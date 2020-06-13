Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

37 Apartments for rent in Peekskill, NY

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
106 Chateau Rive
106 Chateau Rive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Perched high on a hill overlooking the Hudson River sits a unique property called Chateau Rive. You will delight in the majestic views (not all apartments have river views) from the grounds that surround you. Close to shopping, train, park and more.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3 Edinburgh Drive
3 Edinburgh Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Great Rental in Society Hill. 2 bedroom 2 bath. good sized rooms in great condition. First floor with sliders out to a patio. Clubhouse has indoor pool, exercise room and more...great open land behind condo for recreation.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
90 Ringgold Street
90 Ringgold Street, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
745 sqft
Senior Living at its Best Located in historic Peekskill, New York, and overlooking the spectacular Hudson River, Drum Hill Senior Living Community provides an innovative housing option for those 62 years of age and over.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
38 Bleakley Drive
38 Bleakley Drive, Peekskill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1290 sqft
Spacious town home located in The Woods complex of Peekskill, NY just minutes to downtown, all major transportation, and shopping. Home offers an open layout with a half bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio on the main floor.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
915 Elm Street
915 Elm Street, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
705 sqft
Totally renovated 1st floor apartment - 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Peekskill

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
92 Roe Avenue
92 Roe Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Updated with fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Bright and spacious with high ceilings and tons of light. Right on the lake with access to swimming pool and park amenities.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10 Demarest Avenue
10 Demarest Avenue, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3416 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Demarest Avenue in West Haverstraw. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
111 Water Front View
111 Water Front Vw, Lake Mohegan, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
This beautiful triplex Townhouse style condo is located in Villas on the Lake in Mohegan Lake, NY. 2 br, 2.5 updated baths. Each bedroom has its own full bath. Eik, with window, new quartz counter and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1 Hale Hollow Road
1 Hale Hollow Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fabulous Rental Unit In A Multifamily Home Located On Croton-on-Hudson. Apartment Features 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath With A Private Entry And Private Deck. Hardwood And Tile Floors Throughout. Move-in Ready. Grounds Are Professionally Landscaped.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3 Pine Terrace Road, #206
3 Pine Terrace Road, Highland Falls, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER for this roomy one bedroom in Peregrine Hall Apartments. Close to pharmacy, supermarket, restaurants, pubs, shops, library and post office.
Results within 10 miles of Peekskill
Verified

Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1437 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Verified

Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,091
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
69 Schneider Avenue
69 Schneider Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Newly constructed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for lease in the Village of Highland Falls. Unit features Hardwood floors , Granite counter tops , and new appliances. Wash/ Dryer Hookups in Unit. Off -street Parking for those winter months.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
34 Mountain Avenue
34 Mountain Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,075
600 sqft
Available on July 1st, One bedroom bungalow located in the Village of Highland Falls. A space to call your own. Walking distance to the Village Amenities , Intermediate School, and shops.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
79 S Highland Avenue
79 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
680 sqft
Southwestern & Palisades vistas compliment this Updated 2 BR Penthouse apartment/Classic 1920's Low Rise brick walk-up building/Kitchen w/granite counter tops & stainless appliances/Hardwood flooring throughout the apartment/Laundry Rm, Rear Parking

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
212 Richard Court
212 Richard Court, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
949 sqft
Sun filled 1st floor unit in quiet Pomona Park, open & spacious floor plan featuring living room with sliding glass doors to private deck over looking beautiful flowering trees and shrubs, updated kitchen, newly renovated bath, king size master

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
71 Charter Circle
71 Charter Circle, Ossining, NY
Studio
$1,150
600 sqft
Modern Studio Apartment Situated In Quiet Location, Close To Rte 9 And Shopping. Includes, Hardwood Floors, Laundry Room On Lobby Level & Unassigned Parking. NO DOGS ALLOWED.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
66 American Legion Way
66 American Legion Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
944 sqft
All remodeled and updated 2 bedroom single family home with great rear yard and large shed. Very convenient location with short walk to town shopping and bus to NYC. Walk to Clarkstown North High School and New City Elementary.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11 Secor Court
11 Secor Court, Pomona, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3138 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT OR FOR SALE! Beautiful and Large Colonial nestled in the Mountains of Pomona. Renovated white kitchen with granite counter tops and dinette area.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.

