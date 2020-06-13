49 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY📍
So here's the first thing you'll learn about Rocky Point: There are no rocks, and it doesn't come to a point. There is, however, a beach up at the north end of town. This is most likely where all the rocks can be found. By the way, you see that body of water up there? That's the Long Island Sound. No, we're not talking about Billy Joel. We're talking about a beautiful body of water that actually serves a very practical purpose. It tends to temper the weather coming down from New England across it, making Long Island a pretty fair place to live weather-wise. And of course, living on Long Island means you'll hear that wonderful Lawn Guyland accent wherever you go. Never heard of it? Of course you have. Think Jerry Seinfeld, Theresa Caputo, and yes, Long Island's own Billy Joel. "L.I." on the whole is a colorful place with so much packed into such a comparatively small space, and Rocky Point is no different.
The cost of living in Rocky Point is about the same as it is for the rest of New York. That is to say, it's not terrible, but it's not the most affordable place on earth either. You get what you pay for and North Fork is a beautiful place to be. Rocky Point also happens to be one of the safest spots on the Island. As for housing, again, it's New York, meaning the rental rates are above the average for the rest of the state. When looking at neighborhoods, keep in mind there are three distinct neighborhoods running from east to west. The easternmost neighborhood running from Solitaire Road to King Road is the best of the three, with one serious drawback being that because it is the easternmost, it is the most remote. Not a terrible thing, but Long Islanders are used to things being very accessible. If it's not reachable on your lunch hour, it's not considered close.
Rocky Point has plenty of places to shop and eat. That is, plenty of places if you don't mind cruising one strip of road along the south end of the town -- North Country Road, to be precise. It seems this is where most of the action is, but this is not a bad thing, for the clusters of commerce are kept far enough away from housing to avoid traffic being a nuisance, yet close enough to still be accessible.
For a great day trip, hop onto the Long Island Expressway (or, "the L.I.E.") and head on east toward wine country. It's a ten-mile crawl featuring some of the best wineries in the country. You'll have no problem getting there. Either you'll find it, or it'll find you. Wine is big business out there, and they love seeing new faces as well as old ones. Just about every winery has a tasting room, and the next one is just up the road. Long island limo services offer tours of wine country, so no need to worry about that pesky designated driver stuff.
For those looking to get out of the summer sun, there's Splish Splash, a huge waterpark in Calverton, a little over fifteen minutes away. Oh yeah, we forgot to mention that's how Long Islanders judge distance. You see, it's a relatively small place with a lot of traffic during rush hours. Long Islanders find it a lot easier to forget mileage and just measure distance in minutes.
So where were we? Ah yes, Splish Splash in summertime. In autumn there are plenty of farms around Rocky Point that offer hayrides, corn mazes, and assorted fun. In wintertime, things get fun with the annual Long Island Nano Cask Fest, sponsored by Rocky Point Artisan Brewers. Betcha didn't know Rocky Point had artisan brewers. Well, they do, and these fine folks contribute their wares to local venues, such as the Rocky Point Farmer's Market.
All in all, those who love a nice mix of rural and traditional suburbia will love it here. Just remember: It's pronounced "cawfee", not "coffee".