49 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY

Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
678 N. Country Road
678 Route 25A, Rocky Point, NY
Studio
$1,545
1300 Sq Ft Business Space for Lease w/Option to Buy Business!! Current Rent $1545/Mth plus utilities. Water included in Rent. Lease ends in 14mths with Option to Renew. Business for Sale $75,000-Clothing Boutique "Macked".

Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
16 Harding St
16 Harding Street, Rocky Point, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 1 story home,2/ 3 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to public transportation. Call Today to tour this home!.

Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
361 Sound View Drive
361 Soundview Dr, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Lease (Sept. To May). Beautiful 3 Br, 2 Ba, Waterfront On Li Sound. Steps To Beach. Park-Like Landscaping. Quick Stroll To The Beach. Grill Dinner On The Deck. Watch The Sunset. Fall Asleep To The Sound Of The Waves. Furnished. Sprinkler System.

Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
101 Hallock Landing Road
101 Hallock Landing Road, Rocky Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2500 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home, EIK with over sized center island, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appls, Large family room, over sized great room, 3 full bathrooms, all hardwood floors, walk in closets, Laundry on second floor, Cac , Igs Full walk

Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
9 Ozone Rd
9 Ozone Road, Rocky Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
whole house rental in mint condition perfect for an extended family - as it has a sep guest quaters. 3 levels of living space nice property new driveway recently updated

Sound Beach
1 Unit Available
5 Mark Drive
5 Mark Drive, Rocky Point, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment livingroom kitchen. Full bath. Patio, shed and private parking. AC unit, washer and dryer. Apartment is 10 yrs young. Might consider small pet. No smoking indoors. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Rocky Point.
Results within 1 mile of Rocky Point

Ridge
1 Unit Available
195 A Newcastle Court
195 Newcastle Ct, Ridge, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55 and over community: one bedroom, one bath single story unit with LR, KItchen and Laundry Room. This end unit has a screen porch.
Results within 5 miles of Rocky Point
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Yaphank
6 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,330
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

Coram
1 Unit Available
48 Navajo Court
48 Navajo Court, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious and bright upper Deluxe unit close to end of development. Newer carpet unit to be painted upon vacancy of current tenant. Lots of closet space and great community amenities. Non-smoking.

Miller Place
1 Unit Available
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6200 sqft
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation. Use of pool, tennis and amenities is strictly for owners!

Wading River
1 Unit Available
128 Creek Road
128 Creek Road, Wading River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
An Amazing & Spectacular Beachfront Rental W/Water Views..

Mount Sinai
1 Unit Available
278 Pipe Stave Hollo Road
278 Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Exp Cape! Eik W/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appls, & Ceramic Tile, Beautifully Updated Baths, Pergo Max Floors Throughout, Custom Paint, Custom Moldings, & Custom Light Fixtures, 1 Car Garage, Fully

Wading River
1 Unit Available
124 Creek Road
124 Creek Road, Wading River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
A Lovely & Quiet Tranquil Sound Front - Now It;s Time To Sit Back & Relax In This Peaceful Setting Peaceful Home All Year Round! Live The Dream - A Great Get Away! Carefree Living On The Spectacular Long Island Sound! Must See!!!

Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool

Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

Miller Place
1 Unit Available
124 Sylvan Avenue
124 Sylvan Ave, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
Beautiful Upper Unit located in Sylvan Apartments. Open Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors, Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer on Premises. Close to Shopping,Restaurants & Beach.

Miller Place
1 Unit Available
101 Sylvan Avenue
101 Sylvan Avenue, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Lower End Sun-Filled Unit - Private Entrance, Laundry Facility on Premises, Sliding Door to Patio, Large Master Bedroom & Living Room. Parking in Front of Unit. Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Beach. Must Be Board Approved.

Coram
1 Unit Available
11 Lexington Ct
11 Lexington Court, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Lexington Ct in Coram. View photos, descriptions and more!

Coram
1 Unit Available
5 Wilmont Turn
5 Wilmont Turn, Coram, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large Expanded cape newly renovated on the inside/lots of room/large upper deck with sliders and property. Rental permit is in progress.

