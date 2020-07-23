/
broome county
16 Apartments for rent in Broome County, NY📍
3 Units Available
Westside
50 Front
50 Front Street, Binghamton, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two bedroom apartments with upscale amenities, fully-equipped kitchens and a variety of floor plans. Located close to Binghamton University and Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park. Community has a fitness center and business center.
1 Unit Available
Center City
7 Stuyvesant Street - 1
7 Stuyvesant Street, Binghamton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
1st floor Apartment for rent In the heart of Binghamton This roomy apartment has all hardwood floors in the living space, and fresh new carpet in the two bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
Southside East
58 South Washington
58 South Washington Street, Binghamton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Newly updated 3 bedroom 2nd floor. very large rooms. Tenant pays own utilities (heat, hot-water, cooking fuel, electric, tv/cable/internet). 1 off street parking space in driveway. $1700 due at signing. Private driveway.
1 Unit Available
Eastside
87 Gaylord Street
87 Gaylord Street, Binghamton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
988 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment with hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of natural light. Two bedrooms, updated kitchen, freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
12 Calgary Lane
12 Calgary Lane, Chenango Bridge, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1865 sqft
Updated Cape Cod in Chenango Bridge on large corner lot! Fenced in level yard with shed and back deck. Two car attached garage, central a/c, first floor bedroom and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
9 Deyo Hill Road
9 Deyo Hill Road, Broome County, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
1000 sqft
Well kept clean and spacious 2nd floor JC apartment. Hardwood flooring, big rooms. Nice yard, laundry hookups available. Offstreet parking. No pets and no smokiing - no exceptions.
1 Unit Available
Johnson City Historic District
27 Saint Charles Street
27 Saint Charles Street, Johnson City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1622 sqft
Large single family home, right near Wilson hospital in an excellent neighborhood. In the BU Pharmacy School district. Five minute walk from downtown JC. Steps from CVS, Walgreens, McDonalds and bus line.
1 Unit Available
225 Ostrander Road
225 Ostrander Road, Broome County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Well maintained half a house with 2 bedrooms, large living room. Plenty of storage room, heat is included in the rent. Refrigerator,stove,microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer are all included. Garage space with opener.
1 Unit Available
Westside
122 Crary Avenue
122 Crary Avenue, Binghamton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Beautiful Large Renovated 3 Bedrooms Apartment in a Two Family Home ( First Floor ), Owner lives on the second floor, very well maintained and loved property! Remodeled Hardwood Floors, New Bathroom tiles. Lots of light.
1 Unit Available
Eastside
252 Robinson St
252 Robinson Street, Binghamton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2128 sqft
Short term rental available, month to month from current date to June 30, 2021, to qualified tenants. This property is totally refurbished.
1 Unit Available
Southside East
90 Conklin Avenue
90 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY
5 Bedrooms
$500
2000 sqft
Students Only, please. June 2020-May 2021.
1 Unit Available
Center City
257 Washington Street
257 Washington Street, Binghamton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Unique, modern, clean, and conveniently located downtown. Close to all downtown has to offer. Units include keyless entry, new SS appliances 1 parking space, and free WIFI. Washer and dryer on site.
1 Unit Available
3136 Cortland Drive
3136 Cortland Drive, Broome County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2403 sqft
Lovely center hall colonial home in desirable Vestal residential neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this home. Kitchen with granite counters open to dining area that leads to screened in porch.
1 Unit Available
204 Grand Avenue - 10
204 Grand Ave, Johnson City, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Giant 2Br 1Ba Open Floor Plan 2nd Floor Apartment Flat with NEW Kitchen&bath, cabinetry, stainless appliances, bamboo hardwood floors throughout, lots of light, street level entry.
Results within 5 miles of Broome County
1 Unit Available
7 Glann Road
7 Glann Road, Tioga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Beautifully updated ranch in the Vestal school district available for rent. Very spacious home with two full bathrooms, separate laundry room with top of the line washer/dryer & huge finished lower level family room.
Results within 10 miles of Broome County
1 Unit Available
1771 County Road 39
1771 County Route 39, Chenango County, NY
Studio
$450
1500 sqft
Kwanzaa Hut with concrete floor, lights, ready for storage space. Hut is 50 x 30 and has a 275 gal fuel tank with 3/4 of used oil that can be used to fuel a furnace if tenant wants to put a furnace in to heat the unit. This hut has two door openings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Broome County area include Le Moyne College, Syracuse University, Cornell University, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Syracuse, Ithaca, Utica, Binghamton, and Northeast Ithaca have apartments for rent.