161 Apartments for rent in Melville, NY

Moving to Melville

If you're planning to look for places to live in Melville, you'd better warn your bank account. The median value for homes here is well over twice the median value for New York state - which is pretty high to begin with. Basically, you're paying to live in close proximity to New York, enjoy the beauty and beaches of Long Island sound all while enjoying the luxury of an affluent suburb. If you can afford to move here, you'll be rewarded with big, luxurious properties, large lawns and great shops and restaurants all around. There's a pretty low vacancy rate, so it's a good idea to start your hunt for a rental apartment early, whether you're looking for an apartment complex or townhouses for rent.

What You'll Need

A move to Melville is going to require a fairly extensive background check. Because of the low vacancy rate and the limited number of rental units available, you're going to want to get your game face on for this hunt. When making appointments with landlords, be sure to show up early and look your best. No sloppy sweatpants here. Bring a binder with all the information you need to get approved: your credit report, proof of income, references, pay stubs, a copy of your ID, bank statements, etc. All this will help to prove your identity and establish you as a reputable renter. You'll also want to make sure you have your checkbook handy. If you see a place you like, you can slap a check down and grab it before someone else does.