Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

97 Apartments for rent in Huntington, NY

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
425 New York Ave 5
425 New York Ave, Huntington, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Gorgeous 2 Bdrm 2 Bth w/ Hdwd Flrs in the Village - Property Id: 259154 Sunlit & Bright Spacious 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Closets Galore, Wood Floors Throughout, Gorgeous Light Bathrooms, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK w/ Multiple cabinets, Washer & Dryer Room in

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
178 Woodhull Road
178 Woodhull Rd, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available for July Occupancy! A Beautiful Spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Applinaces, Washer/Dryer Laundry Rm/Office, Hardwood Floors, Gas Fuel.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
180 Woodhull Road
180 Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available For July Occupancy!! A beautiful spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Br, 1.5 bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Appliances, Granite Counter Tops.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
4 Pearsall Pl
4 Pearsall Place, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Bright Spacious Colonial with 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great outdoor space with large backyard and in ground pool.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
30 Stewart Avenue
30 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crown Jewel of Huntington Village. This spacious one bedroom, one bath is designed for the modern lifestyle. In unit washer dryer, wine fridge, stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar seating, walk-in closet and high end finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
17-2A Green Street
17 Green St, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
900 sqft
Newly Constructed Apartment In The Heart Of The Village, Elevator Building, Skylights, Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, 10' Ceilings, Cherry Kitchen W/Granite Counter And Ss Appliances, 2 Bedrooms, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
483 NEW YORK AVE, #2ND FLOOR
483 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1700 sqft
Huntington Village 3 Bedroom Available in March Beautiful Huntington 3 bedroom Available in March
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,622
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Halesite
1 Unit Available
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Huntington Bay
1 Unit Available
98 Crescent Beach Drive
98 Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington Bay, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
WELCOME TO THIS TRANQUIL HOME WITH WALLS OF GLASS & SPECTACULAR VISTA VIEWS OF THE SOUND,SAND CITY & LOYD HARBOR.THIS LIGHT& BRIGHT HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS OFFERS 5 BED AND 3.5 BATHS AND LARGE ROOMS/CAN BE AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Cold Spring Harbor
1 Unit Available
185 Soundview Rd
185 Soundview Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Sunny & Bright Village Colonial. Elegant Simplicity. Updated Country Kitchen With New Dishwasher And Range, Bathrooms, Windows, Garage Door, Floors Refinished, Mouldings & Nicely Sized Rooms. Freshly Painted.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Northport
1 Unit Available
146 Main Street
146 Main Street, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2nd Floor apartment/1 Bath/ EIK/ 1 Living Room/1 Bedroom

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT!! PET ALLOWED!! UPPER CORDOVA CONDO IN THE GREENS. SUNLIT ROOMS THROUGHOUT..TWO BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM (DEN). JUST PAINTED, NEW SS STOVE, CARPETS. MOVE RIGHT IN.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Lloyd Harbor
1 Unit Available
27 Sea Crest Drive
27 Sea Crest Dr, Lloyd Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
8000 sqft
Magnificent Brick Waterfront Colonial On Cul-De-Sac In Desirable Sea Crest Estates.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
6 Arizona Avenue
6 Arizona Avenue, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1396 sqft
Sun drenched rooms with a huge backyard. Large living room, formal dining, Eat-in-Kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Huge Master bedroom on the main floor. Hardwood Floors, Reverse Coil System For Central air and Heating system.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
114 Elmwood Drive
114 Elmwood Drive, Melville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
5500 sqft
Exquisite brick colonial in Country Pointe. Located on half Acre of flat land w/luscious green lawns & specimen plantings.Boasts 6 Bdrm,5.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
174 Ketay Drive
174 South Ketay Drive, Commack, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2250 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Hi Ranch Located in a peaceful Cul-De-Sec with wide backyard. This Well Maintained home features Inviting Bright Living room with Updated Anderson picture Window. New LED high-hats & Lights throughout; 2.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
7 Skyview Place
7 Skyview Place, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautiful 3-4 Bedroom Whole House Rental In Half Hollow HIlls SD#5! This Beautiful Home Includes 3 Full Baths and Oversized Backyard! Main Level Features Open Floor Plan, Living Room, Kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck.
City GuideHuntington
Huntington, New York, is best known as the birthplace of Walt Whitman, arguably America's greatest poet. The Walt Whitman Shops and Walt Whitman High School in Huntington are both named after this American icon.Think suburbia with a cosmopolitan feel. Think of a gentrified community with dashes of history. Think Charles Dickens-inspired downtown or or a classic New England town. If you've managed to get your imagination flowing, you've just imagined Huntington, New York.

Located 35 miles east of Manhattan, on the northern shore of Long Island, this urban oasis in a largely suburban community is home to roughly 18,000 people. If the refreshing contrasts of small community and city lights never intimidate you, welcome to Huntington -- the place where history is treasured and diversity is embraced. Now, on to the search for apartments, so you can officially call this vibrant town your home.

