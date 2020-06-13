/
/
yonkers
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM
123 Apartments for rent in Yonkers, NY📍
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Downtown Yonkers
24 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Getty Square
Contact for Availability
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
137 Morsemere Ter 2
137 Morsemere Ter, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248457 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
1 Sherwood Ter BSMT
1 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
2 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248360 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Terrace
3 Sherwood Ter, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,550
Studio in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248276 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
95 Ravine Ave
95 Ravine Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
Ravine Ave Modern Apartments - Property Id: 270537 Hello! We are so glad that you decided to take the next step. Thank you for your interest in applying for 95 Ravine Avenue. Your Future in Living Starts Here.
Downtown Yonkers
1 Unit Available
18 Warburton Ave
18 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near The Waterfront, 1br...Just $1500. Elevator Building..Big Space Call (347) 825-4199 (RLNE4099437)
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
86 High Street
86 High Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
600 sqft
86 High Street Apt 1 Available 06/15/20 This Cute and Cozy One Bedroom - This cute and cozy one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is located in a private house in a quiet, safe neighborhood with ample street parking.
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
102 McLean Ave
102 Mclean Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,300
HUGE Studio with Gigantic Ceilings & Closets. Please Call chris at 917-903-1966 come see. 44,000 Annual income or higher and 620 credit score or higher required. Thanks (RLNE4618923)
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
41 Victor St
41 Victor Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 3 bedroom Appartment. - Property Id: 289284 Spacious 3 bedroom Appartment with high ceilings and backyard. This is a 1st Floor of a Clean and Quiet Multi Family Building.
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
3 Sadore Ln
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
Spacious Apartment - Property Id: 297712 A spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, and foyer are. Freshly painted. Desired area in Yonkers.
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
57 Farquhar Ave 2
57 Farquhar Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 2BR, 1B, LR, EIK-NO BROKERS FEE-BRYN MAWR YONKERS - Property Id: 297358 Bright and renovated 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of private house w/ eat-in kitchen, located on top of small hill w/ 300 ft elevation views and
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
54 Maple St A
54 Maple St, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Westchester County Apartments - Property Id: 277332 This inventory of units rotates on a daily basis. Units are renovated, clean, and ready to move in.
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
71 Halley Street 3
71 Halley Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
3rd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 292444 Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment in a multi-family private home. 3rd floor walk-up (steps must not be an issue). No washer/dryer allowed. Private parking available if needed, at an additional cost.
Lawrence Park
1 Unit Available
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Unit 1DO Available 07/01/20 Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
24 Borcher Ave
24 Borcher Avenue, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 288183 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
2 Sadore Ln
2 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 285756 Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St.
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
409 NBroadway 25
409 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
Condo Style Large 1 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 283557 Condo style apartment river view close to all Tenant pays All Utilities close to all Highways, Schools, Hospitals and Shopping Unit comes with 1 Parking Spot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Dunwoodie
1 Unit Available
14 Smart Ave
14 Smart Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 Smart Ave in Yonkers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Yonkers, the median rent is $1,165 for a studio, $1,293 for a 1-bedroom, $1,541 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,987 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Yonkers, check out our monthly Yonkers Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Yonkers include Getty Square, and Downtown Yonkers.
Some of the colleges located in the Yonkers area include Sarah Lawrence College, LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Hudson County Community College, and New Jersey City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yonkers from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.