112 Apartments for rent in West Babylon, NY📍
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 36
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 7
With a population of 43,000 people, West Babylon is a stable coastal town- literally. Real estate and rent are at an all time high. If you've lived in New York City, you won't blink at the price, but if you're from anywhere else, you had best make sure you have some deep pockets.
If the high prices don't scare you off, then there are lots of reasons to move to West Babylon.
If you're the kind of person who insists on being in the middle of the action, and wants to step outside an over-priced 1 bedroom apartment to enjoy a night on the town, then you might want to consider living closer to the heart of New York City. That would be about the only reason to avoid West Babylon.
What Can I Get? There are a wide mix of studio apartments and 1 to 2 bedroom apartments in various-sized apartment complexes, and many single family homes. Depending on where you look, you can also find townhouses for rent.
How Long Will it Take? Because of West Babylon's desirability, the best homes disappear from the market at record speed. You'll have to be ready to spend a few weeks looking at apartments before you find the right place, unless you get lucky enough to take the first place you are shown. With the huge lineup of potential renters, you can't waste time. When you view an apartment, look it over as closely as possible the first time. You will have a day or two at most before someone else moves in for the kill, so you have to do a thorough walk through of your dream apartment quickly before signing a lease.
What Do I Need? Considering the costs and the market, you should come completely ready to sign on the dotted line. The landlord wants to ensure you can and will pay, and he or she won't want to wait a week or two while you fumble around looking for your references.
You need a photo ID of everyone who will be living there and a credit report. Some landlords may insist on doing their own check, and will require you pay to an application fee. Be sure to bring financial information, like a letter from your current employer and proof of salary using bank statements or pay stubs. It is also good to have are your previous landlord's contact info, personal and professional references, and a contract (or just a large sum of money) if the house is damaged in any way.
There are eight distinct neighborhoods in West Babylon, each one offers different types of housing and you should have an idea of what you want in your apartment rental before traveling all around the town.
Lakeway Dr.: Made up almost entirely of mid to large size houses, prices are comparable to living in New York City.
Straight Path: This is a stable community where people move to settle down. If you want a community where everyone knows each other, try to get in here.
W. Montauk Hwy: Filled with small family homes, there are a decent number of high rises and apartment complexes in this coastal neighborhood.
Cr. Ave. & Henry St.: You will have trouble moving into an apartment here, as the low rent makes it very desirable.
Town Center: Most of the small homes and high-rise apartments in this neighborhood were built between the 1940s and ‘60s.
Peconic Ave.: Consisting almost entirely of medium sized homes, and a handful of low rise apartments. There are very few apartments for rent, but if you can find one it's well worth the effort.
6th St.: This community seems to be built around your convenience; almost everything you could want is within walking or biking distance.
Belmont Ave.: Devoted almost entirely to houses, you have to fight to get into the few small low-rise apartments here.
You can get everywhere in West Babylon by walking, biking or taking one of the many buses. Even though most people own cars, this pedestrian friendly community does its best to make sure you only need a car when you're actually leaving town.
There are lots of little shops, restaurants, cafes and activities in West Babylon, but most of them are only available during the day and early evening. If you want to experience big-city nightlife you will have to travel into New York.
If you can afford it, West Babylon's closeness to New York and stable community are worth every penny.