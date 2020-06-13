37 Apartments for rent in Peekskill, NY

Finding an Apartment in Peekskill

Peekskill's population is divided almost equally between homeowners and renters, with vacancy rates at just 3.9 percent. The competition can be fierce for rentals, so don't delay in starting your search. Many commuters enjoy a laid back quality of life here for significantly less than the Big Apple's city dwellers. Apartments for rent in Peekskill are shockingly affordable, making living here a much more wallet-friendly choice than in nearby Manhattan or its closer suburbs.

When to Rent

Because of the negligible vacancy rates, you'll want to give yourself a jump on the competition when house hunting. Keep in mind that many people move in the summer months, so there may be more apartments available during that time. One the flip side, you may also be up against a greater number of people competing for the same few city apartments, so it pays to be prepared.

What You Need

Peekskill may be more big town than major city, but you'll still have to dot your i's and cross your t's. Have all documents ready - including your completed rental application, references and proof of employment. And don't forget your checkbook so you can put down an immediate deposit when you find the perfect place.

Getting Around Peekskill

With Manhattan is just 40 miles - and an hour's train ride away via Metro-North Railroad - commuters abound here. The Bee-Line Bus is also a convenient public transportation option.