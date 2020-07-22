9 Apartments for rent in Chenango County, NY📍
1771 County Road 39
1771 County Route 39, Chenango County, NY
Studio
$450
1500 sqft
Kwanzaa Hut with concrete floor, lights, ready for storage space. Hut is 50 x 30 and has a 275 gal fuel tank with 3/4 of used oil that can be used to fuel a furnace if tenant wants to put a furnace in to heat the unit. This hut has two door openings.
112 Serafen Lane
112 Serafen Lane, Chenango County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Totally remodeled two bedroom apartment - ready to move in! No pets.
15 W Main Street
15 West Main Street, Norwich, NY
Studio
$628
1116 sqft
OFFICE SPACE: Ground level large 1116 sq' unit with kitchen; large main room with new flooring. HEAT INCLUDED! Secure building with some off-street parking.
Results within 10 miles of Chenango County
2966 Ave.R
2966 Avery Road, Madison County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
Spacious and affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath - - Property Id: 313108 Spacious and affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath - Basement Apartment with separate entrance is available July 20th.
Eastside
87 Gaylord Street
87 Gaylord Street, Binghamton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
988 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment with hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of natural light. Two bedrooms, updated kitchen, freshly painted.
12 Calgary Lane
12 Calgary Lane, Chenango Bridge, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1865 sqft
Updated Cape Cod in Chenango Bridge on large corner lot! Fenced in level yard with shed and back deck. Two car attached garage, central a/c, first floor bedroom and bathroom.
6 East Lake Road
6 East Lake Road, Hamilton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2080 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom & 2 Bath home for Rent. Open floor plan with wrap around deck overlooking the golf course. Finished basement has 2 large bedrooms, full bath, laundry room and family room. Attached 2 car garage and entry/mud room.
225 Ostrander Road
225 Ostrander Road, Broome County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Well maintained half a house with 2 bedrooms, large living room. Plenty of storage room, heat is included in the rent. Refrigerator,stove,microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer are all included. Garage space with opener.
Eastside
252 Robinson St
252 Robinson Street, Binghamton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2128 sqft
Short term rental available, month to month from current date to June 30, 2021, to qualified tenants. This property is totally refurbished.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Chenango County area include Le Moyne College, Syracuse University, Cornell University, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Syracuse, Ithaca, Utica, Binghamton, and Baldwinsville have apartments for rent.