106 Apartments for rent in Hauppauge, NY📍
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 3
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 4
1 of 70
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 5
It might not be the most exciting town in New York state, but Hauppauge is a great place for families. With good public schools, rock-bottom crime rates and a strong sense of community, Hauppauge has a lot to offer to people who want to settle down and enjoy the peace and quiet. And if you get bored, the bright lights of New York City are just a short train ride away from this Long Island hamlet.
Heading to Hauppauge? Don't leave it until the last minute to look for an apartment. More than 85 percent of properties are owner-occupied, and the vacancy rate is only 2.6 percent, so you'll have to keep your eye on the ball to bag yourself suitable rental housing. Have all your documents ready -- proof of income, references, and credit check -- so that you can move quickly when you spot the perfect property. With the rental market so tight in Hauppauge, if you hesitate, you could find yourself missing out on your perfect pad.
Express Dr. S/Wheeler Rd.: Hauppauge's swankiest neighborhood, which you'll realize as soon as you get a whiff of the rental prices. If you are searching for large townhouses to rent, this is the most upmarket place to be. However, you'll have to act fast to combat the neighborhood's tiny 1.9 percent vacancy rate, and be prepared to pay top dollar. The Long Island Expressway cuts through this community, so chances are you might save a few pennies on gas. $$$$$
Townline Rd./Mount Pleasant Rd.: Rental properties in this neighborhood aren't exactly cheap, but by Hauppauge standards, you'll be bagging a bargain. A short trip north to Smithtown will get you access to all the amenities you need. And maybe you'll even snag a place with views of one of the area's many ponds. $$$
# Your title here...Living in Hauppauge
For a town of this size, public transport is surprisingly good. Regular train services run up and down the peninsula, taking people in and out of the city. Overall, Hauppauge is a great place for families who want to be within spitting distance of one of America's most exciting cities, but also crave a safe refuge to return home to at the end of the day.