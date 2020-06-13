/
158 Apartments for rent in Hempstead, NY📍
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Hempstead
40 W Marshall St 1&2
40 West Marshall Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1500 sqft
Unit 1&2 Available 07/01/20 40 W. Marshall St. - Property Id: 300751 This Home on W Marshall St, Hempstead, NY is a furnished, single family home that contains 1,500 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Hempstead
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And
Hempstead
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.
Hempstead
28 Morton Avenue
28 Morton Avenue, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Renovated 3 Bedroom apartment located in Hempstead Village, This second floor apartment has fresh paint, new floors plus more. This apartment also comes with 1 parking space, and full attic.
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
Hempstead
11 Harriet Avenue
11 Harriet Ave, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Harriet Avenue in Hempstead. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hempstead
75 Meadowbrook Road
75 Meadowbrook Road, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Whole house for rent, 6 bedrooms 2 Bath kitchen living room. walk to Hoftra University, bus . store, All utiities is not include. avaible on 08/1/2020
Hempstead
4 Windsor Parkway
4 Windsor Parkway, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated whole cape style house rental (excludes basement). Large eat-in-kitchen/dining area, living room with new flooring, 2 bedrooms, with large family room and spa like bath.
Hempstead
65 Hilbert St
65 Hilbert Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated 2nd Floor Apartment. Large Master Bedroom. Large Eat-In-Kitchen. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Easy Street Parking On Quiet Tree-Lined Block. Heat and Water Included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric.
Hempstead
7 Taft Ave
7 Taft Avenue, Hempstead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful first floor, 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, nice size kitchen, newly painted bedrooms and living room bright apartment, use of the yard. Close to all
Hempstead
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,850
1850 sqft
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com
Hempstead
204 Fairview Boulevard
204 Fairview Boulevard, Hempstead, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 5 bedrooms with extra office and spare room with Sunroom on 1st floor and Deck on 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hempstead
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Uniondale
152 Walton Ave
152 Walton Avenue, Uniondale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1500 sqft
For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221 For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage.
West Hempstead
111 Arden Boulevard
111 Arden Boulevard, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
599 sqft
second floor, small, one bedroom, clean apartment in the house, v nice area.
Garden City
2 E Franklin Court E
2 Franklin Ct E, Garden City, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1940 sqft
Amazing Ranch in Garden City Village with gourmet kitchen. Fantastic outdoor space.
Uniondale
805 Nassau Road
805 Nassau Road, Uniondale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
Renovated and spacious two bedroom. Dining room, Kitchen, Living room with full bath , located near schools, public transportation parks. More photos to come
Garden City
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,999
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.
East Garden City
287 Warren St
287 Warren Street, East Garden City, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 287 Warren St in East Garden City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Garden City
111 Seventh Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,990
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Building In The Heart of Garden City, Stylishly Renovated 1 Br/1Bath Condo Located on First Floor of Elevator Building, Open Floor Plan, Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closets.
Uniondale
896 Front Street
896 Front Street, Uniondale, NY
9 Bedrooms
$8,100
Available to move in by July 1 , fully renovated
South Hempstead
1027 Long Beach Rd
1027 Long Beach Road, South Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Clean, Spacious and Comfortable second floor apt.. Fresh paint and carpets. Private use of Driveway and Front Door Entrance. Large living room could fit a formal dining area too. EIK, Large bathroom with a tub/shower.
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hempstead, the median rent is $1,278 for a studio, $1,419 for a 1-bedroom, $1,691 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,181 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hempstead, check out our monthly Hempstead Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hempstead area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
