Last updated June 13 2020

106 Apartments for rent in Hauppauge, NY

Last updated June 13
$
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,737
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.

Last updated June 13
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
190 Terry Rd B
190 Terry Rd, Hauppauge, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Gorgeous Updated 1 Bdrm in Heart of Smithtown - Property Id: 288508 Gorgeous Completely Redone 1 Bdrm, Open Floorplan, Spacious Lvrm & Dnrm, EIK w/ Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances,Custom Wainscoting paneling throughout with with Chair-rail

Last updated June 13
Hauppauge
1 Unit Available
36 Rainbow Dr
36 Rainbow Drive, Hauppauge, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 to 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Hi ranch with 2 car garage within the Hauppauge School District. Tenant to pay all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Hauppauge
Last updated June 13
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,465
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,865
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant

Last updated June 13
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

Last updated June 13
Islandia
1 Unit Available
705 Towne House Vlg
705 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Big and bright Unit conveniently located near expressway. Closets galore Over sized rooms Newer kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors..Laundry inside of unit with new washer and dryer... CLEAN!!!

Last updated June 13
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.

Last updated June 13
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
365 Route 111
365 Route 111, Smithtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Nice and roomy 1 bedroom unit- facing away from traffic, very quiet-also available for sale -see ml#3141064

Last updated June 13
Islandia
1 Unit Available
812 Towne House Vlg
812 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
lovely end unit 1br condo. Pool , tennis. Must see

Last updated June 13
Islandia
1 Unit Available
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

Last updated June 13
Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
91-1B Richmond Boulevard
91 Richmond Blvd, Ronkonkoma, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2614 sqft
Diamond 1 Bedroom First Floor Unit Large Walk In Closet. Located in North Nob Hill. Easy Parking In Front. All Updated Kitchen & Bath. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Heat & Water Included. Large Storage Room, Pool, Tennis, Gym & playground.

Last updated January 25
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
102 Half Mile Rd
102 Half Mile Road, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 102 Half Mile Rd in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Hauppauge
Last updated June 13
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

Last updated June 13
St. James
1 Unit Available
312 Washington Ave
312 Washington Avenue, St. James, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Great home located in desirable Saint James. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Boasts hardwood, large rooms and is 1 block from town, train and supermarket!

Last updated June 13
Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.

Last updated June 13
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
15 Reed Drive
15 Reed Drive, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Second floor legal accessory apartment for rent. Kitchen currently being renovated. Stay tuned for updated photos. New cabinets, appliances, floor and granite counters. Large 24x13 living room, eat-in-kitchen and 16x9 bedroom. Updated bathroom.

Last updated June 13
Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

Last updated June 13
St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

Last updated June 13
St. James
1 Unit Available
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!

Last updated June 13
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
3 Renwick Rd
3 Renwick Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH, 1 HALF BATH, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ACCESS IN HOME, CENTRAL AIR. SACHEM SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO LIRR.

Last updated June 13
St. James
1 Unit Available
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom

Last updated June 13
Kings Park
1 Unit Available
1 Park Woods Ln
1 Park Woods Lane, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
This is a legal two family residence, The apartment offers a new kitchen, updated bathroom, dining area, two bedrooms, living room, washer/dryer and storage space. It's in a beautiful development.

Last updated June 13
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.

Median Rent in Hauppauge

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hauppauge is $1,847, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,200.
Studio
$1,663
1 Bed
$1,847
2 Beds
$2,200
3+ Beds
$2,837
City GuideHauppauge
Hauppauge gets its name from a Native American term meaning "sweet waters" because tribes used to come here to get their drinking water from the fresh, clear springs.

It might not be the most exciting town in New York state, but Hauppauge is a great place for families. With good public schools, rock-bottom crime rates and a strong sense of community, Hauppauge has a lot to offer to people who want to settle down and enjoy the peace and quiet. And if you get bored, the bright lights of New York City are just a short train ride away from this Long Island hamlet.

Finding an Apartment

Heading to Hauppauge? Don't leave it until the last minute to look for an apartment. More than 85 percent of properties are owner-occupied, and the vacancy rate is only 2.6 percent, so you'll have to keep your eye on the ball to bag yourself suitable rental housing. Have all your documents ready -- proof of income, references, and credit check -- so that you can move quickly when you spot the perfect property. With the rental market so tight in Hauppauge, if you hesitate, you could find yourself missing out on your perfect pad.

Neighborhoods in Hauppauge

Express Dr. S/Wheeler Rd.: Hauppauge's swankiest neighborhood, which you'll realize as soon as you get a whiff of the rental prices. If you are searching for large townhouses to rent, this is the most upmarket place to be. However, you'll have to act fast to combat the neighborhood's tiny 1.9 percent vacancy rate, and be prepared to pay top dollar. The Long Island Expressway cuts through this community, so chances are you might save a few pennies on gas. $$$$$

Townline Rd./Mount Pleasant Rd.: Rental properties in this neighborhood aren't exactly cheap, but by Hauppauge standards, you'll be bagging a bargain. A short trip north to Smithtown will get you access to all the amenities you need. And maybe you'll even snag a place with views of one of the area's many ponds. $$$

# Your title here...Living in Hauppauge

For a town of this size, public transport is surprisingly good. Regular train services run up and down the peninsula, taking people in and out of the city. Overall, Hauppauge is a great place for families who want to be within spitting distance of one of America's most exciting cities, but also crave a safe refuge to return home to at the end of the day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hauppauge?
In Hauppauge, the median rent is $1,663 for a studio, $1,847 for a 1-bedroom, $2,200 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,837 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hauppauge, check out our monthly Hauppauge Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hauppauge?
Some of the colleges located in the Hauppauge area include Norwalk Community College, Adelphi University, Hofstra University, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hauppauge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hauppauge from include Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, Stratford, and Coram.

