90 Apartments for rent in West Islip, NY📍
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 14
Don't expect to breeze in and get ideal digs immediately. First, you need lots of the green stuff and a way to keep it flowing into your bank account. Second, you need the patience of a saint. Or an angel, whichever is most convenient. Those in the market for an apartment in West Islip will find that it is not easy to find one. This is because the rental vacancy rate for this city is only 2 percent, well below both the national and New York averages.
You could either utilize the services of a realtor, or you could go solo. You will maximize your chances of getting your dream pad with a realtor, though, because a professional has more options and contacts to help you locate a wider variety of apartments. Sometime's it really is about who you know rather than what you know.
Most landlords will ask for a security deposit and the first months rent. You will need to fill out a rental application, and your landlord will most likely conduct a credit check. In most cases, you will need to provide proof of income, and a letter of reference from your employer or your previous landlord to help move things along.
These are some of the neighborhoods in West Islip.
Town Center: The cost to rent a place isn't too shabby, and it's located next to fine dining. One drawback to locating an apartment in Town Center is that the housing supply is extremely tight, far below the demand.
Udall Rd/Sunrise Hwy: This area is a little more expensive than most neighborhoods in West Islip, but still well below the most expensive cities in New York.
McCall Ave/W Montauk Hwy: Perhaps because this is a coastal neighborhood, the vacancy rate is extremely low. Sigh. If you want in, be ready to do a lot of digging and a lot of waiting for the perfect place. Bring a shovel. The wait is worth it, though, because this is another affordable part of town, with average rental rates well within budget.
A lot of people who enjoy water-based activities will find a lot of things to do in West Islip. The water serves as a tourist attraction for people who come to enjoy the scenery.So stock up on swim trunks and flippers. Even though most of the residents have their own vehicles, a significant percentage uses public transportation. Best of luck in your search for rental property in West Islip!