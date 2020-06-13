55 Apartments for rent in East Patchogue, NY

Apartment List
1 of 30

Patchogue
9 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,327
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
East Patchogue
1 Unit Available
311 Bay Avenue - 3
311 Bay Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a room rental at a 24 unit rooming house. The home has 24 hr security , a house manager, a weekly cleaning crew. Everything is included, water, heat, electric . This is a month to month lease This is a shared rooming house.

1 of 10

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
East Patchogue
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Rd
4 Shore Road, East Patchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PATCHOGUE SHORES- THIS LOVELY RANCH HAS THREE BEDROOMS 2 FULLS BATHS-LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING THE GREAT SOUTH BAY-HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND COMPLETELY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
15 Pinedale Ave
15 Pinedale Avenue, Farmingville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
Second floor apartment in legal two family owner occupied home. Two bedrooms , full bath, eat-in kitchen, living room. Lots of windows airy and bright. brand new carpets. Close to all. Quiet dead end street. Won't last!! Electric not included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Medford
1 Unit Available
253 Birchwood Rd
253 Birchwood Road, Medford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo

1 of 3

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Yaphank
1 Unit Available
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed

1 of 1

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
40 Pinelawn Ave
40 Pinelawn Avenue, Farmingville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great opportunity to rent in sachem school district! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Come and take a look!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Yaphank
6 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,330
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
48 Navajo Court
48 Navajo Court, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
13 Wellwood Drive
13 Wellwood Drive, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Nicely Updated Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom Ranch With 1 Full Bath, Eat-In-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Full Basement, Easy Access To Attic Storage, Newly Finished Hardwood Floors, New Windows & New Siding, New A/C, New Washer & Dryer,

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Port Jefferson Station
1 Unit Available
10 Woodchuck Lane
10 Woodchuck Lane, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
5 Bedroom House For Stony Brook . Near The University And Port Jeff Village. Beautiful Large Furnished 5 Bedroom Home With 2 Full Bathrooms Full Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Living Room, Den, With Nicely Landscaped Fenced Yard, Deck And Large Patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.
City GuideEast Patchogue
Volvo drivers, take note: East Patchogue is home to Irv Gordon, who holds the Guinness World Record for the highest mileage driven (3 million miles) in a single vehicle (a 1966 Volvo P1800S).

East Patchogue, a hamlet in the town of Brookhaven, is located on the south shore of Long Island, approximately 51 miles east of New York City. With a population of 22,469 in the 2010 census, East Patchogue has experienced a substantial population increase since 2000. This town has several transportation access points, helping you get out of town when you need to--and who doesn't need a vacation every once in a while? The Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and the Montauk Highway (Route 27A) run east-west through East Patchogue. The Long Island Expressway (I-495) is also a short drive away.

Finding an Apartment in East Patchogue

There are a variety of residences available in East Patchogue, but how do you find one that fits your needs? East Patchogue has many rental apartments, so a little bit of prep work will save you work (and possibly home-related heartbreak) in the long run. First, think about your needs and budget. Could you see yourself in any of the studio apartments for rent, or are you looking for something larger? If you want more space, you might want to consider any of the available rental houses--make that house a home! Also, think about how long you'd like to live in an apartment. Are you willing to sign a year-long lease, or do you want the flexibility of a month-to-month arrangement? Generally speaking, apartments in East Patchogue that are closer to the water have higher rents.

You'll want to collect the necessary paperwork in advance so you can act fast when you see a place you like. Most landlords will want to see a photo ID and a letter of employment (and many will ask for bank statements and pay stubs). A credit and/or background check may also be required. Once you've done your homework, you're ready to start searching for your new humble (or not so humble) abode!

Neighborhoods

East Patchogue is too small to have distinct neighborhoods; in fact, it's considered a CDP (Census Designated Place) of the larger Brookhaven. Notable streets in East Patchogue include South Country Road, which runs east-west, and Medford Avenue, which runs north-south and serves as part of the dividing line between East Patchogue and Patchogue.

Living in East Patchogue
East Patchogue's location and affordability have attracted a diverse population of newcomers, but there are many residents who have lived in the area for decades. Local eateries such as Chachama Grill and Swan Bakery draw customers from other towns.

There are plenty of nearby activities for weekend explorers. Take a tour of the Brookhaven National Laboratory, see sea lions at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, or visit the Long Island Maritime Museum in West Sayville. Take a tour or gardening class at Old Westbury Gardens, which features 200 acres of landscaped grounds, formal gardens, and a mansion that was previously occupied by John S. Phipps and his family.

In the summer, the beaches of Long Island come alive. Catch a live concert at Jones Beach or go celebrity spotting in the Hamptons. Drive over the Robert Moses Causeway or take a ferry to the famous beaches of Fire Island.

Now that you have the scoop on living in East Patchogue, the next step is finding a great place to call home--pack your Volvo and get going!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Patchogue?
The average rent price for East Patchogue rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,510.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Patchogue?
Some of the colleges located in the East Patchogue area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Southern Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Patchogue?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Patchogue from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and West Haven.

