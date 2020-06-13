90 Apartments for rent in West Islip, NY

You could either utilize the services of a realtor, or you could go solo. You will maximize your chances of getting your dream pad with a realtor, though, because a professional has more options and contacts to help you locate a wider variety of apartments. Sometime's it really is about who you know rather than what you know.

Most landlords will ask for a security deposit and the first months rent. You will need to fill out a rental application, and your landlord will most likely conduct a credit check. In most cases, you will need to provide proof of income, and a letter of reference from your employer or your previous landlord to help move things along.