/
/
new york county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:51 AM
4838 Apartments for rent in New York County, NY📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
16 Units Available
Financial District
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,230
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,905
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
20 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,715
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,585
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
791 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
20 Units Available
Upper East Side
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,750
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,615
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with barnwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a 24/7 attended lobby, roof deck and on-site parking. By the Central Park Zoo, Museum of Modern Art and numerous shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
31 Units Available
Kips Bay
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,195
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,755
1091 sqft
Modern apartments featuring granite walnut cabinets, mosaic tiles and quartz counters. One block from the East River and within a short walk to St. Vartan park.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
$
149 Units Available
Chelsea
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,160
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,955
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,765
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
12 Units Available
Theater District
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,301
1 Bedroom
$3,424
2 Bedrooms
$4,482
Located at 260 West 52nd Street, The Ellington is a 29-story no-fee rental tower comprised of 216 units in studio, one & two bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,861
1 Bedroom
$4,108
2 Bedrooms
$6,087
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
14 Units Available
NoMad
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,129
1 Bedroom
$3,964
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
Chelsea Landmark is a collection of sophisticated rental apartments located at the intersection of NoMad, Flatiron, and Chelsea.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 11:42 PM
$
22 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,786
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,953
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,808
1114 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 11:42 PM
$
24 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,597
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,481
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,561
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 11:28 PM
12 Units Available
Garment District
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,931
1 Bedroom
$3,369
2 Bedrooms
$4,851
Welcome home to elegance, warmth, superb services and amenities. Welcome home to a refreshing environment of luxurious living. Welcome home to Emerald Green.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 11:28 PM
9 Units Available
Midtown East
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,762
2 Bedrooms
$6,229
3 Bedrooms
$7,787
The Bristol is a well-known prestigious New York address in the sophisticated Sutton Place neighborhood. All its apartments are unusually large. Even one-bedroom homes are designed with one and half baths.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 11:28 PM
6 Units Available
Midtown East
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,654
1 Bedroom
$3,387
2 Bedrooms
$4,945
The Bamford layouts consists mainly of 1 bedroom, 2 and 3 bedroom homes with plenty of space. Many homes feature granite kitchens and marble bathrooms, modern appliances, some have balconies.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 11:27 PM
6 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Somerset
1365 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,929
2 Bedrooms
$5,862
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Somerset's elegant lobby and beautiful public spaces set the stage for luxury living. Like all Glenwood properties, it was built with an eye for the long term.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 11:27 PM
7 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,487
2 Bedrooms
$5,679
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Sophisticated and elegant, The Lucerne has a large selection of 3 and 4 bedroom family-sized homes in addition to our duplexes - a rarity in Manhattan. With nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans, our apartments beckon the entertainer.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 11:26 PM
10 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,745
1 Bedroom
$3,204
2 Bedrooms
$4,120
Residents call The Fairmont home for many reasons. Besides the dynamic energy of the Upper East Side location on 2nd Avenue, the world's cuisine is within a five minute walk in any direction.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 11:05 PM
11 Units Available
Hell's Kitchen
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,292
1 Bedroom
$2,538
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
Contemporary residential community offering yoga classes, a luxury concierge, and a fully equipped fitness center. Modern apartments in a convenient location between the Hudson River and Central Park. Parking available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 11:05 PM
4 Units Available
Upper East Side
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$8,895
1 Bedroom
$3,969
2 Bedrooms
$6,508
Elegant living in the Upper East Side near Carnegie Hall. Sprawling four-bedroom units with triple exposure, numerous interior accents and upgrades, and an attentive staff.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 11:57 PM
22 Units Available
Upper West Side
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,465
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
3 Units Available
Theater District
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,300
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Located at 211 West 56th Street, Carnegie Mews is in the center of New York's premiere neighborhood for entertainment and art- just steps from Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the theater district and Central Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE - PLUS 1 MONTH FREE OR 1 MONTH OP ON A 12 MONTH LEASE FOR 1 BEDROOMS, 1 MONTH FREE AND 1 MONTH OP ON 3 BEDROOMS ONLY. FREE MONTH RENT FOR NEW TENANTS ONLY.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
12 Units Available
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,510
2 Bedrooms
$5,571
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,277
1 Bedroom
$4,767
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
16 Units Available
Flatiron District
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,762
1 Bedroom
$4,915
2 Bedrooms
$7,782
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the New York County area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New York, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, and Jersey City have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJCliffside Park, NJLeonia, NJSecaucus, NJPalisades Park, NJGuttenberg, NJ