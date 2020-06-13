112 Apartments for rent in West Babylon, NY

Who Wants to Live Here?

If the high prices don't scare you off, then there are lots of reasons to move to West Babylon.

If you're the kind of person who insists on being in the middle of the action, and wants to step outside an over-priced 1 bedroom apartment to enjoy a night on the town, then you might want to consider living closer to the heart of New York City. That would be about the only reason to avoid West Babylon.

What Can I Get? There are a wide mix of studio apartments and 1 to 2 bedroom apartments in various-sized apartment complexes, and many single family homes. Depending on where you look, you can also find townhouses for rent.

How Long Will it Take? Because of West Babylon's desirability, the best homes disappear from the market at record speed. You'll have to be ready to spend a few weeks looking at apartments before you find the right place, unless you get lucky enough to take the first place you are shown. With the huge lineup of potential renters, you can't waste time. When you view an apartment, look it over as closely as possible the first time. You will have a day or two at most before someone else moves in for the kill, so you have to do a thorough walk through of your dream apartment quickly before signing a lease.

What Do I Need? Considering the costs and the market, you should come completely ready to sign on the dotted line. The landlord wants to ensure you can and will pay, and he or she won't want to wait a week or two while you fumble around looking for your references.

You need a photo ID of everyone who will be living there and a credit report. Some landlords may insist on doing their own check, and will require you pay to an application fee. Be sure to bring financial information, like a letter from your current employer and proof of salary using bank statements or pay stubs. It is also good to have are your previous landlord's contact info, personal and professional references, and a contract (or just a large sum of money) if the house is damaged in any way.