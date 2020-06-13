/
/
cheektowaga
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:08 PM
89 Apartments for rent in Cheektowaga, NY📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
110 Losson Rd
110 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$965
824 sqft
Spacious GARDEN Apartment in Cheektowaga - Property Id: 242570 You will love this open and super spacious 2 bedroom GARDEN LEVEL apartment- 1000 square feet of space! Enjoy Spring blooms in our well maintained green spaces, and heat is included in
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Cleveland Hill
1 Unit Available
6 Manlon Terrace
6 Manlon Terrace, Cheektowaga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Buffalo, NY is now available.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Pine Hill
1 Unit Available
85 Preston Rd - Lower
85 Preston Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
FOR RENT: Large 2 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in the Town of Cheektowaga! Property features natural hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, shared off-street parking and laundry hook-ups in basement.
1 of 1
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
11 Lemans Drive
11 Lemans Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1202 sqft
Equivalent units also available.
Results within 1 mile of Cheektowaga
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Sloan
1 Unit Available
10 Village Lane
10 Village Lane, Sloan, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity! This spacious 3 bedroom ranch has it all... Partially finished basement, attached garage with enclosed patio off the back and central air! Available for move in right away.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
80 Wellington Court
80 Wellington Court, Williamsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Available 8/1 - Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 full bath, 1,008 Sq ft. 1st floor condo with 1 car detached garage in Fabulous location just a short walk to the heart of the village and the Lehigh Memory Trail.Williamsville schools.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
98 Bickford Ave
98 Bickford Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1285 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom House - 98 Bickford - Beautiful 3 Bedroom House! Local establishments are within walking distance. Dollar General, Louis Texas Hots, Bailey Avenue Pizza.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
271 Millicent Avenue
271 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 271 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
280 Millicent Avenue
280 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 280 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
316 Millicent Avenue
316 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 316 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Cheektowaga
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Delaware - West Ferry
1 Unit Available
443 Linwood Ave
443 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
900 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Large, Beautiful One Bedroom in Mansion - Property Id: 152592 Large, Beautiful one bedroom on 2nd floor of Mansion. Very bright and airy. Large Living room and Bedroom. Full traditional bath with footed bathtub.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
LaSalle
1 Unit Available
3124 Main St
3124 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$400
GREAT COMMERCIAL SPACE AND BOOTHS ON MAIN ST - Property Id: 205370 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE. This is a commercial booth space, 6 rooms total.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seneca
1 Unit Available
75 Unger Ave LOWER
75 Unger Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
COMFY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 227550 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3893 Seneca St.
3893 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
3893 Seneca St. - Upper Available 07/01/20 Exceptionally maintained quiet upper apartment - Newly remodeled 1 bedroom upper apartment with den for rent. Unfurnished. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher included.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1335 Millersport Hwy
1335 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
713 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Two Bedroom at Millersport and Flint - Property Id: 289474 This great two-bedroom apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants, bicycle
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1343 Millersport Hwy 3
1343 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
560 sqft
1 Bedroom Ready for you NOW- Includes HEAT - Property Id: 247744 PLEASE APPLY ON OUR OUR WEBSITE www.adcoapts.com.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Leroy
1 Unit Available
271 Leroy Avenue
271 Leroy Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$875
3166 sqft
Beautifully Updated Upper Apartment. *** Bright Living room w/nice size coat closet, Formal dining room, New Kitchen and Bath. Huge Storage linen closet in hallway. 3 Large size Bedroom!! *** Storage space in Basement along with Laundry Hookups.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3904 Ridge Lea Road
3904 Ridge Lea Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Town Of Amherst. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
153 Lovering Ave - Lower
153 Lovering Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
FOR RENT: Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in high-demand North Buffalo! This tastefully updated unit features granite countertops, bright white kitchen cabinets and appliances, modern light fixtures while maintaining traditional charm with
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Leroy
1 Unit Available
2626 Main St, 2nd Floor Suite
2626 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$750
1374 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT: Prime Main Street location in North Buffalo! Commercial square footage available 533 sq. ft. office sitting on highly visible corner lot next to the NFTA Amherst Street Subway Station.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
688 Pleasant View Dr
688 Pleasant View Drive, Erie County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2432 sqft
FOR RENT: Beautiful 4 bed / 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
144 Greenfield Street
144 Greenfield Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor 1,500 sq. ft. 3BR apartment located in the highly sought-after Parkside area. This owner occupied double has been completely redone. Updated bathroom and kitchen with all stainless appliances. Washer and dryer in basement.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4130 Seneca Street
4130 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2930 sqft
ALL UTILITES INCLUDED! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! BRAND NEW KITCHEN! IN APARTMENT LAUNDRY! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this rare 4 bedroom 2 bath gorgeous apartment! Conveniently located near great shopping and recreation, including the
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
41 Sterling Avenue
41 Sterling Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Large, bright apartment on one of North Buffalo's best streets - Sterling Avenue. Just steps away from some of the best Hertel Avenue hot spots. Large living and dining room with hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful original woodwork.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cheektowaga rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,110.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cheektowaga from include Tonawanda, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Lockport, and Buffalo.