What's in the mix?

The mosaic of real estate properties in Huntington is as diverse as its culture. It's quite common to see Colonials, Craftsman style cottages, Victorian mansions, and Ranch homes renovated for a modern feel. Small apartment buildings and town homes are also in the mix if you'd rather not feel like you're time traveling every time you come home. And of course, with Huntington Bay on the north side, homes with water views are plentiful when you are hunting in the right neighborhood.

How much dough will it take?

Well thankfully, the rent here is not as stratospheric as those of Manhattan. But if you want to get comfy and look forward to coming home to a welcoming dig every single day, prepare to spend about one-quarter of your income on rent. Most landlords will require you to pay a security deposit, one month advance rent and a credit check fee to snag your own territory in this oasis.

Where do I set up camp?

In Huntington, diversity is the name of the game; so different neighborhoods will have their own distinct groove. The key is to find your tribe and set up camp there. Here's a quick overview of the diverse neighborhoods in Huntington to help you with your search:

Huntington Village: This is the commercial and cultural hub of Huntington where everything is jam-packed with urban action. Restaurants and shops are just a few minutes walk away so your calf muscles are doing all the driving in this part of town. If you have all the energy for downtown action, you could move into one of the area's historic houses.

West Hills: Home of West Hills County Park, Hawk Valley Preserve, West Rogues Wetlands, and Cold Spring Country Club. Open space and greenery dominate this area. In fact, it's the same surroundings that inspired poet Walt Whitman to pen passionate lines of poetry. In this area, 3 bedroom houses for rent are the typical type of crib waiting for you here. If you think all the green space is worth the brutal commute that residents here go through every day, this could be your tribe.

Centerport: Prominent colonial homes, spacious lawns, and swimming pools within the property (think Vanderbilt and you get the idea) are a common sight in this neighborhood. People flaunt what they have, and, boy, do they have! Toys fill their garages and their lifestyle is on display. If you're not intimidated one bit with such affluence, perhaps you could be in your element here. Maybe one of the areas 5 bedroom rental properties could be your own little kingdom on this side of New York. You could be racing regattas or commanding your fleet during springtime through mid-autumn!

Little Plains: Home of large tracts of green spaces like Manor Plains Nature Park, Old Field Preserve, Berkeley Jackson County Park, and Manor Farm Park, you've got all the space you need to vent out your frustrations. If urban vibes are getting too suffocating, one of the furnished apartments in this area could be your own personal refuge from all the cosmopolitan madness out there.

W Main St / Woolsey St: If you've been dreaming of waterfront digs, try your luck in this neighborhood. Located on the shore of Huntington Harbor, rental homes with views of the water are this area's most prized possessions. If budget won't allow for such luxury, don't cry your heart out just yet, this area also has a number of city apartments in the mix so you have other good options.

Park Ave / Crooked Hill Rd: Huntington Town Hall, YMCA, Cinema Arts Centre, Hillaire Woods Park, and other businesses are marking their territories in this neighborhood. If short commute is high on your list of priorities, you could join the pack here. Be warned though: people tend to settle here and never leave so give yourself ample time because the vacancy rate of this area is not stacked in your favor.

How do I get around town and beyond?

If you have plans to paint the town red, you're better off doing it behind a steering wheel. A drive down Route 25A will take you to Oyster Bay, Northport, and the beaches. If you're determined to reduce your carbon footprint, you can count on Suffolk County Transit buses to take you to most places within Huntington and neighboring towns. If gallivanting around town suddenly gets old, you could always hop onto the rail and get whisked to Manhattan madness. The rest of New York and Connecticut is also yours for the taking if your wanderlust spirit kicks into high gear.

What'll you have?

You don't have to take the 40-minute commute to Manhattan to quench that foodie and shopping diva in you. Huntington Village is laden with a myriad of restaurants featuring cuisines from all over the globe and shops that range from the basic to the eclectic. In addition, Long Island beaches and parks like Target Rock and Caumsett State Park are excellent destinations for those who are trying to get away from the stressful strongholds of the city. And of course, for those with refined tastes in entertainment the Cinema Arts Center, Book Revue, the theatrical and musical performances at Hecksher Park, as well as the village's several galleries should make an interesting display of arts, history, and culture. Walking through the landscapes that made a poet out of Walt Whitman may stir those poetic urges in you as well.

Now, don't pen that poem yet. First get going and find yourself a nice place to call home in this oasis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Huntington?
The average rent price for Huntington rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,710.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Huntington?
Some of the colleges located in the Huntington area include Norwalk Community College, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Huntington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Huntington from include Queens, Stamford, Norwalk, Glen Cove, and Hempstead.

