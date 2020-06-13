Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:00 PM

215 Apartments for rent in Great Neck, NY

📍
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
29 Wood Road
29 Wood Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 29 Wood Road in Great Neck. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
3 Patsy Place
3 Patsy Place, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Charming Home Sunny Large Livingroom & Formal Diningroom, EIK, Den, Full Bath & Upstairs (3) Large Bedrooms & Full Bath, Attic, Finished Basement & Laundry Room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
21 Arrandale Ave
21 Arrandale Avenue, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
15699 sqft
Charming Colonial style home, Features 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, Walk up attic, Kitchen updated with granite counters, all hard wood floors, central air, near town/pools,parks ..Yard/Front porch/House is on Bus routes Direct to LIRR...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
85-93 Steamboat Road
85 Steamboat Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1900 sqft
Great Neck. Newly Built Luxury Townhouses, Gated Complex, Open Floor Plan, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms Plus A Guest Bathroom On The Main.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
18 Hicks Ln
18 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Whole house for rent except basement.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
16 Surrey Lane
16 Surrey Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Beautiful Brick Colonial With Brand New Eat In Kitchen, Living Room With Fireplace. Formal Dining Rm, Den, Renovated Bathroom. Full Basement With Storage. Washer/Dryer. Park- Like Property.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
109 Steamboat
109 Steamboat Rd, Great Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
GNV New Construction.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
40 Fairview Ave
40 Fairview Avenue, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
Beautiful Split 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Appliances Are About 5 Years Old, Family Room. Wonderfully Landscaped Backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
17 Hartley
17 Hartley Road, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Baker Hill Custom Elegant Colonial Home. Spacious Interiors. Duble Height Ceilings, Living Room with Fireplace. Granite EIK, Master Bedroom Suite with Spa, All Marble Baths. Near Elementary School.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
64 Old Pond Road
64 Old Pond Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Welcome to Strathmore, Great Neck! Lovingly maintained Strathmore Colonial with spectacular oversized backyard with huge stone patio for entertaining. Formal living room and dining room, updated kitchen/granite and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck Gardens
1 Unit Available
20 Vista Hill Road
20 Vista Hill Road, Great Neck Gardens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
Gorgeous 1 family home in the North Great Neck School district for rent. Utilities paid by tenant. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay commission of one month's rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
24 Vanderbilt Avenue
24 Vanderbilt Avenue, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
updated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset on 3rd floor. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Close Walk To Shops & LIRR.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Thomaston
1 Unit Available
11 Saint George Road
11 Saint George Road, Thomaston, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3605 sqft
Expanded Ranch With Sweeping Views! This South Facing, Sun Filled Home Has 4 Br and 2.5 bath. Walk Out/Above Ground Lower Level. Zoned For Baker Elementary, Great Neck South Middle & High School. Close To Lirr/Bus, Located On Quiet street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4500 sqft
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
City GuideGreat Neck
"I had a view of the water, a partial view of my neighbor's lawn, and the consoling proximity of millionaires." - F. Scott Fitzgerald, "The Great Gatsby". Great Neck, New York, is the area upon which Fitzgerald's West Egg is based.

Nassau County, in which Great Neck lies, is comprised of three towns and two cities; within the towns are 64 incorporated villages and over 100 unincorporated ones. Great Neck is the western-most area in the county, and it covers the western-most peninsula and spreads out for some distance south.

Moving to Great Neck

When moving to Great Neck, you'll want to consider which neighborhood best fits your needs. Much of the town is walking distance to the Long Island Rail Road, which is convenient for commuters to Manhattan, but some areas are a car ride away.

When moving to Great Neck, you'll want to prepare for your ultimate lease signing by gathering together the various documents that you'll need to hand over to your landlord. This could include anything from copies of your ID and letters of reference to a credit check and proof of income. Having all of this information at the ready will greatly expedite the process, and get you moved into your new pad as soon as possible.

Neighborhoods in Great Neck

Parts of the town border the Long Island Sound, while each neighborhood has multiple parks with different features such as docks, swimming pools, skating rinks and sporting fields and courts. Also, if you're moving to an apt for rent near the town center, you'll want to check with the building ahead of time about parking and where to put your moving truck. Many of the town's apartments are within the commercial town center, and parking is metered and can be difficult to find. There are more than a dozen villages and neighborhoods within Great Neck, but some have more defined features than others.

University Gardens: The only village in Great Neck to straddle Northern Boulevard, University Gardens has a diverse makeup of living options. On the south side of Northern Boulevard are homes and other rental properties of various sizes and price-points. On the north side are some affordable homes and an apartment development called Great Neck Terrace. There are a couple hundred one- and two-bedroom garden apartment homes, most of which are owned, but there are a few are rentals.

Great Neck Plaza: The heart and soul of Great Neck is the town center. With red-brick sidewalks and tons of boutique clothing stores, restaurants, frozen yogurt shops and a movie theater along Middle Neck Road, the town is the hub of social activity and business. Dine out at Shiraz or hang out at Village Green Park.

Village of Great Neck: When you say you live in Great Neck, anyone who is familiar with the area will ask "North or south?" The Village of Great Neck is often referred to by locals as "north town" because it is further north along Middle Neck Road, the main street, and is still part of the town center, with multiple restaurants, shops and delis. There are also a number of garden apartments, much like the area's southern counterpart. This area has a mix of rentals, condos, and co-ops as well, so it's definitely a good place to start your search for apartments. This is also the part of town you'll want to check out if you're looking to rent a single-family home, as it's really the only area with a number of openings. The beautiful All Saint's Cemetery is here as well.

Living in Great Neck

Great Neck is a place unlike any other. There are few towns you can find out there with such a range of opportunities, residents and residences, and hanging out in the town center or at any of the parks would show this.

Speaking of parks, there are few towns out there with more of them! You'll find something for everyone: Great Neck Estates Park and Stepping Stone Park both have docks to moor your boat, pools, tennis courts and tons of greenery. Lakeville Park has a jungle gym and basketball court. Allenwood Park is dominated by an enormous expanse of green fields, and it also has water fountains to play in. Memorial Field has soccer fields, multiple baseball mounds and tennis courts.

The town is extremely welcoming and also offers restaurants with cuisines from around the world. Also, the town is on the Port Washington branch of the Long Island Rail Road, and Penn Station is only 29 minutes away! There are buses that travel through Nassau County available as well.

If you're lucky enough to have a clear day, you can glimpse the Empire State Building on the Saddle Rock Bridge, right across from the main branch of the town's library.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Great Neck?
The average rent price for Great Neck rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,170.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Great Neck?
Some of the colleges located in the Great Neck area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Great Neck?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Great Neck from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Stamford.

