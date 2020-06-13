AL
/
NY
/
west islip
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM

90 Apartments for rent in West Islip, NY

📍

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Islip
1 Unit Available
10 Hawley Avenue
10 Hawley Avenue, West Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Beautifully renovated and updated 2 Bedroom apartment. Wood Floors, New Carpet, New Windows, Great space and Great Location, close to the Train.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Islip
1 Unit Available
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Islip
1 Unit Available
23 Sexton Walk
23 Sexton Drive, West Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
BEACHFRONT! Available To Rent Weekly For $5,400. Charming Renovated Home Right On The Beach In Robbin's Rest. The Views Are Incredible! A Special Quiet Oasis That's Still Close To Town!
Results within 1 mile of West Islip

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Babylon
1 Unit Available
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Babylon
1 Unit Available
125 Deer Park Avenue
125 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
2nd Floor Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Hardwood floors, Freshly Painted, Large Walk Up Attic, EIK, Front & Back Entrances. **Please Note- this apartment is located in downtown Babylon and next to a busy bar.
Results within 5 miles of West Islip

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
15 Reed Drive
15 Reed Drive, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Second floor legal accessory apartment for rent. Kitchen currently being renovated. Stay tuned for updated photos. New cabinets, appliances, floor and granite counters. Large 24x13 living room, eat-in-kitchen and 16x9 bedroom. Updated bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
130 Millard Avenue
130 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Largest Lakefront 1 Bedroom Corner Unit! Tranquil & Private Village Retreat: this open & airy, oversized, second-floor unit welcomes you with an open floor plan, a large living space w/walkout to a lakefront deck, opens to the dining room and eat-in

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
North Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
294 43rd St
294 43rd Street, North Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful and Spacious Main Level 2 Bedroom apartment is renovated and move in ready! New appliances, New Kitchen and Bath, New floors, includes washer and dryer, use of yard and all utilities are included. Pet friendly. N/S. This one will not last!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Babylon
1 Unit Available
15 Highland Pl
15 Highland Place, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Full house rental close to babylon RR and town. 2 br, 1 full bath, EIK, living room and beautiful yard. Place to park 2 cars, 1 car det garage and plenty of storage on 2nd floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
9 Fuller Ave
9 Fuller Avenue, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Upper Level Two Bedroom Apartment is well maintained, spacious and plenty of storage! Heat included, tenant pays electric and cable. Updated Kitchen, Updated Bath, Close to Shops and Transportation, too! N/S, N/P. This one will not last!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
38 W 21st St
38 West 21st Street, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and Updated Main Level 2 Bedroom is well maintained and move in ready! All utilities are included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Wheatley Heights
1 Unit Available
27 Manchester Boulevard
27 Manchester Boulevard, Wheatley Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Wheatley Heights.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
78 Captains Drive
78 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
168 Milligan Road
168 Milligan Road, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
113 Captains Drive
113 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
12 Commodore Lane
12 Commodore Lane, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
9 Captains Drive
9 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,085
680 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
158 Captains Drive
158 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
54 Captains Drive
54 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
148 Milligan Road
148 Milligan Road, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1300 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! . Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Bay Shore
1 Unit Available
6 First Avenue
6 1st Avenue, Bay Shore, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 First Avenue in Bay Shore. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
32 Sheridan Road
32 Sheridan Road, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Great waterfront apartment. House raised after Sandy. High and Dry. Off street parking.

Median Rent in West Islip

Last updated Mar. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in West Islip is $1,394, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,661.
Studio
$1,255
1 Bed
$1,394
2 Beds
$1,661
3+ Beds
$2,141
City GuideWest Islip"I'm fine just where I am /I'm fine, just let me be / You're fine just where you are / You're fine." (- Gasoline Heart, "Long Island")
West Islip Apartment Hunting
+

Don't expect to breeze in and get ideal digs immediately. First, you need lots of the green stuff and a way to keep it flowing into your bank account. Second, you need the patience of a saint. Or an angel, whichever is most convenient. Those in the market for an apartment in West Islip will find that it is not easy to find one. This is because the rental vacancy rate for this city is only 2 percent, well below both the national and New York averages.

Finding an Apartment in West Islip
+

You could either utilize the services of a realtor, or you could go solo. You will maximize your chances of getting your dream pad with a realtor, though, because a professional has more options and contacts to help you locate a wider variety of apartments. Sometime's it really is about who you know rather than what you know.

Most landlords will ask for a security deposit and the first months rent. You will need to fill out a rental application, and your landlord will most likely conduct a credit check. In most cases, you will need to provide proof of income, and a letter of reference from your employer or your previous landlord to help move things along.

West Islip Neighborhoods
+

These are some of the neighborhoods in West Islip.

Town Center: The cost to rent a place isn't too shabby, and it's located next to fine dining. One drawback to locating an apartment in Town Center is that the housing supply is extremely tight, far below the demand.

Udall Rd/Sunrise Hwy: This area is a little more expensive than most neighborhoods in West Islip, but still well below the most expensive cities in New York.

McCall Ave/W Montauk Hwy: Perhaps because this is a coastal neighborhood, the vacancy rate is extremely low. Sigh. If you want in, be ready to do a lot of digging and a lot of waiting for the perfect place. Bring a shovel. The wait is worth it, though, because this is another affordable part of town, with average rental rates well within budget.

Living in West Islip
+

A lot of people who enjoy water-based activities will find a lot of things to do in West Islip. The water serves as a tourist attraction for people who come to enjoy the scenery.So stock up on swim trunks and flippers. Even though most of the residents have their own vehicles, a significant percentage uses public transportation. Best of luck in your search for rental property in West Islip!

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in West Islip?
In West Islip, the median rent is $1,255 for a studio, $1,394 for a 1-bedroom, $1,661 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,141 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Islip, check out our monthly West Islip Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Islip?
Some of the colleges located in the West Islip area include Norwalk Community College, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Islip?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Islip from include Stamford, Norwalk, Coram, Glen Cove, and Hempstead.

Similar Pages

West Islip 2 BedroomsWest Islip 3 BedroomsWest Islip Apartments with GarageWest Islip Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Islip Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYWest Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYOceanside, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYSea Cliff, NYRoslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYSyosset, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYLevittown, NYJericho, NYHuntington, NYLido Beach, NYEast Islip, NYBethpage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMolloy CollegeFarmingdale State College