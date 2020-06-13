/
111 Apartments for rent in Brighton, NY📍
192 Bronx Dr
192 Bronx Drive, Brighton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
192 Bronx Dr Available 07/01/20 **Amazing Home. Prime Location, 14623** - 3 bed 1 bath home. Close to all amenities. Restaurants, bus stops and very close to RIT. Ideal for anyone. Students, professionals or families welcome.
11 Sutton Place
11 Sutton Place, Brighton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1520 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch located in the heart of Brighton in a quiet cul-de-sac setting.
Rose Lawn
296 Glen Ellyn
296 Glen Ellyn Way, Brighton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1327 sqft
Great duplex, 2 story, new kitchen w/new: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microhood! New counter top and new flooring! Hardwood flooring throughout! Two bedrooms on second floor w/full bath! Third floor is finished with fresh paint & new
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Strong
47 Raleigh St
47 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1460 sqft
3-Bedroom Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR - *************************************** Check out our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.
Strong
70 Rosemount St.
70 Rosemount Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1152 sqft
70 Rosemount St. Available 07/01/20 4-Bedroom Home Rental - Walk to Strong & UofR! - ********************************** See our 360 Virtual Walk-Through Here: https://kuula.
19th Ward
53 Congress Ave
53 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1625 sqft
Large 4-Bd Single-Family Rental - Walk to UofR!! - Very large 4-Bd, 2-full bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything.
East Avenue
1206 Park Avenue
1206 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1520 sqft
Park Ave Single Family 4 bedroom 2 bath - Available June 1st - Fully updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1st floor laundry Subway tile Baths Clawfoot soaking tub Cherry kitchen with stainless steel appliances Hardwoods throughout Excellent credit required 1
Upper Monroe
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.
Strong
1685 South Ave
1685 South Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1546 sqft
1685 South Ave Available 06/22/20 Single-Family Home Rental in the College Town, UofR, Strong Neighborhoods - Talk about convenient and central to everything! This is a 3-bedroom, single-family house that is available June 1st.
East Avenue
1079 Park Ave whole house
1079 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
abc area park ave - Property Id: 262074 great spot on park ave. large front porch big yard with parking all offstreet. walking distance from park berkley area also wegmans and cobbs hill walk bridge on colby st. bus stops .
Park Avenue
180 Harvard Street
180 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
2556 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the beautiful Park Avenue neighborhood. Updated kitchen and baths, spacious rooms with hardwood floors.
East Avenue
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.
Strong
37 Irvington Road
37 Irvington Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1556 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom single family home close to University of Rochester, Available 6/1
19th Ward
105 Brooks Avenue
105 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1378 sqft
Beautiful single family home. Fully renovated interior! Vinyl allure flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances included, stunning cabinetry and countertop in place, first floor laundry, new bathroom fixtures installed.
11 Morrison Avenue
11 Morrison Avenue, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1408 sqft
Short term summer rental available. Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with double fenced-in lot and big oversized two car garage. Dovetailed maple kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and stove included. Open floor plan.
Park Avenue
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.
East Avenue
1200 East Avenue
1200 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Executive Rental Available June 1st in the Sought-After East Avenue Neighborhood! Steps to all that Historic East Avenue & Park Avenue Areas Have to Offer.
South Wedge
2 Whalin Street
2 Whalin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Nice updated 3 bedroom half house for rent!!! Galley kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors. 2 good sized bedrooms. Large 3rd. bedroom on second floor w/full bath!!! Private entrance and private basement with laundry hook-ups.
East Avenue
1063 East Avenue
1063 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom with tons of natural light. Located on the second floor. Large Galley kitchen w/ample amount of cabinet space. Updated Bathroom! High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors.
Park Avenue
30 Rowley Street
30 Rowley Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
400 sqft
Great location 1 bedroom 1.5 bath Apartment in Park Ave neighborhood. Second floor apartment, hardwoods throughout, 2 large closets, parking and laundry on site. One block off of Park Ave, walk to restaurants, shopping and parks.
Upper Monroe
296 Laburnam Crescent
296 Laburnam Crescent, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Brand New and really well done! Wonderfully bright! 2 Bedroom, 1 full bath, apartment.
Park Avenue
57 Calumet Street
57 Calumet Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
HUGE Park Ave Apartment for Rent August 1st in Desirable ABC Streets Neighborhood off Park Avenue! Apartment Includes 2nd & 3rd Floor with Private Balcony. Cathedral Ceiling Living Room & Loft Space.
Park Avenue
274 Rutgers #2 Street
274 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE BY REQUEST Almost 2000 sq ft and fully remodeled unit with granite countertops, new kitchens and baths, huge bedrooms and an enormous bonus room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Brighton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
Some of the colleges located in the Brighton area include Monroe Community College, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Saint John Fisher College, and SUNY College at Brockport. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brighton from include Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Victor, and Canandaigua.