north sea
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM
85 Apartments for rent in North Sea, NY📍
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
9 Peconic Crescent
9 Peconic Avenue, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
1500 sqft
This Home Is On Private Street With Private Access Across The Street To Great Peconic Bay Beach. 1.5 Hours From City, House Comes With Kayak, Paddle Board, All Beach Gear. Wi-fi, New Appliances, A/C, Wrap Around Deck Perfect For Grilling.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
33 Henry Rd
33 Henry Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
Imagine yourself in a turn-of-the-century farmhouse with pine floors and a traditional brick fireplace for those cool summer evenings.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
North Sea
300 Noyack Rd
300 Noyac Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
Enjoy Summer 2020 right now in this cute and cozy 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape right across the street from North Sea Harbor and within close proximity to Towd's Beach! Rental is available June 22nd-September 25th for $45,000.
Results within 5 miles of North Sea
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Cutchogue
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Book now for August 2021! This beautiful home features a gourmet chef's kitchen that opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, overlooking the pool and magical gardens.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
830 County Road 39
830 North Highway, Suffolk County, NY
Studio
$8,000
3750 sq. ft. Mixed-use offices County Rd 39A.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Old North Hwy
8 Old North Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
What a Spot! Overlooking the Fabulous Peconic with Views Galore...a Renovated Honeymoon Cottage in Great Condition...Open Lay out..Great Deck and Easy Beasy...Enjoy the Fall Foliage ..Gas Heat Central Air.....
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
New Suffolk
1470 Jackson Street
1470 Jackson Street, New Suffolk, NY
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Available Sept 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2020. 100 Ft. Of Sugar Sand Beach Awaits You This Summer In The Historic Hamlet Of New Suffolk! This 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home On An Acre Also Features An Outdoor Shower And A Double-Sided Fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
11 Oakhurst Road
11 Oakhurst Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$45,000
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront beauty on Peconic Bay. Perfect summer retreat. Great for all of your water toys. Close to Meschutt Beach. Amazing sunsets.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
13 Shawnee Street
13 Shawnee Street, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
There are two similar units available. This is all brand new construction and furniture. The duplex's have never been lived in and the furniture is new. Open bay front with large deck and your own private beach in the backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgehampton
134 Maple Lane
134 Maple Lane, Bridgehampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Maple Lane in Bridgehampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
62 Canoe Place
62 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,300
Mint Condition. Fully Furnished 2-BR, 1-Bath Condo w/Bayside Pool.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
55 Woodridge Road 55
55 Woodridge Road, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Available immediately! Beautiful, renovated 1 Bedroom basement apartment for 1-2 people in a great location of Hampton Bays! 1 year lease. Access to Bay beach across the street. Heat, Electric, Water and Garbage Removal included.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
23 Old Canoe Place
23 Old Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary Ranch 2 plus bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, wood floors, fireplace, deck, Fully furnished inside and outside in excellent condition. Circular driveway, storage in basement. Utilities not included during winter rental.
Results within 10 miles of North Sea
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
202 Washington Ave
202 Washington Ave, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1584 sqft
Country Chic North Fork rental in quaint hamlet of South Jamesport very near beautiful bay beaches, marina, restaurants and shops. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2bath beach house with newly furnished interior, sunny open floor plan and bright hardwood floors.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
3825 S Harbor Rd
3825 South Harbor Road, Southold, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1500 sqft
Come enjoy this charming North Fork beach house approximately 10 houses from South Harbor Bay Beach and Emerson Park.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Cutchogue
36225 Main Road
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1825 sqft
Exceptional Historic Cottage With Lush Scenic Courtyard, Fruit Orchards And Vineyard Views.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
560 Wampum Way
560 Wampum Way, Southold, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Sitting three stories high, this beautiful waterfront property is located in the community of Nunnakoma waters in Southold, Ny! The voluminous home has an open floor concepts complimented by a 360 degree deck surrounding it.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Southold
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenport
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1450 sqft
Charming 1905 farm house that's completely updated.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the North Sea area include Albertus Magnus College, Three Rivers Community College, University of New Haven, United States Coast Guard Academy, and Wesleyan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Sea from include New Haven, Middletown, Milford city, Meriden, and West Haven.
