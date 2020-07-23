/
albany county
127 Apartments for rent in Albany County, NY📍
3 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
34 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,080
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
3 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
4 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1056 sqft
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
12 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
7 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
6 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,631
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
11 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,158
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
29 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,441
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1526 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,140
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1321 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
4 Units Available
Campus Area
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1736 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
1 Unit Available
620 Clipper Road
620 Clapper Road, Albany County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available To Rent Monthly Or Weekly, Monthly Is Preferred. Available Memorial Day-June 30th: $10,000. July or August: $30,000. For A Weekly Rental June is Available For $2,500, July Or August Is Available For $7,000.
1 Unit Available
310 Pleasant Street
310 Pleasant Street, Cohoes, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Luxury Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Video tour is here: https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
188 MAIN ST
188 Main Street, Cohoes, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedroom apartment for rent in Cohoes. Off street parking across the street.
1 Unit Available
5 HILLSIDE AV
5 Hillside Avenue, Colonie, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Seeking a single family rental in a great location? This well maintained ranch is located on a dead end street and has a large backyard.
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
33 S Lake Ave
33 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Newly Remodeled Luxury Unit-1Bed w/ Den! - Property Id: 324638 REASONS TO RENT: -89 Walk Score!! -Brand NEW units -In the thick of it downtown Albany! -Luxury Apartments at a great price! -Off Street Parking 1 bed w/ Den Lower Level 650 SF
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
160 Myrtle Ave
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
Half Security and Internet Included! - Property Id: 237226 HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT MOVE IN SPECIAL! Reach out today! Reach out today to se these gorgeous apartments and complex! Studio and one bedroom options available today! @HudsonPark offers
1 Unit Available
3724 Carman Road #3
3724 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom (On SECOND FLOOR) - Property Id: 311852 Monthly Rent:...... $1025 Town:................... 3724 CARMAN ROAD #3-GUILDERLAND School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) SENIORS ONLY - Property Id: 312588 NO PETS AND NO SMOKING Monthly Rent:...... $925 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #902-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............
1 Unit Available
Downtown Albany
50 S Pearl St 201
50 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Location Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY! - Property Id: 136927 Beautiful and updated apartments with prime location in Downtown Albany! HALF SECURITY and other move in specials being offered! Reach out today to take advantage! REASONS TO
1 Unit Available
1941 Western Ave #1303
1941 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom (SECOND FLOOR) SENIOR 55+ - Property Id: 321207 NO SMOKING AND NO PETS Monthly Rent:...... $1150 Town:................... 1941 WESTERN AVENUE #1303-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............
1 Unit Available
West Hill
593 3rd St
593 Third Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 West Hill - Property Id: 170099 Great condition 3 bedroom large flat with backyard fenced in. Washer and dryer in basement Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
New Scotland
14 West Erie
14 West Erie Street, Albany, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
14 West Erie - 1 Available 09/01/20 - (RLNE5935794)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Albany County area include Marist College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, and SUNY at Albany. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Poughkeepsie have apartments for rent.
