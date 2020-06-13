49 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY

Preparing to Move

The cost of living in Rocky Point is about the same as it is for the rest of New York. That is to say, it's not terrible, but it's not the most affordable place on earth either. You get what you pay for and North Fork is a beautiful place to be. Rocky Point also happens to be one of the safest spots on the Island. As for housing, again, it's New York, meaning the rental rates are above the average for the rest of the state. When looking at neighborhoods, keep in mind there are three distinct neighborhoods running from east to west. The easternmost neighborhood running from Solitaire Road to King Road is the best of the three, with one serious drawback being that because it is the easternmost, it is the most remote. Not a terrible thing, but Long Islanders are used to things being very accessible. If it's not reachable on your lunch hour, it's not considered close.