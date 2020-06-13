Apartment List
/
NY
/
melville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM

161 Apartments for rent in Melville, NY

📍
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT!! PET ALLOWED!! UPPER CORDOVA CONDO IN THE GREENS. SUNLIT ROOMS THROUGHOUT..TWO BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM (DEN). JUST PAINTED, NEW SS STOVE, CARPETS. MOVE RIGHT IN.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
114 Elmwood Drive
114 Elmwood Drive, Melville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
5500 sqft
Exquisite brick colonial in Country Pointe. Located on half Acre of flat land w/luscious green lawns & specimen plantings.Boasts 6 Bdrm,5.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
7 Skyview Place
7 Skyview Place, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautiful 3-4 Bedroom Whole House Rental In Half Hollow HIlls SD#5! This Beautiful Home Includes 3 Full Baths and Oversized Backyard! Main Level Features Open Floor Plan, Living Room, Kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck.
Results within 1 mile of Melville

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Wheatley Heights
1 Unit Available
27 Manchester Boulevard
27 Manchester Boulevard, Wheatley Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Wheatley Heights.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Dix Hills
1 Unit Available
218 Bagatelle Rd
218 Bagatelle Road, Dix Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Lower level 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
1201 Round Swamp Road
1201 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom plus office, 1 Bath on main level! Freshly Painted and Updated Floors, Driveway Parking, Tenant Pays Utilities, Oil Heat.
Results within 5 miles of Melville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,622
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
425 New York Ave 5
425 New York Ave, Huntington, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Gorgeous 2 Bdrm 2 Bth w/ Hdwd Flrs in the Village - Property Id: 259154 Sunlit & Bright Spacious 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Closets Galore, Wood Floors Throughout, Gorgeous Light Bathrooms, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK w/ Multiple cabinets, Washer & Dryer Room in

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Halesite
1 Unit Available
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
15 Reed Drive
15 Reed Drive, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Second floor legal accessory apartment for rent. Kitchen currently being renovated. Stay tuned for updated photos. New cabinets, appliances, floor and granite counters. Large 24x13 living room, eat-in-kitchen and 16x9 bedroom. Updated bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
130 Millard Avenue
130 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Largest Lakefront 1 Bedroom Corner Unit! Tranquil & Private Village Retreat: this open & airy, oversized, second-floor unit welcomes you with an open floor plan, a large living space w/walkout to a lakefront deck, opens to the dining room and eat-in

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
178 Woodhull Road
178 Woodhull Rd, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available for July Occupancy! A Beautiful Spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Applinaces, Washer/Dryer Laundry Rm/Office, Hardwood Floors, Gas Fuel.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
180 Woodhull Road
180 Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available For July Occupancy!! A beautiful spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Br, 1.5 bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Appliances, Granite Counter Tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
1 Murray
1 Murray Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful house available July 1st. Close to amenities

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
3 Powell Street
3 Powell Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT, NEWLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, 7 MINS TO TRAIN STATION, SEPARATE GAS & ELECTRIC METERS, HEATING IS $100/MO (SEPT - APRIL)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
4 Pearsall Pl
4 Pearsall Place, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Bright Spacious Colonial with 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great outdoor space with large backyard and in ground pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless

Median Rent in Melville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Melville is $4,050, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $4,825.
Studio
$3,647
1 Bed
$4,050
2 Beds
$4,825
3+ Beds
$6,221
City GuideMelville
"Melville" is derived from the Latin word for honey, and the town is thought to be named after the abundance of honey bees in the area.

Melville is a hamlet in the town of Huntington, NY in Suffolk County. It's located on that stretch of Long Island where lots of city folks get summer homes -- closer to New York City than F. Scott Fitzgerald's Great Gatsby lived, but still boasting the same kind of vibe. It lies just east of Nassau County and can be reached by the Long Island Expressway and the Northern State Parkway, which make it a dream for people commuting to New York City. It's also headquarters to many big corporations and has a booming economy with lots of jobs available. The population is 18,985 according to the U.S. Census.

Moving to Melville

If you're planning to look for places to live in Melville, you'd better warn your bank account. The median value for homes here is well over twice the median value for New York state - which is pretty high to begin with. Basically, you're paying to live in close proximity to New York, enjoy the beauty and beaches of Long Island sound all while enjoying the luxury of an affluent suburb. If you can afford to move here, you'll be rewarded with big, luxurious properties, large lawns and great shops and restaurants all around. There's a pretty low vacancy rate, so it's a good idea to start your hunt for a rental apartment early, whether you're looking for an apartment complex or townhouses for rent.

What You'll Need

A move to Melville is going to require a fairly extensive background check. Because of the low vacancy rate and the limited number of rental units available, you're going to want to get your game face on for this hunt. When making appointments with landlords, be sure to show up early and look your best. No sloppy sweatpants here. Bring a binder with all the information you need to get approved: your credit report, proof of income, references, pay stubs, a copy of your ID, bank statements, etc. All this will help to prove your identity and establish you as a reputable renter. You'll also want to make sure you have your checkbook handy. If you see a place you like, you can slap a check down and grab it before someone else does.

Neighborhoods

Melville is composed of a few different parts of town that have different attitudes and aesthetics.

Bagatelle Road/Wilmington Drive: This area runs from the Northern State Parkway down to the Long Island National Cemetery. It's one of the most expensive places to live in Melville. You'll find mostly owner-occupied single-family homes.

Town Center/Farmingdale State College: This area is conveniently located near the I-495 on-ramp and has a low vacancy rate. It's composed largely of single-family homes and townhomes, and also bumps up against the beautiful West Hills County Park.

Wolf Hill Road/Lamarr Ave: This is the area where Walt Whitman was born! It has more of an urban feel and you'll find a lot of small apartment buildings here in addition to large single-family homes. It's a little more affordable than the other two areas and you get more space for the amount you're paying!

Living in Melville

Life in Melville is pretty grand. Where else can you enjoy the beauty of the Long Island shoreline and still be able to hop on I-495 and get to New York City in under an hour? It draws in both beach lovers and city folks and makes an excellent home for commuters who work in the Big Apple. Residents love to dine at Cirella's Grill or Jewel Restaurant and the city is small enough that you might even run into folks you know at your favorite local spots. Some people prefer apartment-style living in the busier sections of town while others might seek out a duplex for rent in one of the areas further from the center, but however you choose to live, Melville offers the perfect blend of small-town charm and big-city offerings!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Melville?
In Melville, the median rent is $3,647 for a studio, $4,050 for a 1-bedroom, $4,825 for a 2-bedroom, and $6,221 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Melville, check out our monthly Melville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Melville?
Some of the colleges located in the Melville area include Farmingdale State College, Norwalk Community College, Adelphi University, Hofstra University, and Molloy College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Melville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Melville from include Stamford, Norwalk, Glen Cove, Hempstead, and Greenwich.

Similar Pages

Melville 1 BedroomsMelville 2 Bedrooms
Melville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMelville Apartments with Garage
Melville Pet Friendly Places