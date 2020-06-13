214 Apartments for rent in Great Neck Plaza, NY

/
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
2 Wyngate Place
2 Wyngate Place, Great Neck Plaza, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Welcome To This Builder's Stone/Brick Tudor. This House Offers A Foyer, Over-sized Living Room, Formal Dining Room And A Custom Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-tops.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
7 Bond Street
7 Bond Street, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Great Neck. Newly Renovated High Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Great Neck Featuring Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-Tops In Kitchen.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
36 Barstow Road
36 Barstow Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great Neck. Renovated Jr.4 Coop Apartment set up as 2BR In Elevator Building In The Heart of Great Neck. Large Living Room/Dining area with built in island, Renovated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors. French Doors Lead To Additional Bedroom/Den.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Great Neck. Second Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt In Gn South School District (Saddle Rock Elem). Xl Living Areas And Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly. Resident Supers, Renovated Laundry Rooms.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
9 Schenck Avenue
9 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. NO FEE!!! 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath In Prime Location. Polished Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen And Bath. 1 Block From Lirr, Town, Shopping. Indoor Parking Available For Additional $.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
171 Great Neck Road
171 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1787 sqft
Great Neck. Welcome To Sterling Plaza, Great Neck's Premiere Condominium Building, Offering The Finest Rental Properties For The Discerning Tenant. Top Floor Apartment Features 2 Bedrooms With 2.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
17 Schenck Avenue
17 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. NO FEE! Updated 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In The Heart Of Great Neck. Apartment Features Living Room/Dining Room Area; Updated Efficiency Kitchen And Full Bath. Laundry On Premises. Indoor Parking Available For Additional $.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
1 Ipswich Avenue
1 Ipswich Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1832 sqft
Bright and spacious renovated duplex with high ceilings,, Large living room and dining room, new kitchen open to dining room with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, den or bedroom on first floor, powder room, balcony, eat-in kitchen
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
99 Clent Road
99 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally renovated 1 br, 1 bath, very large & bright & sunny condo unit with high ceilings and skylights. Hi-hats, open kithen with granite counters and new appliances, ldry in unit.
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
1 Portico Court
1 Portico Court, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
spacious and lovely, renovated 1 br 1.
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.
Great Neck Gardens
1 Unit Available
20 Vista Hill Road
20 Vista Hill Road, Great Neck Gardens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
Gorgeous 1 family home in the North Great Neck School district for rent. Utilities paid by tenant. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay commission of one month's rent.
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.
Thomaston
1 Unit Available
11 Saint George Road
11 Saint George Road, Thomaston, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3605 sqft
Expanded Ranch With Sweeping Views! This South Facing, Sun Filled Home Has 4 Br and 2.5 bath. Walk Out/Above Ground Lower Level. Zoned For Baker Elementary, Great Neck South Middle & High School. Close To Lirr/Bus, Located On Quiet street.
Kensington
1 Unit Available
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4500 sqft
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
