215 Apartments for rent in Bronxville, NY

Moving to Bronxville

Make a list with what are you looking for. Bronxville has plenty of opportunities from apartments with paid utilities to townhouses for rent. Do you want something with a panoramic view of Bronx River or maybe one with a view over the park?

Start Early

Bronxville doesn't really have a defined rental season, apartments can be found year-round. Take your car and scout the village to "feel" the area's vibe. Of course, you can search for listings on the Internet, newspaper ads or if you walk around you will notice the "for rent" signs. There is also an array of brokers with house rentals not listed anywhere else.

The Cost

Let's say you will need a glamorous bank account to afford a studio apartment in Bronxville. You will need deep pockets to pay the deposit, the rent and any other utilities that come with the perks of living alone. Get your priorities straight and set a realistic budget depending on your needs. Of course, if you want a furnished apartment, you will need to throw in more Franklins.

Travel Time

There are 4 airports and 7 Amtrak train stations that are ready to take you wherever you need. The average one way commute time is 42 minutes and if patience has never been your strongest point that will be a problem. The average travel time spent commuting is 44.8 percent greater than the New York average and - brace yourself - 61.5 percent greater than the National average.

Car

A car may be suitable for commuting, but within the village will only cause you more problems. It's really a pain in the neck to drive in the heavy traffic when you can easily leave the car at home and use the public transport. Furthermore, finding a parking place will increase your blood pressure.

What You Need

You will need lots of patience and a huge amount of luck for starters. Also, don't forget to bring a bank check for the deposit and maybe a letter from your employer that clearly states your salary. Those that don't earn that much will also need a guarantor.