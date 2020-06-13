/
/
setauket east setauket
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM
77 Apartments for rent in Setauket-East Setauket, NY📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
5 Thompson Hay Path
5 Thompsons Hay Path, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House close to SUNY, Train, Shopping. no pets no smoking, credit ck please.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
16 Johns Rd
16 Johns Road, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Ranch on Strong's Neck w/breathtaking views of Setauket Harbor. 3 fireplaces, hardwood flrs, Chef's kitchen w/professional appliances. French doors lead to expansive deck. Furnished. Short term month to month rental. Available Sept. 1, 2020
1 of 6
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
8 Saint George Gle Drive 8
8 Saint George Glen Dr, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4600 sqft
Amazingly spacious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house. This house is located in the Three Village School district and is close to Stony Brook University. Eat in Kitchen with wonderful views of the private, manicured grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Setauket-East Setauket
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Port Jefferson Station
1 Unit Available
10 Woodchuck Lane
10 Woodchuck Lane, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
5 Bedroom House For Stony Brook . Near The University And Port Jeff Village. Beautiful Large Furnished 5 Bedroom Home With 2 Full Bathrooms Full Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Living Room, Den, With Nicely Landscaped Fenced Yard, Deck And Large Patio.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
401 East Main Street
401 E Main St, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Awesome totally renovated home in the heart of P J Village, with swing on the front porch! Living/Dining room, New Kithcen with SS Appliances and Granite countertops, Master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom, new Bathroom, Back
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Wells Ln
15 Wells Lane, Stony Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Quanit cottage with hardwood floors and fireplaceon tree lined street. Views of the water. Close to Stony Brook Village and restaurants
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
125 Spring St
125 Spring St, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Rental in Heart of Port Jeff Village! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Duplex; Walk To Everything; Port Jefferson Amenities; Currently Tenant Occupied
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Old Field
1 Unit Available
15 Flax Pond Woods Rd
15 Flax Pond Woods Rd, Old Field, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3500 sqft
4 to 5 bedroom 4 full bath colonial spacious room 1st floor master bedroom with full bath or rec room nestled on 2.2 acres cul de sac street, private beach access
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Old Field
1 Unit Available
137 Old Field Road
137 Old Field Rd, Old Field, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Waterfront Colonial On Scenic Conscience Bay With Your Own Private Dock. Updated With 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Private Drive, IG Pool and Patio/Deck,
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
22 Hawks Nest Rd
22 Hawks Nest Road, Stony Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2067 sqft
Spacious Home Tucked Away In Secluded Property With Beautiful Nature Views, Wooden Deck And Riverstone Patio,Peace and Tranquility Surround You.
Results within 5 miles of Setauket-East Setauket
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
St. James
1 Unit Available
312 Washington Ave
312 Washington Avenue, St. James, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Great home located in desirable Saint James. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Boasts hardwood, large rooms and is 1 block from town, train and supermarket!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
48 Navajo Court
48 Navajo Court, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
55 Wyandotte St
55 Wyandotte Street, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Bright 1 Bedroom, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen,
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
7 Harborview Road
7 Harborview Rd, Stony Brook, NY
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Studio With Fireplace, Bookcases, Kitchenette, Bath, Parking For One Car, Hardwood Floors. One Month Rent, One Month Broker's Fee And 1 Months Security. Close To beach. All Included But Cable And Electric. Great location!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Setauket-East Setauket rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,670.
Some of the colleges located in the Setauket-East Setauket area include Albertus Magnus College, University of Bridgeport, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, and Yale University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Setauket-East Setauket from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and Danbury.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NY
East Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NY