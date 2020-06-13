37 Apartments for rent in Peekskill, NY📍
Scenically situated along the Hudson River's east side, Peekskill is located in Westchester County, New York. With roots as an early American manufacturing and industry center, Peekskill is now most well known for the Peekskill Riots of 1949, the events of which have been memorialized in song by both Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. Pop culture junkies, meanwhile, will recall Peekskill as the site of the fictional Eastland School for Girls, the boarding school attended by Blair, Jo, Tootie, Natalie and the always-fabulous Mrs. Garrett.
Peekskill's population is divided almost equally between homeowners and renters, with vacancy rates at just 3.9 percent. The competition can be fierce for rentals, so don't delay in starting your search. Many commuters enjoy a laid back quality of life here for significantly less than the Big Apple's city dwellers. Apartments for rent in Peekskill are shockingly affordable, making living here a much more wallet-friendly choice than in nearby Manhattan or its closer suburbs.
When to Rent
Because of the negligible vacancy rates, you'll want to give yourself a jump on the competition when house hunting. Keep in mind that many people move in the summer months, so there may be more apartments available during that time. One the flip side, you may also be up against a greater number of people competing for the same few city apartments, so it pays to be prepared.
What You Need
Peekskill may be more big town than major city, but you'll still have to dot your i's and cross your t's. Have all documents ready - including your completed rental application, references and proof of employment. And don't forget your checkbook so you can put down an immediate deposit when you find the perfect place.
Getting Around Peekskill
With Manhattan is just 40 miles - and an hour's train ride away via Metro-North Railroad - commuters abound here. The Bee-Line Bus is also a convenient public transportation option.
Peekskill residents will tell you that there are no "bad neighborhoods," but they'll also warn you that there are some "not so great" ones. While neighborhoods aren't so clearly defined here, popular Peekskill apartment complexes include:
The Hudson View Apartments: Feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with scenic views of the Hudson, and convenient proximity to Metro North, the Beeline Bus and the popular Cortland Mall.
Patricia Gardens: Tucked conveniently adjacent to the delightful Blue Mountain Park Reservation, this area offers diverse floor plans for city apartments, while beckoning residents toward cycling and hiking trails and picnics beside the lake.
Hampton Oaks: A peaceful community of just under 200 garden-style rental apartments, with convenient amenities, a top location and tranquil patios and balconies.
Peekskill earned the title of "Best Place to Live for Art Lovers," in the 2012 issue of Westchester Magazine. While the town experienced a decline in the 1990's, city planners turned things around with a strategic plan designed to welcome artists and art lovers to cultivate a vibrant downtown location. The buzz-worthy plan worked, and artists and their supporters flocked to the area.
Today, organizations like the Peekskill Art Lofts, the Paramount Center for the Arts, the Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art help keep culture and arts at the forefront. The Peekskill Coffee House, which showcases local visual and performing artists, adds to the town's indie appeal. Architecture enthusiasts, meanwhile, will enjoy the city's renovated historic districts featuring Peekskill's trademark Victorian homes.
Most recently, high-tech businesses have added to the growing appeal of this town. But Peekskill is anything but all work and no play: outdoor enthusiasts enjoy hiking, swimming and tennis courts at 11 popular city parks.
And while those looking for Edna's Edibles from the "Facts of Life" show may be sorely disappointed because it doesn't actually exist, you will still enjoy dining of one of several popular Peekskill restaurants.