Median Rent in Peekskill

Last updated Jun. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Peekskill is $1,366, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,627.
Studio
$1,230
1 Bed
$1,366
2 Beds
$1,627
3+ Beds
$2,098
City GuidePeekskill
"Let me tell you the story of a line that was held, / And many brave men and women whose courage we know well, / How we held the line at Peekskill on that long September day! / We will hold the line forever till the people have their way." --Pete Seeger "Hold the Line"

Scenically situated along the Hudson River's east side, Peekskill is located in Westchester County, New York. With roots as an early American manufacturing and industry center, Peekskill is now most well known for the Peekskill Riots of 1949, the events of which have been memorialized in song by both Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. Pop culture junkies, meanwhile, will recall Peekskill as the site of the fictional Eastland School for Girls, the boarding school attended by Blair, Jo, Tootie, Natalie and the always-fabulous Mrs. Garrett.

Finding an Apartment in Peekskill

Peekskill's population is divided almost equally between homeowners and renters, with vacancy rates at just 3.9 percent. The competition can be fierce for rentals, so don't delay in starting your search. Many commuters enjoy a laid back quality of life here for significantly less than the Big Apple's city dwellers. Apartments for rent in Peekskill are shockingly affordable, making living here a much more wallet-friendly choice than in nearby Manhattan or its closer suburbs.

When to Rent

Because of the negligible vacancy rates, you'll want to give yourself a jump on the competition when house hunting. Keep in mind that many people move in the summer months, so there may be more apartments available during that time. One the flip side, you may also be up against a greater number of people competing for the same few city apartments, so it pays to be prepared.

What You Need

Peekskill may be more big town than major city, but you'll still have to dot your i's and cross your t's. Have all documents ready - including your completed rental application, references and proof of employment. And don't forget your checkbook so you can put down an immediate deposit when you find the perfect place.

Getting Around Peekskill

With Manhattan is just 40 miles - and an hour's train ride away via Metro-North Railroad - commuters abound here. The Bee-Line Bus is also a convenient public transportation option.

Where to Live in Peekskill

Peekskill residents will tell you that there are no "bad neighborhoods," but they'll also warn you that there are some "not so great" ones. While neighborhoods aren't so clearly defined here, popular Peekskill apartment complexes include:

The Hudson View Apartments: Feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with scenic views of the Hudson, and convenient proximity to Metro North, the Beeline Bus and the popular Cortland Mall.

Patricia Gardens: Tucked conveniently adjacent to the delightful Blue Mountain Park Reservation, this area offers diverse floor plans for city apartments, while beckoning residents toward cycling and hiking trails and picnics beside the lake.

Hampton Oaks: A peaceful community of just under 200 garden-style rental apartments, with convenient amenities, a top location and tranquil patios and balconies.

Life in Peekskill

Peekskill earned the title of "Best Place to Live for Art Lovers," in the 2012 issue of Westchester Magazine. While the town experienced a decline in the 1990's, city planners turned things around with a strategic plan designed to welcome artists and art lovers to cultivate a vibrant downtown location. The buzz-worthy plan worked, and artists and their supporters flocked to the area.

Today, organizations like the Peekskill Art Lofts, the Paramount Center for the Arts, the Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art help keep culture and arts at the forefront. The Peekskill Coffee House, which showcases local visual and performing artists, adds to the town's indie appeal. Architecture enthusiasts, meanwhile, will enjoy the city's renovated historic districts featuring Peekskill's trademark Victorian homes.

Most recently, high-tech businesses have added to the growing appeal of this town. But Peekskill is anything but all work and no play: outdoor enthusiasts enjoy hiking, swimming and tennis courts at 11 popular city parks.

And while those looking for Edna's Edibles from the "Facts of Life" show may be sorely disappointed because it doesn't actually exist, you will still enjoy dining of one of several popular Peekskill restaurants.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Peekskill?
In Peekskill, the median rent is $1,230 for a studio, $1,366 for a 1-bedroom, $1,627 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,098 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Peekskill, check out our monthly Peekskill Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Peekskill?
Some of the colleges located in the Peekskill area include Iona College, Mercy College, The College of New Rochelle, and Sarah Lawrence College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Peekskill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Peekskill from include Stamford, Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains, and Westwood.

