Apartment List
/
NY
/
white plains
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

192 Apartments for rent in White Plains, NY

📍
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
42 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,105
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
4 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,158
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Soundview Ave
2 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Fully Renovated 1 BR / 1 BA - Available for immediate occupancy is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate flooring in the kitchen & entrance way and carpeted living room and bedroom.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
243 W Post Rd
243 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
Available 06/15/20 Huge 2 Bed/1 Bath with parking. Close to all - Property Id: 194230 ***1 Month broker fee*** Beautiful 2 bed/1 bath apartment for rent. Hardwood floors througout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
154 Church Street
154 Church Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
First floor of a charming two-family Victorian house which is graced with period details including a stained glass window and classic woodwork. Beautiful apartment features a bright spacious living room, eat in Kitchen, hall bath with double sink.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
205 W Post Road
205 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
Rental available in White Plains! This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment features updated kitchen appliances and is just minutes away from Downtown White Plains which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
696 Ridgeway
696 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5180 sqft
Spacious 8 Room Colonial in a lovely White Plains neighborhood. Wonderfully crafted high-end finishes throughout. Hardwood floors, some featuring inlaid wood detail.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
210 Martine Avenue
210 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
700 sqft
Cheerful and Bight, Spacious One Bedroom Apartment in Well Maintained, Art Deco, Elevator Building. Located in the Heart of White Plains. Renovated Kitchen with Updated Appliances, Granite Counter and Ample Cabinets Opens to Bright Dining Area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 Cottage Place
10 Cottage Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,700
796 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a beautiful, recently renovated 1 Bedroom condominium in the luxurious Pavilion building. The living/dining room features hardwood floors & stunning modern chandelier.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
196 Martine Avenue
196 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining alcove off living room with 2 bedrooms adjacent.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
55 Mckinley Avenue
55 McKinley Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1016 sqft
1-bedroom loft living with 13.5 foot ceilings in sought after converted schoolhouse! Commuter s paradise with half mile walk to Metro North then as little as 37 minutes to Grand Central.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 Lake Street
10 Lake St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
725 sqft
Location, location, location. Bright spacious one bedroom completely renovated in the heart of downtown White Plains with parking for rent. Resident manager, new floors, new kitchen, new bathroom a must see!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
809 sqft
Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue, bus to Metro North,

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
499 N Broadway
499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
59 Old Mamaroneck Road
59 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE's great location.. Renovated WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS..convenient to all..parking available around the block (Shapham Lot) Resident Parking listed at a cost of $ 192 per quarter or $ 715 per year. Possible indoor parking for $100.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
15 Quinby Avenue
15 Quinby Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,600
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO LONGER AVAILABLE LEASES ARE NOW SIGNED. Lovely,clean, bright west facing over sized studio apartment with NEW Kitchen and updated bath located on 2nd floor in this Garden Style rental building in White Plains.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 City Place
10 City Pl, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11 Lake Street
11 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
Spacious TWO Bedroom Apt In Heart Of White Plains. Walk To All, Trains, City Center, Shopping Etc. Hardwood Floors. Updated Kitchens And Bath. NO DOGS ALLOWED.

Median Rent in White Plains

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in White Plains is $1,790, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,133.
Studio
$1,612
1 Bed
$1,790
2 Beds
$2,133
3+ Beds
$2,750
City GuideWhite Plains
Having trouble with Craigslist New York? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
White Plains, New York

White Plains, New York: the site of a fierce Revolutionary War battle in which Washington got his hiney kicked by the British. This makes the city a historic landmark and a must-visit for Revolutionary War buffs. There’s other stuff, though, that makes it an excellent choice for your new hometown.

White Plains, located in Westchester County, is home to about 56,853 very happy residents. They love the city’s walkability.

So, without further ado, let’s get you situated in new digs so you can fully explore your new town.

Downtown White Plains is home to some apartments. Renaissance Square, a mixed-use complex, has more than 400 condos, some with views of Manhattan. Then, there are the luxury condos at Trump Tower, in the City Center development, surrounded by shopping and restaurants.

What to do when it comes to renting an apartment in White Plains? Who better to ask for recommendations than the locals? The ones we talked to highly recommend the apartment complexes east of Broadway, on Lake and Main Streets and the closer to Broadway the better. Also check out the junction of Old Mamaroneck Rd. and Mamaroneck Rd. You’ll find a lot of apartments for rent here and it’s a pretty popular area with those in the know. Be forewarned though that the buildings here are older and most lack garage parking.

If you commute you’ll be happy to know that White Plains is one of the larger hubs for Metro North. It’ll get you to Grand Central in a smidge over a half hour.

Oh--and this is cool: As you walk the streets of your new hometown you’re treading on the birthplace of Joseph Campbell, Shelly Hack and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Good company, indeed.

Did you know that the first reading of the Declaration of Independence happened in White Plains? It’s true and if our forefolks could do it, so can you. Declare your independence from wherever you live now and get thyself to White Plains, New York.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in White Plains?
In White Plains, the median rent is $1,612 for a studio, $1,790 for a 1-bedroom, $2,133 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,750 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in White Plains, check out our monthly White Plains Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around White Plains?
Some of the colleges located in the White Plains area include CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, and American Musical and Dramatic Academy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to White Plains?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to White Plains from include New York, Queens, Bronx, Stamford, and Yonkers.

Similar Pages

White Plains 1 BedroomsWhite Plains 2 Bedrooms
White Plains Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhite Plains Apartments with Parking
White Plains Studio Apartments