215 Apartments for rent in Great Neck, NY

Neighborhoods in Great Neck

Parts of the town border the Long Island Sound, while each neighborhood has multiple parks with different features such as docks, swimming pools, skating rinks and sporting fields and courts. Also, if you're moving to an apt for rent near the town center, you'll want to check with the building ahead of time about parking and where to put your moving truck. Many of the town's apartments are within the commercial town center, and parking is metered and can be difficult to find. There are more than a dozen villages and neighborhoods within Great Neck, but some have more defined features than others.

University Gardens: The only village in Great Neck to straddle Northern Boulevard, University Gardens has a diverse makeup of living options. On the south side of Northern Boulevard are homes and other rental properties of various sizes and price-points. On the north side are some affordable homes and an apartment development called Great Neck Terrace. There are a couple hundred one- and two-bedroom garden apartment homes, most of which are owned, but there are a few are rentals.

Great Neck Plaza: The heart and soul of Great Neck is the town center. With red-brick sidewalks and tons of boutique clothing stores, restaurants, frozen yogurt shops and a movie theater along Middle Neck Road, the town is the hub of social activity and business. Dine out at Shiraz or hang out at Village Green Park.

Village of Great Neck: When you say you live in Great Neck, anyone who is familiar with the area will ask "North or south?" The Village of Great Neck is often referred to by locals as "north town" because it is further north along Middle Neck Road, the main street, and is still part of the town center, with multiple restaurants, shops and delis. There are also a number of garden apartments, much like the area's southern counterpart. This area has a mix of rentals, condos, and co-ops as well, so it's definitely a good place to start your search for apartments. This is also the part of town you'll want to check out if you're looking to rent a single-family home, as it's really the only area with a number of openings. The beautiful All Saint's Cemetery is here as well.