chunk of Americana officially began in 1932, when Westbury finally received its town incorporation papers after a three century wait. Shortly thereafter, this quaint little burg took on a new character when its 500 residents were "invaded" by New York City's Wall Street tycoons. This alluring, rustic place, so close to the city and too good to be true, was scooped up by deep-pocketed magnates who soon created luxurious estates -- some of which are still proudly standing today.
If you're looking for a slam-dunk, close-in commute to the Big Apple, along with an upscale piece of turf to upgrade your lifestyle, pull the cord and get off when the train stops at the New York City suburb of Westbury, Long Island. Your search has ended!
Getting there is a snap. Four major airports are located within one hour's drive-time. If you're hitting the road with your own set of wheels, crank up the GPS and you'll be in Westbury in the drop of a hat.
Westbury is susceptible to the four distinct weather seasons. A good rule-of-thumb is to arrange a relocation anytime other than winter's December, January and February when snow, sleet and freezing rain can put a quick damper on your much anticipated move. When searching for a rental, bring proper documentation with you as Westbury landlords hold their properties to high rental standards. A photo ID (such as a valid driver's license), recent workplace and prior rental history references and some recently paid utility bills in your name should do the trick.
We did! Here are a few of Westbury's most popular areas, broken up into three main sections. It is so important for those starting their search to know what they're getting into, as well as the kind of rental property they'll find in each area.
The Village Center: This section's real estate sales history is more expensive than 51 percent of the neighborhoods in New York state. Snapping up a rental apartment at a good price in this area will take some effort. You can kick-start your pursuit with an online search commencing with apartments for rent in Westbury.
Salisbury: This area's median homes for rent and sales offerings are pricier than those of Village Center by 25% and 6.5% of their residents commute to work into Gotham-town by train.
The Post Avenue / Madison Avenue: This neighborhood affords similar offerings to Village Center for rental houses and apartments for rent. Most property in this section is occupied by a mix of renters and owners. Check out Little Mexico or Galleria Ristorante in this neighborhood.
Excellent international cuisine is sure to arouse the taste buds and get the juices flowing in anticipation of a great eating experience. Caf Baci, located on Old Country Road, Giulio & Cesare, on Ellison Avenue and Taka Sushi Japanese Restaurant, on Carman Avenue are just a few of the many local favorites.
The Mall at the Source is purported to be the cat's meow when it comes to Westbury's ultimate go-to shopping place. This shopping resource includes more than 100 stores, family entertainment and franchise-type restaurant fast food emporiums.
Westbury's legendary NYCB Theatre, on Brush Hollow Road, features a quaint, 3,000 seat, theater-in-the-round set-up that has catered to the entertainment likes of Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli and Bruce Springsteen.