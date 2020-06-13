161 Apartments for rent in Melville, NY📍
Melville is a hamlet in the town of Huntington, NY in Suffolk County. It's located on that stretch of Long Island where lots of city folks get summer homes -- closer to New York City than F. Scott Fitzgerald's Great Gatsby lived, but still boasting the same kind of vibe. It lies just east of Nassau County and can be reached by the Long Island Expressway and the Northern State Parkway, which make it a dream for people commuting to New York City. It's also headquarters to many big corporations and has a booming economy with lots of jobs available. The population is 18,985 according to the U.S. Census.
If you're planning to look for places to live in Melville, you'd better warn your bank account. The median value for homes here is well over twice the median value for New York state - which is pretty high to begin with. Basically, you're paying to live in close proximity to New York, enjoy the beauty and beaches of Long Island sound all while enjoying the luxury of an affluent suburb. If you can afford to move here, you'll be rewarded with big, luxurious properties, large lawns and great shops and restaurants all around. There's a pretty low vacancy rate, so it's a good idea to start your hunt for a rental apartment early, whether you're looking for an apartment complex or townhouses for rent.
What You'll Need
A move to Melville is going to require a fairly extensive background check. Because of the low vacancy rate and the limited number of rental units available, you're going to want to get your game face on for this hunt. When making appointments with landlords, be sure to show up early and look your best. No sloppy sweatpants here. Bring a binder with all the information you need to get approved: your credit report, proof of income, references, pay stubs, a copy of your ID, bank statements, etc. All this will help to prove your identity and establish you as a reputable renter. You'll also want to make sure you have your checkbook handy. If you see a place you like, you can slap a check down and grab it before someone else does.
Melville is composed of a few different parts of town that have different attitudes and aesthetics.
Bagatelle Road/Wilmington Drive: This area runs from the Northern State Parkway down to the Long Island National Cemetery. It's one of the most expensive places to live in Melville. You'll find mostly owner-occupied single-family homes.
Town Center/Farmingdale State College: This area is conveniently located near the I-495 on-ramp and has a low vacancy rate. It's composed largely of single-family homes and townhomes, and also bumps up against the beautiful West Hills County Park.
Wolf Hill Road/Lamarr Ave: This is the area where Walt Whitman was born! It has more of an urban feel and you'll find a lot of small apartment buildings here in addition to large single-family homes. It's a little more affordable than the other two areas and you get more space for the amount you're paying!
Life in Melville is pretty grand. Where else can you enjoy the beauty of the Long Island shoreline and still be able to hop on I-495 and get to New York City in under an hour? It draws in both beach lovers and city folks and makes an excellent home for commuters who work in the Big Apple. Residents love to dine at Cirella's Grill or Jewel Restaurant and the city is small enough that you might even run into folks you know at your favorite local spots. Some people prefer apartment-style living in the busier sections of town while others might seek out a duplex for rent in one of the areas further from the center, but however you choose to live, Melville offers the perfect blend of small-town charm and big-city offerings!