Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:03 AM
164 Apartments for rent in Rockland County, NY📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
10 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,335
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
7 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,670
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Brevoort Drive
15 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom updated condo has to offer. With loads of privacy, this unit faces a beautifully wooded area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 03:51 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
11 E Mayer Drive
11 East Mayer Drive, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3202 sqft
Pretty Colonial on a stunning piece of private property with an in-ground pool located in the prestigious Montebello area in the very highly rated Suffern Schools. Step up to your Rocking chair slate front porch, sit and enjoy morning coffee.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
357 Piermont Avenue
357 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Piermont Waterfront! Hip,stylish,freshly renovated single family home directly on the creek in charming Piermont.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Astor Place
23 Astor Pl, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1844 sqft
Beautiful renovated Bilevel with mountain views! Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Young bathrooms, 4 bedrooms. All windows and doors replaced. Large level yard, close to transportation, parks and shops.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
53 Brookside Avenue
53 Brookside Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE AND A HALF BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN STUNNING SOUTH NYACK, A FEW SHORT BLOCKS FROM THE HUDSON RIVER IS YOUR NEXT HOME.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
61 Parker Avenue
61 Parker Avenue, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1010 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape on over 1/3 acre of level property. House features Central AC, gleaming hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen (just renovated 2017). Both full baths were also just renovated. Clarkstown South HS and Link Elementary.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Mile Road
19 Mile Rd, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
4369 sqft
Calling all privacy seekers.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
152 Orange Turnpike
152 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1817 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER FOR BEAUTIFUL, PRACTICAL AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL! LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER RAMAPO-SUFFERN SCHOOL DISTRICT, THIS SEMI-ATTACHED HOME OFFERS LIVING SPACE ON MAIN LEVEL WITH 2 BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH UPSTAIRS, PLUS ADDITIONAL LARGE
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
136 6th Street
136 Sixth Street, Hillburn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1350 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION, NEW WHITE WOOD KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW FLOORS, NEW LED LIGHTING. LOVELY DECOR AND LOTS OF SPACE ON SIDE STREET. COVERED FRONT PORCH TO SIP YOUR MORNING COFFEE. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Myrtle Avenue
1 Myrtle Avenue, Rockland County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1217 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION, NEW WOOD KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, FRESHLY PAINTED, POLISHED WOOD FLOORS ON BOTH LEVELS, NICE LIGHTING, LOVELY DECOR AND LEVEL YARD WITH A ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGE ON NICE SIDE STREET IN THE SUFFERN PARK NEIGHBORHOOD.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
567 Piermont Avenue
567 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3694 sqft
Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
144 Railroad Avenue
144 Railroad Avenue, Pearl River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
Bright two-bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor in a multi-family house. The kitchen and bathroom were renovated in 2019. Coin-operated laundry in the basement, room for storage, large private backyard. Private, off-street parking.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
75 Eagle Ridge Way
75 Eagle Ridge Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1068 sqft
If you are looking for style and convenience look no further, this well maintained and updated end unit townhome is waiting for you. From the moment you enter you will find yourself in a very light, unit with an open floor plan and windows galore.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Hillside Terrace
12 Hillside Terrace, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
Beautiful raised Ranch with finished lower level! All updated! Great large family room on main level with cathedral ceiling overlooking patio and backyard. Spacious rooms thruout. Fireplace in living room.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
559 Mountainview Avenue
559 Mountainview Avenue, Valley Cottage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1296 sqft
My Side of the Mountain - An acre of property with the most charming 3 bedroom, 2100sqft home on a winding road leads you home each day.
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Furphy Lane
2 Furphy Lane, Bardonia, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1386 sqft
MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN & CRISP - Find balance in this refreshing and beautifully renovated Colonial Cape.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
510 Piermont Avenue
510 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
300 sqft
Comfortable and convenient best describes this apartment in the heart of Piermont. Just steps away from the waterfront promenade, public transportation to NYC and numerous restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Brevoort Drive
5 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
Studio
$1,350
617 sqft
Spacious L shape studio on second floor with hardwood floors, common laundry in bldg. heat and water included! Community pool, Conveniently located. Available pending board approval. No smoking , no pets, credit and background check required.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Rockland County area include CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and Barnard College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New York, Bronx, Yonkers, New Rochelle, and White Plains have apartments for rent.
