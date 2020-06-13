/
/
north hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
232 Apartments for rent in North Hills, NY📍
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North Hills
1 Unit Available
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North Hills
1 Unit Available
49 Wimbledon Dr
49 Wimbledon Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2463 sqft
Cerdarwood Model with three large bedrooms, two and half baths with granite counters, main floor Family Room, Formal Living and Dining Room with fireplace and an eat-in-kitchen. This is an end unit with extra driveway parking plus a two car garage..
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North Hills
1 Unit Available
109 Dove Hill Drive
109 Dove Hill Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
2700 sqft
Estates II - Desirable North Shore Gated Community With 24/7 Security. Living Room With High Ceilings & Door To Back Patio, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Eik, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Quiet Location. Pool, Tennis, Gym & Clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of North Hills
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2538 sqft
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
61 Durham Road
61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Searingtown
1 Unit Available
107 Deepdale Pkwy
107 Deepdale Parkway, Searingtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Herricks School District! Spacious 4 bedrooms 3 baths. Newly constructed 2nd floor and extended family room with high ceilings. Three blocks from Herricks elementary school. Close to LIRR train station. Easy commute to New York City-Penn station.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Searingtown
1 Unit Available
72 Hamilton Drive
72 Hamilton Drive, Searingtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 Hamilton Drive in Searingtown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
15 Harding Avenue
15 Harding Avenue, Roslyn Heights, NY
4 Bedrooms
$9,900
Brand New Construction, This Exquisite Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen With Granite Countertops And Top Appliances, Full Finished Basement With Separate Entrance, High Ceiling.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
24 Vanderbilt Avenue
24 Vanderbilt Avenue, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
updated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset on 3rd floor. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Close Walk To Shops & LIRR.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
1006 Mill Creek N
1006 Mill Crk N, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,600
Roslyn. Brand new townhouse model located in downtown Roslyn with elevator, luxury upgrades in floors, appliances, lighting, all finishes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
92 Hillside Avenue
92 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautiful semi attached 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths duplex with large fenced-in yard and 2 car private driveway. Conveniently located to town, train and schools.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
16 Arleigh Drive
16 Arleigh Drive, Albertson, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
New Construction Home In Herricks School District, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Large Bedrooms, Lot's of Closets, Finished Basement with Laundry Room, Master Bedroom on Main Floor Too, Close to Everything
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Herricks
1 Unit Available
45 Larch Drive
45 Larch Drive, Herricks, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
Beautiful Location in Famed Herricks School District #9. Large Split with 3 Ample sized Bedrooms, Home Office, Ample Storage Space, New A/C System, New Kitchen & Baths.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Herricks
1 Unit Available
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1393 sqft
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
1 of 12
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
Roslyn Heights
1 Unit Available
200 Elm St
200 Elm Street, Roslyn Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely Updated, All New, Kitchen, Bath, Windows, Hardwood Floors. Use Of Private Backyard And Basement And Laundry. One Car Garage And Driveway..Close to Transportation and All.
1 of 1
Last updated March 28 at 01:30am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
24 Vanderbilt Ave
24 Vanderbilt Ave, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Newly renovated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Parking Available For Tenants $175/ Monthly. Close Walk To Shops & Lirr.
Results within 5 miles of North Hills
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for North Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,220.
Some of the colleges located in the North Hills area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NY
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NYIsland Park, NYEast Farmingdale, NYWoodmere, NY