97 Apartments for rent in Huntington, NY📍
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 6
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 17
Located 35 miles east of Manhattan, on the northern shore of Long Island, this urban oasis in a largely suburban community is home to roughly 18,000 people. If the refreshing contrasts of small community and city lights never intimidate you, welcome to Huntington -- the place where history is treasured and diversity is embraced. Now, on to the search for apartments, so you can officially call this vibrant town your home.
The mosaic of real estate properties in Huntington is as diverse as its culture. It's quite common to see Colonials, Craftsman style cottages, Victorian mansions, and Ranch homes renovated for a modern feel. Small apartment buildings and town homes are also in the mix if you'd rather not feel like you're time traveling every time you come home. And of course, with Huntington Bay on the north side, homes with water views are plentiful when you are hunting in the right neighborhood.
Well thankfully, the rent here is not as stratospheric as those of Manhattan. But if you want to get comfy and look forward to coming home to a welcoming dig every single day, prepare to spend about one-quarter of your income on rent. Most landlords will require you to pay a security deposit, one month advance rent and a credit check fee to snag your own territory in this oasis.
In Huntington, diversity is the name of the game; so different neighborhoods will have their own distinct groove. The key is to find your tribe and set up camp there. Here's a quick overview of the diverse neighborhoods in Huntington to help you with your search:
Huntington Village: This is the commercial and cultural hub of Huntington where everything is jam-packed with urban action. Restaurants and shops are just a few minutes walk away so your calf muscles are doing all the driving in this part of town. If you have all the energy for downtown action, you could move into one of the area's historic houses.
West Hills: Home of West Hills County Park, Hawk Valley Preserve, West Rogues Wetlands, and Cold Spring Country Club. Open space and greenery dominate this area. In fact, it's the same surroundings that inspired poet Walt Whitman to pen passionate lines of poetry. In this area, 3 bedroom houses for rent are the typical type of crib waiting for you here. If you think all the green space is worth the brutal commute that residents here go through every day, this could be your tribe.
Centerport: Prominent colonial homes, spacious lawns, and swimming pools within the property (think Vanderbilt and you get the idea) are a common sight in this neighborhood. People flaunt what they have, and, boy, do they have! Toys fill their garages and their lifestyle is on display. If you're not intimidated one bit with such affluence, perhaps you could be in your element here. Maybe one of the areas 5 bedroom rental properties could be your own little kingdom on this side of New York. You could be racing regattas or commanding your fleet during springtime through mid-autumn!
Little Plains: Home of large tracts of green spaces like Manor Plains Nature Park, Old Field Preserve, Berkeley Jackson County Park, and Manor Farm Park, you've got all the space you need to vent out your frustrations. If urban vibes are getting too suffocating, one of the furnished apartments in this area could be your own personal refuge from all the cosmopolitan madness out there.
W Main St / Woolsey St: If you've been dreaming of waterfront digs, try your luck in this neighborhood. Located on the shore of Huntington Harbor, rental homes with views of the water are this area's most prized possessions. If budget won't allow for such luxury, don't cry your heart out just yet, this area also has a number of city apartments in the mix so you have other good options.
Park Ave / Crooked Hill Rd: Huntington Town Hall, YMCA, Cinema Arts Centre, Hillaire Woods Park, and other businesses are marking their territories in this neighborhood. If short commute is high on your list of priorities, you could join the pack here. Be warned though: people tend to settle here and never leave so give yourself ample time because the vacancy rate of this area is not stacked in your favor.
If you have plans to paint the town red, you're better off doing it behind a steering wheel. A drive down Route 25A will take you to Oyster Bay, Northport, and the beaches. If you're determined to reduce your carbon footprint, you can count on Suffolk County Transit buses to take you to most places within Huntington and neighboring towns. If gallivanting around town suddenly gets old, you could always hop onto the rail and get whisked to Manhattan madness. The rest of New York and Connecticut is also yours for the taking if your wanderlust spirit kicks into high gear.
You don't have to take the 40-minute commute to Manhattan to quench that foodie and shopping diva in you. Huntington Village is laden with a myriad of restaurants featuring cuisines from all over the globe and shops that range from the basic to the eclectic. In addition, Long Island beaches and parks like Target Rock and Caumsett State Park are excellent destinations for those who are trying to get away from the stressful strongholds of the city. And of course, for those with refined tastes in entertainment the Cinema Arts Center, Book Revue, the theatrical and musical performances at Hecksher Park, as well as the village's several galleries should make an interesting display of arts, history, and culture. Walking through the landscapes that made a poet out of Walt Whitman may stir those poetic urges in you as well.
Now, don't pen that poem yet. First get going and find yourself a nice place to call home in this oasis.