97 Apartments for rent in Huntington, NY

Where do I set up camp?

In Huntington, diversity is the name of the game; so different neighborhoods will have their own distinct groove. The key is to find your tribe and set up camp there. Here's a quick overview of the diverse neighborhoods in Huntington to help you with your search:

Huntington Village: This is the commercial and cultural hub of Huntington where everything is jam-packed with urban action. Restaurants and shops are just a few minutes walk away so your calf muscles are doing all the driving in this part of town. If you have all the energy for downtown action, you could move into one of the area's historic houses.

West Hills: Home of West Hills County Park, Hawk Valley Preserve, West Rogues Wetlands, and Cold Spring Country Club. Open space and greenery dominate this area. In fact, it's the same surroundings that inspired poet Walt Whitman to pen passionate lines of poetry. In this area, 3 bedroom houses for rent are the typical type of crib waiting for you here. If you think all the green space is worth the brutal commute that residents here go through every day, this could be your tribe.

Centerport: Prominent colonial homes, spacious lawns, and swimming pools within the property (think Vanderbilt and you get the idea) are a common sight in this neighborhood. People flaunt what they have, and, boy, do they have! Toys fill their garages and their lifestyle is on display. If you're not intimidated one bit with such affluence, perhaps you could be in your element here. Maybe one of the areas 5 bedroom rental properties could be your own little kingdom on this side of New York. You could be racing regattas or commanding your fleet during springtime through mid-autumn!

Little Plains: Home of large tracts of green spaces like Manor Plains Nature Park, Old Field Preserve, Berkeley Jackson County Park, and Manor Farm Park, you've got all the space you need to vent out your frustrations. If urban vibes are getting too suffocating, one of the furnished apartments in this area could be your own personal refuge from all the cosmopolitan madness out there.

W Main St / Woolsey St: If you've been dreaming of waterfront digs, try your luck in this neighborhood. Located on the shore of Huntington Harbor, rental homes with views of the water are this area's most prized possessions. If budget won't allow for such luxury, don't cry your heart out just yet, this area also has a number of city apartments in the mix so you have other good options.

Park Ave / Crooked Hill Rd: Huntington Town Hall, YMCA, Cinema Arts Centre, Hillaire Woods Park, and other businesses are marking their territories in this neighborhood. If short commute is high on your list of priorities, you could join the pack here. Be warned though: people tend to settle here and never leave so give yourself ample time because the vacancy rate of this area is not stacked in your favor.