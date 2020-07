Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony extra storage ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage business center community garden conference room doorman lobby media room pool table valet service

Welcome to the 8 Points of Balanced Living. A balanced lifestyle is not something you find but something you create. The oasis at The Octagon of creature comforts and limitless opportunity on Roosevelt Island have been carefully curated to strike in harmony; serve and delight all the parts that make you...you. Committed to wellness and tranquility with the renovation of all our amenities and apartments that embody seamless living. In a place where the greatest city on Earth shines bright in the distance of a breathtaking waterfront, while really only being moments away. Inspired by your quest to "have it all", we invite you to experience this sanctuary on Roosevelt Island. Get to your oasis with ease using the complimentary 24/7 red bus shuttle service.