Sound Beach
1 Unit Available
35 Brightwaters Drive
35 Brightwaters Drive, Sound Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Adorable Whole House rental in the Miller Place School district. 2 Bedroom Plus Office, 1 1/2 Bathroom Home. Generous sized Living Room and Dining Room, Kitchenette area on first floor Plus Full Eat In Kitchen on the lower level.

Middle Island
1 Unit Available
246 Fairview Cir
246 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor 2 Bed With Sunset Balcony, Corner Unit, Efficiency Kitchen, Formal Dining Area,Living Room With Sliders To Balcony, Bedroom, Full Bath With Laundry, Master With 1/2 Bath.
Results within 10 miles of Rocky Point
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
City GuideRocky Point
Rocky Point is the jewel of Long Island's North Fork, meaning it can mounted and fit on your finger.

So here's the first thing you'll learn about Rocky Point: There are no rocks, and it doesn't come to a point. There is, however, a beach up at the north end of town. This is most likely where all the rocks can be found. By the way, you see that body of water up there? That's the Long Island Sound. No, we're not talking about Billy Joel. We're talking about a beautiful body of water that actually serves a very practical purpose. It tends to temper the weather coming down from New England across it, making Long Island a pretty fair place to live weather-wise. And of course, living on Long Island means you'll hear that wonderful Lawn Guyland accent wherever you go. Never heard of it? Of course you have. Think Jerry Seinfeld, Theresa Caputo, and yes, Long Island's own Billy Joel. "L.I." on the whole is a colorful place with so much packed into such a comparatively small space, and Rocky Point is no different.

Preparing to Move

The cost of living in Rocky Point is about the same as it is for the rest of New York. That is to say, it's not terrible, but it's not the most affordable place on earth either. You get what you pay for and North Fork is a beautiful place to be. Rocky Point also happens to be one of the safest spots on the Island. As for housing, again, it's New York, meaning the rental rates are above the average for the rest of the state. When looking at neighborhoods, keep in mind there are three distinct neighborhoods running from east to west. The easternmost neighborhood running from Solitaire Road to King Road is the best of the three, with one serious drawback being that because it is the easternmost, it is the most remote. Not a terrible thing, but Long Islanders are used to things being very accessible. If it's not reachable on your lunch hour, it's not considered close.

Having Fun in Rocky Point

Rocky Point has plenty of places to shop and eat. That is, plenty of places if you don't mind cruising one strip of road along the south end of the town -- North Country Road, to be precise. It seems this is where most of the action is, but this is not a bad thing, for the clusters of commerce are kept far enough away from housing to avoid traffic being a nuisance, yet close enough to still be accessible.

For a great day trip, hop onto the Long Island Expressway (or, "the L.I.E.") and head on east toward wine country. It's a ten-mile crawl featuring some of the best wineries in the country. You'll have no problem getting there. Either you'll find it, or it'll find you. Wine is big business out there, and they love seeing new faces as well as old ones. Just about every winery has a tasting room, and the next one is just up the road. Long island limo services offer tours of wine country, so no need to worry about that pesky designated driver stuff.

For those looking to get out of the summer sun, there's Splish Splash, a huge waterpark in Calverton, a little over fifteen minutes away. Oh yeah, we forgot to mention that's how Long Islanders judge distance. You see, it's a relatively small place with a lot of traffic during rush hours. Long Islanders find it a lot easier to forget mileage and just measure distance in minutes.

So where were we? Ah yes, Splish Splash in summertime. In autumn there are plenty of farms around Rocky Point that offer hayrides, corn mazes, and assorted fun. In wintertime, things get fun with the annual Long Island Nano Cask Fest, sponsored by Rocky Point Artisan Brewers. Betcha didn't know Rocky Point had artisan brewers. Well, they do, and these fine folks contribute their wares to local venues, such as the Rocky Point Farmer's Market.

All in all, those who love a nice mix of rural and traditional suburbia will love it here. Just remember: It's pronounced "cawfee", not "coffee".

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rocky Point?
The average rent price for Rocky Point rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,380.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rocky Point?
Some of the colleges located in the Rocky Point area include Albertus Magnus College, University of New Haven, Norwalk Community College, Yale University, and Southern Connecticut State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rocky Point?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rocky Point from include New Haven, Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, and Meriden.

