215 Apartments for rent in Bronxville, NY📍
Located in the state of New York with a population of 6323, Bronxville is a mecca for those looking to balance the high-class of The Big Apple with a more peaceful life. Though, balancing charming with cutting-edge comes with a high bill. Some may find it hard to believe that a village with a total land of 1 square mile is ranked as one of the most expensive places to live in US, but it's true. So, take your wallet packed full with money and cards and let's find you a 2 bedroom apartment for rent. Or would you prefer something smaller?
Make a list with what are you looking for. Bronxville has plenty of opportunities from apartments with paid utilities to townhouses for rent. Do you want something with a panoramic view of Bronx River or maybe one with a view over the park?
Start Early
Bronxville doesn't really have a defined rental season, apartments can be found year-round. Take your car and scout the village to "feel" the area's vibe. Of course, you can search for listings on the Internet, newspaper ads or if you walk around you will notice the "for rent" signs. There is also an array of brokers with house rentals not listed anywhere else.
The Cost
Let's say you will need a glamorous bank account to afford a studio apartment in Bronxville. You will need deep pockets to pay the deposit, the rent and any other utilities that come with the perks of living alone. Get your priorities straight and set a realistic budget depending on your needs. Of course, if you want a furnished apartment, you will need to throw in more Franklins.
Travel Time
There are 4 airports and 7 Amtrak train stations that are ready to take you wherever you need. The average one way commute time is 42 minutes and if patience has never been your strongest point that will be a problem. The average travel time spent commuting is 44.8 percent greater than the New York average and - brace yourself - 61.5 percent greater than the National average.
Car
A car may be suitable for commuting, but within the village will only cause you more problems. It's really a pain in the neck to drive in the heavy traffic when you can easily leave the car at home and use the public transport. Furthermore, finding a parking place will increase your blood pressure.
What You Need
You will need lots of patience and a huge amount of luck for starters. Also, don't forget to bring a bank check for the deposit and maybe a letter from your employer that clearly states your salary. Those that don't earn that much will also need a guarantor.
White Plains Road is a reference point for locals and those looking for a new life here. On the east side of the road rent prices are a bit higher than on the west side which is also the center of the village. Bronxville was ranked number 1 in New York as an exceptionally livable village, with a low crime rate and lots of local amenities nearby. To get around the city, locals use the public transportation or simply walk.
Parks and Rec
The entire village has about 70 acres of land including woodlands, athletic fields and a bit of the Bronx River Parkway Reservation. This is the hot spot for bikers or those that enjoy running, walking or nature study.
Entertainment
There are plenty things to do here from golf courses, tennis clubs and staking rinks to campgrounds. You can also find excellent restaurants, clubs and museums.
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous
Bronxville is like a magnet for famous people like artists, designers or working in the media. Actually, the village has more artists than 90 percent of the communities in US. So, while you are here, don't forget to bring your camera to take photos of the celebrities you bump into. In addition, residents belong to a variety of ethnic and racial groups like Irish, German, Italian and even Russian.