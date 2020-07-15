/
/
wallkill
11 Apartments for rent in Wallkill, NY📍
521 Church Street
521 Church Street, Wallkill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom Apartment.
22 Wallkill Avenue
22 Walkill Avenue, Wallkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Come see this amazingly renovated from top to bottom downtown apartment! Not a penny was spared during the renovation including beautiful custom kitchen cabinets and counter tops along with brand-new stainless steel appliances, very unique washer
2730 Route 208
2730 New York Highway 208, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
EXELLENT CONDITION
41 Old State Route 208
41 Old State Hwy 208, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Very spacious 1600 square foot 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath Apartment located in Montgomery, NY....GARAGE PARKING....
202 St Andrews Road
202 Saint Andrews Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 BEDROOMS!!! VC SCHOOLS!!! NEWLY RENOVATED!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is a great rental opportunity located right in the Valley Central School District, close to the new Hannafords Shopping Center, 24 hour fitness center, a variety of
Maybrook
Maybrook Village Apartments
105 Broadway, Maybrook, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
785 sqft
Easy access to Interstate 84 and the NY S Thruway...Close to shopping centers..." Welcome to Maybrook Village Apartments. Small, quaint village. Centrally located in the Hudson Valley. Peaceful surroundings. 24-hour emergency maintenance.
481 Little Britain Rd
481 Little Britain Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Available Immediately! Beautiful one bedroom apartment with spacious backyard! - This unit is a must see!! Spacious yard Off street parking Patio off of the dining room Porch Balcony off of the bedroom Walk-in closet Spacious master
New Paltz Village
14-3A Huguenot Street
14 Huguenot St, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN TOWN AND COUNTRY, NEW PALTZ. Bright and sunny, with one and a half baths, walking distance to everything in the Village of New Paltz. Located on Huguenot Street, right across the road from the Wallkill River.
1559 Union Avenue
1559 Union Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Won't last! Very lovely and very spacious 2 bedroom bath and a half unit in Town of Newburgh with Wallkill schools! Side by side 2 family duplex offers a dwelling nestled on the end of a dead end road with off street parking, nice level yard and
Gardnertown
504 upper ave
504 Upper Avenue, Gardnertown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
Situated on a quiet residential street, 504 upper ave is your new escape from reality. From the moment you walk in you will notice the incredible 14 foot ceilings.
12 Ramblewood Drive
12 Ramblewood Drive, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
Spacious home in the town of Newburgh is for rent 3 beautiful bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Safe neighborhood, magnet schools within minutes. Pool area is available but pool is not up, if tenant wants to set up the pool they are welcomed to do so.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wallkill area include Marist College, State University of New York at New Paltz, and Vassar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wallkill from include Westwood, Poughkeepsie, Ossining, Ridgewood, and Nanuet.
