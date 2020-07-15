/
pelham
197 Apartments for rent in Pelham, NY📍
520 First Avenue
520 First Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1325 sqft
Please qualify your client. Credit must be above 700+ . NTN application will be required. Owner does live on first floor. Renters insurance required.
135 Fifth Ave., #3E
135 Fifth Ave, Pelham, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom apartment with the Metro North train station right outside your door! Located in the beautiful Village of Pelham, NY just outside of NYC, the apartment is in a lovely tudor style building on Fifth Ave, the main street.
513 Fifth Avenue
513 Fifth Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1508 sqft
Gorgeously renovated 3 bedroom/2bath apartment in the heart of the Village of Pelham available. 1,500+ SqFt this has everything you need. Close to shops, dinning, schools & more.
South Side
350 Warwick Avenue
350 Warwick Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Unfurnished room for rent in a a quiet and safe neighborhood. Near public transportation #42 bus and New Haven line Pelham metro north train station. Local restaurants, pizzeria, Japanese, Mexican etc. 5 min walk onto Fifth Street in a Pelham.
35 Coligni Avenue
35 Coligni Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2240 sqft
Large 4 or 5 Bedroom Victorian Colonial - Large 4 or 5 Bedroom Victorian Colonial located in the heart of New Rochelle. Beautiful wood floors, Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, Full basement with W/D, Decent driveway can park 3 or 4 cars.
57 Cleveland Avenue
57 Cleveland Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Majestic place. Second floor 3 bedrooms, possible 4 bedrooms in a open space apartment. Centrally located and offers an eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, office space and porch. Private laundry room and storage in basement.
South Side
39 Elliot Street
39 Elliot Street, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Updated large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet well maintained building, in the heart of Mount Vernon, close to all transportation and shops. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water.
Downtown New Rochelle
44 Kress Avenue
44 Kress Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra large one bedroom duplex apartment with bonus room. Large living room and large eat-in kitchen. Easy access to highways, Close to schools, shops, and transportation. Close to Webster Magnet School. Lots of storage space and extra large closet.
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.
North Side
52 Claremont Place
52 Claremont Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Lovely Oakwood Heights rental ---Bright first floor unit - Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout- spacious living room with new hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, bath and eat in kitchen, new blinds on all the windows.
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
5 Bedrooms
$9,900
3177 sqft
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
South Side
01 Cooley Pl 1
01 Cooley Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 bdrm - Property Id: 312263 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312263 Property Id 312263 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5923462)
778 Pelhamdale Avenue
778 Pelhamdale Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
3200 sqft
Beautifully updated home in Huguenot Park/Glenwood Lake neighborhood of New Rochelle. Brightly lit with large windows and skylights throughout. Open Family room with Bay Windows to grow herbs. Master bedroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower.
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,539
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,890
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,062
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Pelham Parkway
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.
Pelham Gardens
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
