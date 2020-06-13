/
11 Apartments for rent in Liberty, NY📍
323 N Main Street
323 North Main Street, Liberty, NY
Studio
$600
2718 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commerical space with high street visibility..in the past a bakery and most recently a photo studio...location is excellent
35 Wawanda Ave
35 Wawanda Avenue, Liberty, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1485 sqft
Home has backyward, 2 car driveway, a basement with laundry and 2 full bathrooms. Oil heat, water and electricity paid by tenant. Section 8 accepted or minimum household income of $50K per year. Single Family Home
5 Danica Way - #30
5 Danica Way, Liberty, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful new apartment. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lots of closets. Hardwood floors. Outdoor space for grilling. Very spacious and lots of sunlight.
5 Timberwolf Road - #66
5 Timberwolf Road, Liberty, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
New apartment! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Lots of closets. Hardwood floors. Outdoor patio perfect for grilling. Plenty of sunlight. A must see.
7 Danica Way - 25
7 Danica Way, Liberty, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful new apartment! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hard wood floors. Washer and Dryer. Spacious with lots of outdoor space for grilling. A must see!
79 Sunrise Drive
79 Sunrise Drive, Sullivan County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3134 sqft
Want a change of view? Working from home? Want to work and live from a mountaintop retreat with Outstanding Mountain Views? 90 Miles from the Heart of NYC this COMPLETELY PRIVATE top-of-the-mountain Oasis is waiting for you! At the end of a dead end
81 Wood Avenue
81 Wood Avenue, Monticello, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1968 sqft
Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in a residential area. Spaciuos rooms, lots of closet space, Master bedroom with master bath, laundry room and walkout basement. Large deck for entertaining and fenced in yard.
14 Michele Drive
14 Michele Drive, Monticello, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom house in a residential area of Monticello. Good commuter location with nice size bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath, tiled floors, and nice rear deck. Be quick or it will be gone...
23 Pearl Street
23 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
4065 sqft
Second floor 2BR apartment in a renovated 8 unit apartment building with 1 full bathroom and eat in kitchen.
59 Harmony
59 Harmony Lane, Monticello, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
MOVE Right in! Fairgrounds Estate development with easy access to shopping, schools, and town. 3 bedrooms and a full basement.
1 Richardson Court E
1 Richardson Court, Monticello, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted and move-in ready. 2 bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and full bathroom. Great location - near downtown.
