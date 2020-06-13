/
116 Apartments for rent in Cohoes, NY📍
SoHo
19 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
6 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
13 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,510
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
21 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,459
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Lofts at Harmony Mills Fallsview
100 North Mohawk Street, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1331 sqft
Bright, open layout with custom overhead beams, historic features, and hardwood floors. Residence is newly renovated and includes granite countertops, modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a built in washer/dryer.
254 SARATOGA ST
254 Saratoga Street, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Character and convenience! This 1st floor unit has tons of charm and is walking distance to downtown Cohoes. Unit features eat-in kitchen, living room, plenty of closet space, 2 bedrooms and front porch.
45 VLIET ST
45 Vliet Street, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious & clean 850 SF 2-Bedroom second floor apartment features exceptionally large eat-in kitchen and even larger living room. Fresh carpet in BR’s and LR. Vinyl in kitchen, bath & den. Laundry hookups in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Cohoes
Lansingburgh
1 Unit Available
629 3rd Avenue
629 3rd Avenue, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Newly rentavated New stove ,fridge, microwave New counter tops n cabinets Freshly sheetrocked n painted All hardwood floors and trim redone More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/troy-ny?lid=12935822 (RLNE5437480)
1 Unit Available
48 New turnpike rd 1
48 New Turnpike Road, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Spacious Pleasantdale apartment - Property Id: 292598 About 48 New Turnpike Road #1 This is a perfect apartment for a small family or couple.
1 Unit Available
546 5TH AV
546 5th Avenue, Troy, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Large bright 2nd floor apartment in excellent condition. 2 bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen including a dishwasher and microwave oven. Bathroom with a shower, and a sleeping porch. Nice backyard and an off street parking spot. Video Link https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
639 1ST AV
639 1st Avenue, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Oh what a view! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is a really peaceful place to live. Modern kitchen and baths. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYoKtDgxV0I
Results within 5 miles of Cohoes
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
6 Units Available
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1282 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.
4 Units Available
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
1 Unit Available
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing! 3
1 Unit Available
201 10th St
201 10th Street, Troy, NY
8 Bedrooms
$3,150
Newly renovated apartment! - Built in 2016 8 bedroom house available for rent within walking distance to RPI. Ideal location for RPI students! Located at 201 10th Street, this 2 story building is a shared living space with 8 bedrooms total .
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$768
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.
1 Unit Available
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park.
1 Unit Available
2 WOODROW CT
2 Woodrow Court, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great location! Accessibility to everything Hoosick St has to offer. Completely renovated! New windows, hardwood and tiled floors. Separate washer and dryer included and off street parking. Pets allowed- cats and small dogs.
1 Unit Available
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Cohoes, the median rent is $701 for a studio, $831 for a 1-bedroom, $1,024 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,281 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cohoes, check out our monthly Cohoes Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Cohoes area include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, SUNY at Albany, and SUNY Empire State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cohoes from include Albany, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Niskayuna, and Ballston Spa.