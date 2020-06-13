/
434 Apartments for rent in Sea Cliff, NY
Sea Cliff
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
293 Sea Cliff Avenue
293 Sea Cliff Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Bright and Spacious One Bedroom on Third Floor. Centrally Located. Walk to All
Sea Cliff
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
131 Glenlawn Avenue
131 Glenlawn Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4750 sqft
This Enchanting Custom Built Victorian Style Colonial is the Perfect Seasonal Get-Away or Fulltime Home for Individuals Seeking a Private Spacious Abode with a Country Club Backyard.
Sea Cliff
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
6 Dixon Court
6 Dixon Court, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Immaculate 1 BR Duplex Apartment in stately Victorian. Month to Month lease. 1 Bedroom, 2 Baths, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private deck and yard, parking. Very private spot!
Sea Cliff
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
332 Franklin Avenue
332 Franklin Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and unique 2nd floor 3 BR apartment with lots of windows, Eat-in Kitchen & Full Bath. Common Foyer with shared Front Porch. Yard with Patio & Table. Laundry Room with coin-operated washer & dryer. Some light storage available.
Sea Cliff
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
241 12th Avenue
241 12th Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathtaking Water Views..... Updated Kit, full Bth, Lrm, Access to laundry room.
Glen Cove
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,290
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Glen Cove
$
Glen Cove
47 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Glen Cove
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
95 Valentine Avenue
95 Valentine Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Sunny Large (1200 sq feet) Three Bedroom Apartment On the Second Floor. All Appliances Less Than Two Years Old. Quiet Cul De Sac Location, Shared Backyard.
Glen Cove
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
44 Grove Street
44 Grove Street, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally renovated 2nd floor apartment with Open EIK / Living Room, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Attic for Storage.. Washer and dryer hook-up , Sunroom for relaxing...
Glen Cove
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
28 Ellwood Street
28 Ellwood Street, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Spacious 1 Bedroom, Living Room, EIK, Full Bath, Basement has a Washer and dryer hook-up, this apartment is light and Airy
Glen Cove
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
350 Herb Hill Road
350 Herb Hill Rd, Glen Cove, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1261 sqft
Glen Cove. Second Floor Unit Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing offers comfortable, modern, amenity-rich residences available for lease, with the water, promenade and parkland just outside its doors.
Roslyn Harbor
Roslyn Harbor
1 Unit Available
25 Eden Way
25 Eden Way, Roslyn Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
This fabulous Home is Perfectly Located on one the prettiest Streets in Roslyn Harbor. Gorgeous backyard, Perfect for Entertaining with in-ground heated pool and fire pit. Lush gardens. Must be seen to appreciate.
Glen Cove
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3E
167 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
250 sqft
285 Sq Ft// Pets are not allowed at this property.
Great Neck
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Manhasset
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.
Port Washington
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)
Port Washington
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
23 Wildwood Gdns D23
23 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 276056 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Large Beautiful studio apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.
Port Washington
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
19 Wildwood Gdns A2
19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 297387 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright, Cathedral Ceilings and quiet LARGE 2 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington.
Port Washington
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
14 Wildwood Gdns D2
14 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 288507 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautifully Renovated Bright Studio apartment with vaulted ceilings in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.
Port Washington
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
2 Soundview Gardens C
2 Soundview Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
790 sqft
Soundview Gardens - Property Id: 282005 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright and quiet LARGE 1 Bedroom apartment in Port Washington.
Albertson
Albertson
1 Unit Available
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2538 sqft
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
Glen Cove
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter
Port Washington
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition. Property is also listed for sale at $999,000
Port Washington
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
17 3rd Avenue
17 3rd Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and recently updated 2 BR, 1 Bath rental near the town dock and main street. Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Laundry and storage in the basement. New Appliances prior to tenant moving in
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sea Cliff rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,090.
Some of the colleges located in the Sea Cliff area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
