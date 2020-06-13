Apartment List
/
NY
/
west babylon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

112 Apartments for rent in West Babylon, NY

📍

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
130 Millard Avenue
130 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Largest Lakefront 1 Bedroom Corner Unit! Tranquil & Private Village Retreat: this open & airy, oversized, second-floor unit welcomes you with an open floor plan, a large living space w/walkout to a lakefront deck, opens to the dining room and eat-in

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
9 Fuller Ave
9 Fuller Avenue, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Upper Level Two Bedroom Apartment is well maintained, spacious and plenty of storage! Heat included, tenant pays electric and cable. Updated Kitchen, Updated Bath, Close to Shops and Transportation, too! N/S, N/P. This one will not last!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
168 Milligan Road
168 Milligan Road, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
12 Commodore Lane
12 Commodore Lane, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
9 Captains Drive
9 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,085
680 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
158 Captains Drive
158 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
54 Captains Drive
54 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
148 Milligan Road
148 Milligan Road, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! . Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
32 Sheridan Road
32 Sheridan Road, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Great waterfront apartment. House raised after Sandy. High and Dry. Off street parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
303 9th Street
303 9th St, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Large, Spacious Apt Abundant In Closets and Storage! Unique Layout With BRs Located On Opposite Ends of Apt! Walk In Closets! Attic Storage! Clean, Convenient and Comfortable! Many Windows Allowing For Brightly Lit Rooms! All Newly Renovated!
Results within 1 mile of West Babylon

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Babylon
1 Unit Available
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
38 W 21st St
38 West 21st Street, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and Updated Main Level 2 Bedroom is well maintained and move in ready! All utilities are included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
205 E John Street
205 East John Street, Lindenhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Accessory Apartment, Second Level of a Colonial House. 1 Large Bedroom, 1 Full Bath, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Landlord On Premise, Utilities Included Except Cable, Ac Allowed With $50 /Unit- No Pets, No Smoking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wyandanch
1 Unit Available
48 State Ave
48 State Avenue, Wyandanch, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Property In Great Condition, Spacious Kitchen And Formal Dining Rm, Spacious living Rm, Master Br on 1st floor and Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Babylon
1 Unit Available
125 Deer Park Avenue
125 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
2nd Floor Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Hardwood floors, Freshly Painted, Large Walk Up Attic, EIK, Front & Back Entrances. **Please Note- this apartment is located in downtown Babylon and next to a busy bar.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
170 W Montauk Hwy Highway, #9
170 Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
55+ Development in Lindenhurst Village . This is 2 Bedroom apartment on second floor. Hardwood floors. CAC Gas stove and heat. Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and Dryer in apartment.
Results within 5 miles of West Babylon
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,860
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
15 Reed Drive
15 Reed Drive, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Second floor legal accessory apartment for rent. Kitchen currently being renovated. Stay tuned for updated photos. New cabinets, appliances, floor and granite counters. Large 24x13 living room, eat-in-kitchen and 16x9 bedroom. Updated bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Copiague Harbor
1 Unit Available
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Babylon
1 Unit Available
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water

Median Rent in West Babylon

Last updated Jun. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in West Babylon is $1,542, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,836.
Studio
$1,388
1 Bed
$1,542
2 Beds
$1,836
3+ Beds
$2,368
City GuideWest Babylon
If Harold Dieterle, winner of Bravo’s Top Chef, loves and lives in West Babylon, expect there to be something delicious about this cozy suburb.

With a population of 43,000 people, West Babylon is a stable coastal town- literally. Real estate and rent are at an all time high. If you've lived in New York City, you won't blink at the price, but if you're from anywhere else, you had best make sure you have some deep pockets.

Who Wants to Live Here?

If the high prices don't scare you off, then there are lots of reasons to move to West Babylon.

If you're the kind of person who insists on being in the middle of the action, and wants to step outside an over-priced 1 bedroom apartment to enjoy a night on the town, then you might want to consider living closer to the heart of New York City. That would be about the only reason to avoid West Babylon.

What Can I Get? There are a wide mix of studio apartments and 1 to 2 bedroom apartments in various-sized apartment complexes, and many single family homes. Depending on where you look, you can also find townhouses for rent.

How Long Will it Take? Because of West Babylon's desirability, the best homes disappear from the market at record speed. You'll have to be ready to spend a few weeks looking at apartments before you find the right place, unless you get lucky enough to take the first place you are shown. With the huge lineup of potential renters, you can't waste time. When you view an apartment, look it over as closely as possible the first time. You will have a day or two at most before someone else moves in for the kill, so you have to do a thorough walk through of your dream apartment quickly before signing a lease.

What Do I Need? Considering the costs and the market, you should come completely ready to sign on the dotted line. The landlord wants to ensure you can and will pay, and he or she won't want to wait a week or two while you fumble around looking for your references.

You need a photo ID of everyone who will be living there and a credit report. Some landlords may insist on doing their own check, and will require you pay to an application fee. Be sure to bring financial information, like a letter from your current employer and proof of salary using bank statements or pay stubs. It is also good to have are your previous landlord's contact info, personal and professional references, and a contract (or just a large sum of money) if the house is damaged in any way.

West Babylon Neighborhoods

There are eight distinct neighborhoods in West Babylon, each one offers different types of housing and you should have an idea of what you want in your apartment rental before traveling all around the town.

Lakeway Dr.: Made up almost entirely of mid to large size houses, prices are comparable to living in New York City.

Straight Path: This is a stable community where people move to settle down. If you want a community where everyone knows each other, try to get in here.

W. Montauk Hwy: Filled with small family homes, there are a decent number of high rises and apartment complexes in this coastal neighborhood.

Cr. Ave. & Henry St.: You will have trouble moving into an apartment here, as the low rent makes it very desirable.

Town Center: Most of the small homes and high-rise apartments in this neighborhood were built between the 1940s and ‘60s.

Peconic Ave.: Consisting almost entirely of medium sized homes, and a handful of low rise apartments. There are very few apartments for rent, but if you can find one it's well worth the effort.

6th St.: This community seems to be built around your convenience; almost everything you could want is within walking or biking distance.

Belmont Ave.: Devoted almost entirely to houses, you have to fight to get into the few small low-rise apartments here.

The Community

You can get everywhere in West Babylon by walking, biking or taking one of the many buses. Even though most people own cars, this pedestrian friendly community does its best to make sure you only need a car when you're actually leaving town.

There are lots of little shops, restaurants, cafes and activities in West Babylon, but most of them are only available during the day and early evening. If you want to experience big-city nightlife you will have to travel into New York.

If you can afford it, West Babylon's closeness to New York and stable community are worth every penny.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Babylon?
In West Babylon, the median rent is $1,388 for a studio, $1,542 for a 1-bedroom, $1,836 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,368 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Babylon, check out our monthly West Babylon Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Babylon?
Some of the colleges located in the West Babylon area include Adelphi University, Hofstra University, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Babylon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Babylon from include Glen Cove, Hempstead, Mineola, Valley Stream, and Central Islip.

Similar Pages

West Babylon 1 BedroomsWest Babylon 2 Bedrooms
West Babylon 3 BedroomsWest Babylon Apartments with Balcony
West Babylon Apartments with Parking