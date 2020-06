49 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY

Having Fun in Rocky Point

Rocky Point has plenty of places to shop and eat. That is, plenty of places if you don't mind cruising one strip of road along the south end of the town -- North Country Road, to be precise. It seems this is where most of the action is, but this is not a bad thing, for the clusters of commerce are kept far enough away from housing to avoid traffic being a nuisance, yet close enough to still be accessible.

For a great day trip, hop onto the Long Island Expressway (or, "the L.I.E.") and head on east toward wine country. It's a ten-mile crawl featuring some of the best wineries in the country. You'll have no problem getting there. Either you'll find it, or it'll find you. Wine is big business out there, and they love seeing new faces as well as old ones. Just about every winery has a tasting room, and the next one is just up the road. Long island limo services offer tours of wine country, so no need to worry about that pesky designated driver stuff.

For those looking to get out of the summer sun, there's Splish Splash, a huge waterpark in Calverton, a little over fifteen minutes away. Oh yeah, we forgot to mention that's how Long Islanders judge distance. You see, it's a relatively small place with a lot of traffic during rush hours. Long Islanders find it a lot easier to forget mileage and just measure distance in minutes.

So where were we? Ah yes, Splish Splash in summertime. In autumn there are plenty of farms around Rocky Point that offer hayrides, corn mazes, and assorted fun. In wintertime, things get fun with the annual Long Island Nano Cask Fest, sponsored by Rocky Point Artisan Brewers. Betcha didn't know Rocky Point had artisan brewers. Well, they do, and these fine folks contribute their wares to local venues, such as the Rocky Point Farmer's Market.

All in all, those who love a nice mix of rural and traditional suburbia will love it here. Just remember: It's pronounced "cawfee", not "coffee".