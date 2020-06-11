/
19 Apartments for rent in Oneonta, NY📍
54 Spruce Street
54 Spruce St, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Nice, conveniently located, second floor, 3 bedroom apartment. Furnished (or unfurnished). Walking distance to downtown, parks, convenience stores. Off street parking. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises. Lease.
6 Market St - B-5
6 Market St, Oneonta, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Great 2BR unit on the main floor. Open floorplan with tons of natural light. Includes all utilities, Free WiFi, laundry on site, parking available.
7-9 Weidman - 5
7-9 Weidman Place, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Now leasing 2020-2021 5BR Student Apartment. Rent is $3600/semester/person. ALL Utilities included and Free WiFi. Flat screen TV included with apartment. Laundry and plentiful off-street parking available on site.
11 West St - 1
11 West St, Oneonta, NY
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
3000 sqft
Come check out this very nice 8 Bedroom house available for the 2020-2021 school year! Beautiful fully furnished house with WIFI, Cable, Beds and everything you need.
54 East St
54 East Street, Oneonta, NY
5 Bedrooms
$500
2300 sqft
Large 5BR Student rental available forSummer ONLY for 2020, from June 1st- August 15th. There is nothing better than having an entire house to yourself.
28 Franklin St
28 Franklin Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
NEW LISTING!!! Spacious 3 BR whole HOUSE located just off West St. Why rent an apartment when you can have a house to yourself?? Laundry room in the house = FREE LAUNDRY. Large living room with separate dining room. Full kitchen.
52 West Street
52 West Street, Oneonta, NY
1 Bedroom
$775
500 sqft
Second Story apartment on the corner of West and Center Street, at the bottom of Hartwick college. Short walk to colleges and downtown Oneonta. Off-street parking for one vehicle. Heat, electric, and water included in price. 12 month lease.
31 Main Street
31 Main Street, Oneonta, NY
Studio
$450
375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal, street-level 200 SqFt professional office with its own private waiting room is availablein a well kept, modern, multi-tenant office building with off street parking in downtown Oneonta. Monthly rent includes heat, central air, and electric.
377 Main Street
377 Main Street, Oneonta, NY
Studio
$4,500
2400 sqft
Solid opportunity to lease former franchise restaurant in the heart of the City of Oneonta.
84 FORD
84 Ford Avenue, Oneonta, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Great 2 bedroom apartment, off street parking .There is a back deck for enjoying the outdoors or having a couple of friends over.Small dog possible .***** Application, credit report references and $40.
21 High Street
21 High Street, Oneonta, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1428 sqft
Enjoy living right next to downtown in your own three bedroom one and a half bath home. Home features two living rooms downstairs and large bedrooms upstairs. The kitchens and baths are all recently updated.
107 Elm Street
107 Elm Street, Oneonta, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
This recently updated 2 bedroom apartment with off street parking is available June 1st. Rent is $825/month. New paint, kitchen, and flooring throughout the apartment. Unit has it's own washer and dryer. Rent includes trash removal.
Results within 1 mile of Oneonta
4349 State Highway 7, #Unit 60-A
4349 State Highway 7, West End, NY
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Renovated apartment for rent - everything new - flooring, kitchen, bathroom, cabinets, carpet, paint etc. Located in a nice quiet community under new management/ownership. Immediate move in available. Agent discloses interest in property.
6 Country club Road
6 Country Club Road, West End, NY
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
Professional office space includes 1 Treatment room /or office - and a common reception area & waiting room . Beautiful newly renovated move in' ready. Flanked by successful professional offices . Parking on site .
387 Chestnut Street
387 Chestnut Street, West End, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Brand new apartment in convenient West End Oneonta! This ground floor 3 bedroom is a winner!Yard space, off street parking, and an ALL NEW INTERIOR complete top to bottom- with conveniences all around you: pharmacy, restaurants, bank all less than
5381 State Highway 7
5381 Main Street, Otsego County, NY
Studio
$2,700
2700 sqft
PLENTY OF PARKING AVAILABLE! Front of building parking for 5-6 cars, and rear of building has room for 10-12 more vehicles. Owner will remove all storage in rear if tenant needs additional parking in back.
Results within 5 miles of Oneonta
1656 State Highway 205
1656 New York Highway 205, Otsego County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Welcome to Cherry Brook Estates! Conveniently located on Rt 205 minutes from Oneonta and Cooperstown.
846 Southside Drive
846 Southside Drive, Delaware County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
One of a kind country rental, comes with access to 77 acres of property, and 3 ponds. Enjoy the peace and quiet while remaining only 5 minutes to downtown Oneonta! Rent includes cable, internet, and two large screen tv's.
2395 Grange Hall Road
2395 Grange Hall Road, Delaware County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1119 sqft
Totally renovated farmhouse. Nice sized rooms, 3 beds, 2 baths. Laundry hook ups in large mudroom. New spacious front deck, great lawn. Rental application and current credit report required.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oneonta rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
Some of the colleges located in the Oneonta area include SUNY Polytechnic Institute. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.