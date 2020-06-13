112 Apartments for rent in Huntington Station, NY📍
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,622
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Huntington
425 New York Ave 5
425 New York Ave, Huntington, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Gorgeous 2 Bdrm 2 Bth w/ Hdwd Flrs in the Village - Property Id: 259154 Sunlit & Bright Spacious 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Closets Galore, Wood Floors Throughout, Gorgeous Light Bathrooms, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK w/ Multiple cabinets, Washer & Dryer Room in
Huntington
178 Woodhull Road
178 Woodhull Rd, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available for July Occupancy! A Beautiful Spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Applinaces, Washer/Dryer Laundry Rm/Office, Hardwood Floors, Gas Fuel.
Huntington
180 Woodhull Road
180 Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available For July Occupancy!! A beautiful spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Br, 1.5 bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Appliances, Granite Counter Tops.
Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.
Huntington
4 Pearsall Pl
4 Pearsall Place, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Bright Spacious Colonial with 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great outdoor space with large backyard and in ground pool.
Huntington
30 Stewart Avenue
30 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crown Jewel of Huntington Village. This spacious one bedroom, one bath is designed for the modern lifestyle. In unit washer dryer, wine fridge, stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar seating, walk-in closet and high end finishes.
Huntington
17-2A Green Street
17 Green St, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
900 sqft
Newly Constructed Apartment In The Heart Of The Village, Elevator Building, Skylights, Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, 10' Ceilings, Cherry Kitchen W/Granite Counter And Ss Appliances, 2 Bedrooms, 1.
Huntington
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.
Huntington
483 NEW YORK AVE, #2ND FLOOR
483 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1700 sqft
Huntington Village 3 Bedroom Available in March Beautiful Huntington 3 bedroom Available in March
Cold Spring Harbor
185 Soundview Rd
185 Soundview Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Sunny & Bright Village Colonial. Elegant Simplicity. Updated Country Kitchen With New Dishwasher And Range, Bathrooms, Windows, Garage Door, Floors Refinished, Mouldings & Nicely Sized Rooms. Freshly Painted.
$
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Halesite
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.
Northport
146 Main Street
146 Main Street, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2nd Floor apartment/1 Bath/ EIK/ 1 Living Room/1 Bedroom
Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless
Wheatley Heights
27 Manchester Boulevard
27 Manchester Boulevard, Wheatley Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Wheatley Heights.
Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT!! PET ALLOWED!! UPPER CORDOVA CONDO IN THE GREENS. SUNLIT ROOMS THROUGHOUT..TWO BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM (DEN). JUST PAINTED, NEW SS STOVE, CARPETS. MOVE RIGHT IN.
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
Syosset
6 Arizona Avenue
6 Arizona Avenue, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1396 sqft
Sun drenched rooms with a huge backyard. Large living room, formal dining, Eat-in-Kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Huge Master bedroom on the main floor. Hardwood Floors, Reverse Coil System For Central air and Heating system.
Melville
114 Elmwood Drive
114 Elmwood Drive, Melville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
5500 sqft
Exquisite brick colonial in Country Pointe. Located on half Acre of flat land w/luscious green lawns & specimen plantings.Boasts 6 Bdrm,5.
Commack
174 Ketay Drive
174 South Ketay Drive, Commack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Hi Ranch Located in a peaceful Cul-De-Sec with wide backyard. This Well Maintained home features Inviting Bright Living room with Updated Anderson picture Window. New LED high-hats & Lights throughout; 2.
Huntington Bay
98 Crescent Beach Drive
98 Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington Bay, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
WELCOME TO THIS TRANQUIL HOME WITH WALLS OF GLASS & SPECTACULAR VISTA VIEWS OF THE SOUND,SAND CITY & LOYD HARBOR.THIS LIGHT& BRIGHT HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS OFFERS 5 BED AND 3.5 BATHS AND LARGE ROOMS/CAN BE AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
Melville
7 Skyview Place
7 Skyview Place, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautiful 3-4 Bedroom Whole House Rental In Half Hollow HIlls SD#5! This Beautiful Home Includes 3 Full Baths and Oversized Backyard! Main Level Features Open Floor Plan, Living Room, Kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Huntington Station rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,060.
Some of the colleges located in the Huntington Station area include Norwalk Community College, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Adelphi University, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, and Hofstra University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
