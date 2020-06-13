203 Apartments for rent in Cedarhurst, NY📍
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
559 Arlington Pl
559 Arlington Place, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
404 Pearsall Avenue
404 Pearsall Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright & Sunny Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Renovated Apt W/Full Finished Basement, Large Eik W/Quartz Countertops, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Gleaming HW Floors, Use Of Yard, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
258 Washington Ave
258 Washington Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Great Rental opportunity in the heart of Cedarhurst. Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. 1st Floor with Full Finished Basement. Private access to the rear yard & Parking/Private Driveway. Laundry Room. Renovated Kitchen & Baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
487 5th Ave
487 5th Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath 2nd floor apt in the heart of Cedarhurst, New Kitchen with Double Sink New Bath , Washer/ Dryer in Unit
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
300 Cedarhurst Avenue
300 Cedarhurst Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
First floor Garden apartment. One bedroom, 1 Bathroom w/a Tub, hardwood Floors, garage parking, Eat-in-kitchen, Walk to all, LIRR, Cedarhurst Park, Shopping, etc.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a private finished basement. Fully Renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
540 Lincoln Street
540 Lincoln Street, Cedarhurst, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
623 Central Avenue 623
623 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Eik, Wood Floors, Elevator Building, Spacious Rooms. Laundry Room In Building. New Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. Freshly Painted. Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Results within 1 mile of Cedarhurst
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
349 Central Avenue
349 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Renovated 2BR Apt, Bright & Sunny, SS Appliances, Crown Molding, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
285 Central Avenue
285 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Lawrence, Spacious Living Room, Close to Railroad, Shopping, Library & Houses of Worship.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Inwood
1 Unit Available
211 Spring Street
211 Spring Street, Inwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
THIS IS A GREAT 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON THE 1 ST FLOOR WITH LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,KITCHEN AND FULL BATHROOM. NEW CARPETS,NEW WINDOWS. CLOSE TO PARK, INWOOD TRAIN STATION,N30 & N31 BUS AND PUBLIC LAUNDRY.NO PETS,NO SMOKING,NO WASH ,NO DRYER.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
682 Longacre Avenue
682 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Great location on quiet street. Newly constructed bathrooms. Large family room. EIK overlooking beautiful property. Three bedrooms 2.5 bath split level.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
723 Hungry Harbor Rd
723 Hungry Harbor Road, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Extraordinary Custom Build colonial Nestled In North Woodmere. Fully Equipped Rare Beauty Of Excellence & Perfection. Specious Living Room With High Ceilings. Family Room With Fire Place & Sliding Doors Leading To Beautiful Backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
763 Cedar Lane
763 Cedar Lane, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful spacious colonial in the heart of Woodmere close to shopping and transportation. Solar panels.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Brick building with ample street parking, Walk to LIRR, Spacious, quiet & bright 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Aprox 1100 sq ft., Laundry & Storage in the Basement.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
219 Pearsall Pl
219 Pearsall Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2300 sqft
Immaculate high ranch on quiet Woodmere block in the center of town. kosher granite eik with 2 ovens, cac, private enclosed yard.
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
284 Central Ave
284 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable 1st Floor Freshly Painted Large 1 Bedroom Junior, Closets Galore, Intercom Security, Easy Access to Laundry Room, Lots of Street Parking & Registered Parking Available for a Fee.
Results within 5 miles of Cedarhurst
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Cedarhurst, the median rent is $1,466 for a studio, $1,628 for a 1-bedroom, $1,940 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,502 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cedarhurst, check out our monthly Cedarhurst Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Cedarhurst area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Hudson County Community College, New Jersey City University, and Saint Peter's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cedarhurst from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
