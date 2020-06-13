Apartment List
/
NY
/
bronxville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 PM

215 Apartments for rent in Bronxville, NY

📍
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
17 Meadow Avenue
17 Meadow Avenue, Bronxville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
2926 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. This stunning Victorian is located in the heart of Bronxville. It is a quick stroll to the train, school, restaurants, shops and grocery store.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6 Studio Arcade
6 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1307 sqft
Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
25 Gramatan Court
25 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2400 sqft
Beautifully renovated Gramatan Court Townhouse for rent. Walk to everything in the heart of Bronxville Village. Light and Bright 2 BR (plus third floor loft area) 2.5 baths that lives like a 3 bedroom. Two landing areas make great home offices.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5 Bolton Gdns
5 Bolton Gardens, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Bronxville Village end-unit town home, with everything on your wish list; walking distance to Bronxville Village, Bronxville School and Metro North station; beautifully renovated throughout; bright, sunny, spacious rooms; open floor plan;

1 of 17

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
1 Cedar Street
1 Cedar Street, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,185
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming pied de terre in the center of the village in pre-war building with access via front entrance or private entrance. Premier location - near shops, restaurants, movies, school, park and train. Parking Permit $230 Yearly. Village Lots.
Results within 1 mile of Bronxville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
31 Rogers St
31 Rogers Street, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Tuckahoe! - Property Id: 248486 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Convertible 2 bedrooms into 3 bedrooms - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
3 Sadore Ln
3 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
Spacious Apartment - Property Id: 297712 A spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, and foyer are. Freshly painted. Desired area in Yonkers.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawrence Park
1 Unit Available
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Unit 1DO Available 07/01/20 Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
777 N Macquesten Pkwy 501
777 North Macquesten Parkway, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Fleetwood - Property Id: 290636 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
2 Sadore Ln
2 Sadore Ln, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Bright and very clean 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 285756 Bright and clean two-bedroom apartment off Central Park Avenue with recently renovated kitchen and all stainless steel appliances. Ten minute drive to St.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. This Bronxville PO, Mount Vernon School District, two bedroom apartment is a five minute walk to Bronxville shops, dining and the Metro North station.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
415 Gramatan Avenue
415 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
A MUST SEE one (1) bedroom Co-op apartment in the Fleetwood section of Mount Vernon. This apartment has a large 1 bedroom with a large living room that can be separated for the use of a dining area. Original hardwood floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
111 Sagamore Road
111 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
Why not make this your next home... This lovely lower level 2 bedroom unit in well maintained walk-up building is bright & over sized comes with fabulous south west views. Kitchen, bath updated, refinished hardwood floors,freshly painted.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
Rivervue
1 Scarsdale Rd, Tuckahoe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1811 sqft
Just steps from the train and a quick commute to Grand Central Station, this dramatic loft-style corner apartment with soaring 12'-14'ceilings in a white-glove landmarked building is a rare find.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
150 Primrose Avenue
150 Primrose Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located? ONLY 2 Short Blocks to Gramatan (Mt Vernon/Fleetwood MAIN Drag) then a quick 2-3 minute walk to the Hamlet of Fleetwood = Shops, CVS, Metro North, Banks, Houses of Worship, Park, Restaurants, Dr Offices..

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
40 Fleetwood Avenue
40 Fleetwood Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
950 sqft
Comfortable, spacious and bright 2BR apartment for rent in Fleetwood. Living Room, Dining area, Kitchen, two bedrooms and a bath. In good condition. Recently painted. New Stove. Bath updated.

Median Rent in Bronxville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bronxville is $1,672, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,992.
Studio
$1,505
1 Bed
$1,672
2 Beds
$1,992
3+ Beds
$2,568
City GuideBronxville
When you think of Bronxville, the first word that pops into your mind is luxury. This small village has a frenetic nightlife and plenty of things to do. Not to mention the amazing architecture dating back to the pre-World War II ranking it one of the oldest and more historic villages.

Located in the state of New York with a population of 6323, Bronxville is a mecca for those looking to balance the high-class of The Big Apple with a more peaceful life. Though, balancing charming with cutting-edge comes with a high bill. Some may find it hard to believe that a village with a total land of 1 square mile is ranked as one of the most expensive places to live in US, but it's true. So, take your wallet packed full with money and cards and let's find you a 2 bedroom apartment for rent. Or would you prefer something smaller?

Moving to Bronxville

Make a list with what are you looking for. Bronxville has plenty of opportunities from apartments with paid utilities to townhouses for rent. Do you want something with a panoramic view of Bronx River or maybe one with a view over the park?

Start Early

Bronxville doesn't really have a defined rental season, apartments can be found year-round. Take your car and scout the village to "feel" the area's vibe. Of course, you can search for listings on the Internet, newspaper ads or if you walk around you will notice the "for rent" signs. There is also an array of brokers with house rentals not listed anywhere else.

The Cost

Let's say you will need a glamorous bank account to afford a studio apartment in Bronxville. You will need deep pockets to pay the deposit, the rent and any other utilities that come with the perks of living alone. Get your priorities straight and set a realistic budget depending on your needs. Of course, if you want a furnished apartment, you will need to throw in more Franklins.

Travel Time

There are 4 airports and 7 Amtrak train stations that are ready to take you wherever you need. The average one way commute time is 42 minutes and if patience has never been your strongest point that will be a problem. The average travel time spent commuting is 44.8 percent greater than the New York average and - brace yourself - 61.5 percent greater than the National average.

Car

A car may be suitable for commuting, but within the village will only cause you more problems. It's really a pain in the neck to drive in the heavy traffic when you can easily leave the car at home and use the public transport. Furthermore, finding a parking place will increase your blood pressure.

What You Need

You will need lots of patience and a huge amount of luck for starters. Also, don't forget to bring a bank check for the deposit and maybe a letter from your employer that clearly states your salary. Those that don't earn that much will also need a guarantor.

Neighborhoods

White Plains Road is a reference point for locals and those looking for a new life here. On the east side of the road rent prices are a bit higher than on the west side which is also the center of the village. Bronxville was ranked number 1 in New York as an exceptionally livable village, with a low crime rate and lots of local amenities nearby. To get around the city, locals use the public transportation or simply walk.

Living in the Town

Parks and Rec

The entire village has about 70 acres of land including woodlands, athletic fields and a bit of the Bronx River Parkway Reservation. This is the hot spot for bikers or those that enjoy running, walking or nature study.

Entertainment

There are plenty things to do here from golf courses, tennis clubs and staking rinks to campgrounds. You can also find excellent restaurants, clubs and museums.

Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous

Bronxville is like a magnet for famous people like artists, designers or working in the media. Actually, the village has more artists than 90 percent of the communities in US. So, while you are here, don't forget to bring your camera to take photos of the celebrities you bump into. In addition, residents belong to a variety of ethnic and racial groups like Irish, German, Italian and even Russian.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bronxville?
In Bronxville, the median rent is $1,505 for a studio, $1,672 for a 1-bedroom, $1,992 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,568 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bronxville, check out our monthly Bronxville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bronxville?
Some of the colleges located in the Bronxville area include Concordia College-New York, LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Hudson County Community College, and New Jersey City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bronxville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bronxville from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

Similar Pages

Bronxville 1 BedroomsBronxville 2 Bedrooms
Bronxville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBronxville Furnished Apartments
Bronxville Pet Friendly Places