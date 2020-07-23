/
monroe county
101 Apartments for rent in Monroe County, NY📍
8 Units Available
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
971 sqft
Brick-style community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Interiors boast wood-like flooring, private balconies or patios and spacious floor plans. Amenities include ample laundry centers, a gym and a pool.
16 Units Available
Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St, Brockport, NY
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
Easy access to SUNY Brockport and the RTS Bus, as well as shopping, running trails and more. Newly renovated interiors with dishwasher, garbage disposal and air conditioning. Community features a basketball court and laundry facility.
7 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
7 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
7 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
6 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1245 sqft
Located steps from Rose Turner Park, Erie Canal Heritage Trail and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and private entrances. Community offers residents laundry, playground and dog park.
12 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,520
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
33 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1336 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
8 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,280
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
8 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
1 Unit Available
12-3 Community Manor Drive
12 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$830
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom / 2nd Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.
1 Unit Available
36-2 Community Manor Drive
36 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
841 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1st Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.
1 Unit Available
84-3 Community Manor Drive
84 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
697 sqft
1 Bedroom / 2nd Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
32 Goodman Street North - 6
32 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Top floor apartment with great views! Between East Ave and University Ave, close to downtown and access to expressways ! No pets. No smoking
1 Unit Available
91 High St
91 High Street, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
For Rent: Quiet, Clean, Smoke Free 2 Bedroom Apartment in the Fairport Village. Great location, home of canal days, exceptional maintenance, and easy walking to stores, canal port, library, parades, restaurants, banks, concerts, and more.
1 Unit Available
48 Pontiac Drive
48 Pontiac Drive, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
This delightful home located in Rochester, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. This home comes with an extended and secluded driveway leading to the garage in the back.
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
359 Alexander Street
359 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Multiple units available. These units were recently renovated with new flooring, paint and kitchen cabinets. Your steps from the very popular East Ave and Alexander Area. As mentioned above, the heat is included.
1 Unit Available
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
513 Averill Street
513 Averill Ave, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath in Pearl-Meigs - Property Id: 324202 Great downstairs apartment in a two family duplex with 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms and off street parking in the vibrant Pearl-Meigs neighborhood. Hardwood floors, front porch and garden.
1 Unit Available
NOTA
139 Anderson Ave 2
139 Anderson Avenue, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 139 Anderson Avenue #2 - Property Id: 320179 Cute two bedrooms one bath apartment right across the street from the Village Gate! Quiet area but easy walk to East Avenue and Park Avenue.
1 Unit Available
136 Greenaway Rd
136 Greenaway Road, Brighton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
136 Greenaway Rd Available 09/01/20 Rarely Available 2-Bedroom Home in Brighton! - *************************************** Take the 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
85 Park Ave 17
85 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
Studio
$650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious studio close to downtown - Property Id: 136834 Large studio apartment between the Alexander and Meigs block on Park Ave. Rent includes heat, electric, water and trash pickup. Tenant is responsible for gas for stove. Security deposit $600.
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
682 Parsells Ave.
682 Parsells Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1542 sqft
682 Parsells Ave. Available 08/15/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED OFF MERCHANTS RD/ CULVER RD! - Lovely two story single family home located off of Merchants Rd, with a private porch that invites comfort and exudes modern features.
1 Unit Available
Strong
159 Raleigh St
159 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1480 sqft
159 Raleigh St Available 09/01/20 Walk to U of R Available September 1st - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! WHAT AN AWESOME OPPORTUNITY 1 BLOCK FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER! SUPER CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL NATURAL WOODWORK,
