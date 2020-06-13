316 Apartments for rent in Valley Stream, NY

AL
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
42 E Hawthorne Avenue
42 East Hawthorne Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Price Reduced!!! Diamond Condition for this 3 BR 2 Full Baths Apt, Spacious Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Door Fridge, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
257 Hungry Harbor Rd
257 Hungry Harbor Road, Valley Stream, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Lovely Large 4 Bedroom 3 Full 1 Half Baths Split, Eik w/ Granite Counters With stainless steel Appliances, Kitchen W/Sliding Glass Door To Deck and Oversized Backyard, Formal Dining room and Living Room w/ Fireplace, Great Home For Entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
46 E Mineola Avenue
46 East Mineola Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
A Must See!! XXlarge 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Large Living/Dining. Gleaming, Newly re-finished wood Floors, 2nd Floor. Located In An Area Close To All. School District #24.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
67 Putnam Avenue
67 Putnam Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Spacious 4 bedroom house rental, parking in driveway. Neat community living - Under renovations

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
133 Dubois Ave
133 Dubois Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4 rooms including dinette area, efficiency kitchen, king bedroom 5 closets and one spot parking included

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
32 Railroad Ave
32 Railroad Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
one bedroom, central ac, washer and dryer in apartment, brand new state of the art kitchen, new bathroom, and additional office or den in the apartment, one parking spot included convenient to all transportation. No Pets.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
49 N Central Avenue
49 North Central Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1067 sqft
One month free rent being offered as incentive.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
400 N Corona Ave
400 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
two bedroom apartment top floor, parking included

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
147 Locust Avenue
147 Locust St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
MID BLOCK LOCATION CONVENIENT TO ALL. QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, LARGE LIVING ROOM,FULL BATH. IN THE SECOND FLOOR OF A TWO FAMILY HOME. PARKING IN DRIVEWAY.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
122 Fletcher Avenue
122 South Fletcher Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Valley Stream Stately Tudor House Rental. Unfurnished - Furniture In Pictures Will Be Removed 2-3 days after acceptance. Nearby Amenities = Tennis, Basketball, Track & Field, And Pool All For Additional Yearly Fee.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
420 N Corona
420 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern 1 Bedroom Apartment, Quiet Location. Deck off Living Room overlooking park. One car Parking only. No pets. Unit #10.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
450 W Valley Stream Boulevard
450 West Valley Stream Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Level House (1st Floor and 2nd Floor Only, No Basement Access).Spacious Room Throughout this Lovely Detach Expanded Tudor/Colonial. Main Level features LR w/fplc, FDR, Modern Kit, 1/2 Bath, Additional Large Extension Can Be Family Room or Bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
382 N Grove Street
382 North Grove Street, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious Apartment on 2nd Floor. 2 Bedrooms + Bonus Room. Beautiful Natural Light. Private Terrace. New Windows and Freshly Painted.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
202 Gibson Blvd
202 Gibson Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2131 sqft
District 14 schools Available August 1st Hugh 6 bedrooms 2 bath in mint condition fully renovated in 2016 walking distance to LIRR shopping center, has central air and private driveway plus car garage showing will be available as soon as phase 2
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
259-11 149th Ave Avenue
259-11 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Rosedale, Large Living Room Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Master bedrooms, Hard Wood floor throughout, Closets in each bedroom, and for storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
1075 Fenwood Drive
1075 Fenwood Drive, North Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION LOVELY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH CO-OP IN THE HEART OF VALLEY PARK ESTATES THIS CO-OP IS A MUST SEE. EXTREMELY CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING.YOUR KEYS AWAIT YOU.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
377 Hewlett Parkway
377 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Move Right In Immaculate 3 Bedroom Colonial in School District #14, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Nice Backyard, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
12818 Francis Lewis Boulevard
128-18 Francis Lewis Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 bedroom, living, kitchen, and bathroom close to shopping and all transportation.

Median Rent in Valley Stream

Last updated Apr. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Valley Stream is $1,541, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,835.
Studio
$1,387
1 Bed
$1,541
2 Beds
$1,835
3+ Beds
$2,367
City GuideValley StreamGreetings and salutations, Valley Stream, New York apartment scavengers, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the primo destination for all your apartment hunting escapades! A quiet, peaceful little city situated a mere 15 miles from the heart of the Big Apple, Valley Stream is an ideal stomping grounds for any New Yorker looking for Manhattan-style lodgings without having to pay Manhattan-like prices. Sounds like your cup of tea (the Long Island variety, perhaps?) Sure it does! Fortunately, you...
Life in Valley Stream
Apartments, townhouses, and rental homes in and around Valley Stream come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from basic studio apartments for one all the way to sprawling, 1000-plus square foot townhomes for the entire family. Looking to score a rental in Valley Stream without having to pay an arm or a leg (or a finger and a toe, for that matter)? Luckily for you, a variety of 1BR apartments and houses for rent are amply available in Valley Stream Village, North Valley Stream, South Valley Stream, and North Woodmere in the $1200-$1300 range. High rollers, meanwhile, will be glad to know that a modest number of luxury townhomes/condos and multi-BR rental properties are there for the taking as well (usually for around $1700). Considering 1700 greenbacks is barely enough to score you a wet cardboard box in big brother Manhattan, we think you’ll find even the most expensive rentals in Valley Stream to be reasonably priced.

Another nifty little thing about apartments for rent in Valley Stream is that they typically come equipped with boatloads (yep, boatloads) of dynamite amenities. You practically have to be a gazillionaire to score an apartment in Manhattan that features a patio, balcony, private driveway, and in-unit laundry facilities, but in Valley Stream such digs are a dime a dozen. Other rentals in Valley Stream offer scenic views, hardwood floors, clubhouses, free tenant parking, and tons of other cool bells and whistles. And, yes, it’s actually possible to score a pet-friendly rental in Valley Stream without having to sign your life savings and your soul over to your landlord. Just come prepared with a list of previous residences, bank account info, and proof of income when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking your feet up “On the Trail of the Rising Sun” in no time! Most property managers in Valley Stream do, however, run basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of treating your apartment like a 70s rock star’s hotel room, you’ll need a respectable co-signer to seal the deal.

Conveniently located along the Long Island Rail Roads, Valley Stream is an ideal living locale for families, singles, and retirees alike. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for the Valley Stream, New York apartment of your dreams, and happy hunting!

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Valley Stream?
In Valley Stream, the median rent is $1,387 for a studio, $1,541 for a 1-bedroom, $1,835 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,367 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Valley Stream, check out our monthly Valley Stream Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Valley Stream?
Some of the colleges located in the Valley Stream area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Hudson County Community College, New Jersey City University, and Saint Peter's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Valley Stream?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Valley Stream from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

