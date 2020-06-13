106 Apartments for rent in Hauppauge, NY

Finding an Apartment

Heading to Hauppauge? Don't leave it until the last minute to look for an apartment. More than 85 percent of properties are owner-occupied, and the vacancy rate is only 2.6 percent, so you'll have to keep your eye on the ball to bag yourself suitable rental housing. Have all your documents ready -- proof of income, references, and credit check -- so that you can move quickly when you spot the perfect property. With the rental market so tight in Hauppauge, if you hesitate, you could find yourself missing out on your perfect pad.