55 Apartments for rent in East Patchogue, NY📍
1 of 30
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 34
1 of 70
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 17
1 of 3
1 of 26
1 of 12
East Patchogue, a hamlet in the town of Brookhaven, is located on the south shore of Long Island, approximately 51 miles east of New York City. With a population of 22,469 in the 2010 census, East Patchogue has experienced a substantial population increase since 2000. This town has several transportation access points, helping you get out of town when you need to--and who doesn't need a vacation every once in a while? The Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and the Montauk Highway (Route 27A) run east-west through East Patchogue. The Long Island Expressway (I-495) is also a short drive away.
There are a variety of residences available in East Patchogue, but how do you find one that fits your needs? East Patchogue has many rental apartments, so a little bit of prep work will save you work (and possibly home-related heartbreak) in the long run. First, think about your needs and budget. Could you see yourself in any of the studio apartments for rent, or are you looking for something larger? If you want more space, you might want to consider any of the available rental houses--make that house a home! Also, think about how long you'd like to live in an apartment. Are you willing to sign a year-long lease, or do you want the flexibility of a month-to-month arrangement? Generally speaking, apartments in East Patchogue that are closer to the water have higher rents.
You'll want to collect the necessary paperwork in advance so you can act fast when you see a place you like. Most landlords will want to see a photo ID and a letter of employment (and many will ask for bank statements and pay stubs). A credit and/or background check may also be required. Once you've done your homework, you're ready to start searching for your new humble (or not so humble) abode!
East Patchogue is too small to have distinct neighborhoods; in fact, it's considered a CDP (Census Designated Place) of the larger Brookhaven. Notable streets in East Patchogue include South Country Road, which runs east-west, and Medford Avenue, which runs north-south and serves as part of the dividing line between East Patchogue and Patchogue.
There are plenty of nearby activities for weekend explorers. Take a tour of the Brookhaven National Laboratory, see sea lions at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, or visit the Long Island Maritime Museum in West Sayville. Take a tour or gardening class at Old Westbury Gardens, which features 200 acres of landscaped grounds, formal gardens, and a mansion that was previously occupied by John S. Phipps and his family.
In the summer, the beaches of Long Island come alive. Catch a live concert at Jones Beach or go celebrity spotting in the Hamptons. Drive over the Robert Moses Causeway or take a ferry to the famous beaches of Fire Island.
Now that you have the scoop on living in East Patchogue, the next step is finding a great place to call home--pack your Volvo and get going!