192 Apartments for rent in White Plains, NY

White Plains, New York

White Plains, New York: the site of a fierce Revolutionary War battle in which Washington got his hiney kicked by the British. This makes the city a historic landmark and a must-visit for Revolutionary War buffs. There’s other stuff, though, that makes it an excellent choice for your new hometown.

White Plains, located in Westchester County, is home to about 56,853 very happy residents. They love the city’s walkability.

So, without further ado, let’s get you situated in new digs so you can fully explore your new town.

Downtown White Plains is home to some apartments. Renaissance Square, a mixed-use complex, has more than 400 condos, some with views of Manhattan. Then, there are the luxury condos at Trump Tower, in the City Center development, surrounded by shopping and restaurants.

What to do when it comes to renting an apartment in White Plains? Who better to ask for recommendations than the locals? The ones we talked to highly recommend the apartment complexes east of Broadway, on Lake and Main Streets and the closer to Broadway the better. Also check out the junction of Old Mamaroneck Rd. and Mamaroneck Rd. You’ll find a lot of apartments for rent here and it’s a pretty popular area with those in the know. Be forewarned though that the buildings here are older and most lack garage parking.

If you commute you’ll be happy to know that White Plains is one of the larger hubs for Metro North. It’ll get you to Grand Central in a smidge over a half hour.

Oh--and this is cool: As you walk the streets of your new hometown you’re treading on the birthplace of Joseph Campbell, Shelly Hack and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Good company, indeed.

Did you know that the first reading of the Declaration of Independence happened in White Plains? It’s true and if our forefolks could do it, so can you. Declare your independence from wherever you live now and get thyself to White Plains, New York.