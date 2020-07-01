59 Apartments for rent in Highland, NY

/
Highland
58 Bellevue Drive
58 Bellevue Road, Highland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office.
Highland
6 COMMERCIAL AVE #C
6 Commercial Avenue, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1188 sqft
Available immediately is this bi-level, three bedroom, one bath apartment with Highland schools.
Highland
156 UPPER GRAND STREET
156 Upper Grand Street, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Highland NY. This home sits back on a flag lot on 0.7 acres of land and fairly private. The home has new roof, new solar panels, new furnace, hardwood floors, deck and plenty of parking.
10 N Clover Street
10 North Clover Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$975
550 sqft
This beautiful studio Apartment is located off Main Street, Walking distance to train station, restaurants, shops. This unit features high ceilings and a beautiful shared courtyard. Off street parking is available for an additional fee.
254 Chapel Hill Road
254 Chapel Hill Road, Ulster County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedroom 1 bath apartment ideally located just minutes from the Mid-Hudson Bridge and the quaint town of Highland where you will find numerous businesses, restaurants and night-life. Enjoy walking/biking on the beautiful Hudson Valley Rail Trail.
147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST
147 South Perry Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 2-bedroom located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
147 UNION - APT 1 ST
147 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and
Mount Carmel Historic District
45 DELAFIELD ST
45 Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent. This property was recently renovated. Open floor plan main living space. Newer appliances, property is efficient with updated insulation for energy efficiency.
Highland
255 Chapel Hill Road
255 Chapel Hill Road, Ulster County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment ideally located just minutes from the Mid-Hudson Bridge and the quaint town of Highland where you will find numerous businesses, restaurants and night-life. Enjoy walking/biking on the beautiful Hudson Valley Rail Trail.
14 YOUNG ST
14 Young Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
661 sqft
Adorable cape in close vicinity to Vassar Hospital. 2 bedrooms, bright and sunny, enclosed back porch overlooking private yard. Gleaming hardwood floors, nice eat in kitchen, attic storage. Off street parking, shed, landscaped.
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
College Hill
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.
472 Maple St. - B11
472 Maple St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
598 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 472 Maple St. - B11 in Poughkeepsie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings
558 Main Street
558 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$1,100
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment in newly renovated building. All new appliances, Ductless heating and air conditioning. Close to shops, parks, schools and public transportation. Limited off street parking available for $50 monthly fee.
9 Squires Gate
9 Squires Gate, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1324 sqft
Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage.
Fairview
20 WINDSOR COURT
20 Windsor Court, Fairview, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2036 sqft
Enjoy the peace and quiet of this beautiful end unit townhome. The space can accommodate a family with multiple interests. Freshly painted of neutral tones lends itself to many designs and creative decor.
2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.
2339 NEW HACKENSACK RD
2339 New Hackensack Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom cottage with lots of privacy. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms, living and dining room. Lots of light throughout with French doors and sun porch. There are two patios and grassy area to enjoy the outside.
141 PINEBROOK DR
141 Pinebrook Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1881 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN PINEBROOK ESTATES. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES THAT OPENS INTO SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA.
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF
Fairview
3726 ALBANY POST RD E4
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS SECOND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WHICH INCLUDES HEAT & HOT WATER. A FULL RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.
400 CHURCH ST--APT 10
400 Church Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
Studio
$1,000
650 sqft
WE ARE OFFERING A THIRD FLOOR TWO ROOM STUDIO APARTMENT (BEDROOM, KITCHEN & BATH; NO LIVING ROOM) WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED; PICTURES MAY BE FROM ANOTHER APT IN BLDG. FUTURE RESIDENT(S) TO PAY THEIR OWN COOKING GAS & ELECTRIC.
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Highland, the median rent is $727 for a studio, $908 for a 1-bedroom, $1,146 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,485 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Highland, check out our monthly Highland Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Highland area include Marist College, Mercy College, State University of New York at New Paltz, Vassar College, and Western Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Highland from include Stamford, Danbury, White Plains, Poughkeepsie, and Ossining.
