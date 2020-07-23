126 Apartments for rent in Schenectady County, NY

/
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,165
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Northside
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,296
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Downtown Schenectady
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Central State Street
43 Mcclellan St 2nd floor
43 McClellan St, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
43 Mcclellan - Property Id: 324112 newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment located own nice area. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Downtown Schenectady
525 Union St 302
525 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1342 sqft
Unit 302 Available 08/01/20 Luxury 2 Bedroom Downtown Schenectady, Must See! - Property Id: 158705 Beautiful And HUGE 2 bed/2 bath in a secure building! Private outdoor porch overlooking Union St and Schenectady Town Hall! Stainless steel
Woodlawn
4311 Angela Court #4
4311 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 10/01/20 Two Bedroom (SECOND FLOOR) - Property Id: 322007 NO SMOKING and NO PETS Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4311 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:...
Woodlawn
4351 Angela Court
4351 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 09/01/20 Two Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 312003 Monthly Rent:...... $1100 Town:................... 4351 ANGELA COURT #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
Woodlawn
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
TWO BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
916 Kings Rd #304
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
Available 09/01/20 One Bedroom (First Floor) - Property Id: 308171 NO PETS and NO SMOKING (AVAILABLE 9/1/20) Monthly Rent:...... $885 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #304-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............
Union Street
1319 Union St D
1319 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Comfortable 2 bedroom in great area - Property Id: 296758 Great Location! Off street parking! Available now is a clean, spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. Tons of storage space.
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living
164 Giffords Church Road - 2
164 Gifford Church Road, Schenectady County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Spacious, open concept, two bedroom, two bathroom apartment for rent in Rotterdam. Private, end unit, second floor apartment with private entrance, and ample parking.
316 MOHAWK AV
316 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful remolded 2nd floor flat. Excellent Village location walking distance to grocery and all shops. 3 Bedrooms Includes 2nd floor laundry, garage & Attic storage. $1300 plus utilities. No Smoking. Immediate availability. Pets TBD.
1037 BALLTOWN RD
1037 Balltown Road, Niskayuna, NY
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely renovated from top to bottom down to the studs, there is nothing left to do but move in! Kitchen has granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances and large dining area.
Union Street
1287 PARKWOOD BLVD
1287 Parkwood Boulevard, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Pristine 1st floor flat with recent bath, kitchen & back porch. Freshly painted interior, new rugs, ample storage. Near bus line, walking distance to Ellis Hospital & Union College. Plenty of street parking.
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2012
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.
Union Street
1626 RUGBY RD
1626 Rugby Road, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Recently updated 3 bedroom,1 bath second floor apartment in a two family house. New flooring updated bath, newer appliances, renovated front porch, 2 car off street parking, washer/dryer hookup, additional storage in the basement.
Stockade
108 UNION ST
108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood.
Union Street
1238 Union St 5
1238 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3rd floor apartment! - Property Id: 221917 Beautiful apartment on 3rd floor~ washer and dryer in unit! Lots of natural light! Good credit a must! Dont miss! 5183907059 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Union Street
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.
6 BUNKER LA
6 Bunker Lane, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
This 1300 Sqft townhome has been newly updated.
2015 ROSEDALE WAY
2015 Rosedale Way, Albany County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Location, location! Spacious 3 BR / 2 full bath townhome in the desirable Guilderland neighborhood. Central air, arpet on 2nd floor and stairs. Spacious kitchen with newer stainless steel refrigerator.
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Schenectady County area include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, SUNY at Albany, and SUNY Empire State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Niskayuna have apartments for rent.