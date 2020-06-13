25 Apartments for rent in Middletown, NY

Welcome to Middletown, New York. This Orange County town is located within close proximity to New York City. What Middletown does have besides its interesting history is some great Victorian architecture and plenty of shopping and dining in both suburban mall settings and the urban downtown. In fact, many other Orange County residents commute to Middletown for shopping, and the downtown area has a great strip of various restaurants and bars.

Middletown is also located in the Hudson Valley about 75-miles north of New York City. Though the commute time is frequently over an hour and a half, the Metro-North Port Jervis Line, with a stop in neighboring Wallkill, can make the ride more pleasant.

Many Middletown neighborhoods are located outside the city’s urban areas. Whether it’s to the east towards Goshen, the north towards Scotchtown, or the south towards New Hampton, new development in the suburban areas of Middletown remain the best option for housing. Due to the variety of apartment rentals—including townhomes and condominiums—you should be able to find a great place in this region, even if you’re looking for a short-term lease or a studio apartment for rent. The Presidential Heights neighborhood in particular has a number of desirable apartment rentals, frequently with amenities including gyms, pools and clubhouses. Two bedrooms in these regions generally range from $1100 to $1300.

Throughout the rest of Middletown, there are a number of cheap apartments, particularly around Highland Avenue and in Mechanicstown. You can occasionally find old, historic rental homes here, as well. Two bedrooms here range from $900 to $1100.

So welcome to Middletown! Once you’ve found a neighborhood for you, it’s pretty sweet here.