81 Apartments for rent in Columbia County, NY📍
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
707 Warren Street
707 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$1,795
1300 sqft
Primeretailspace available on best commercial block of Hudson's famed Warren Street. Ideal for first class gallery, shop or boutique. Large and bright store front faces the park. Loads offoot traffic and plenty of parking available.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 01:11 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Weaver Road
19 Weaver Road, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom spacious apartment is a great rental opportunity.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
36 Main Street
36 Main St, Germantown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2246 sqft
Make yourself at home in the Hudson Valley.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
332 Weed Mine Road
332 Weed Mine Road, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
Short Term Rental Opportunity! Available Monthly OR Weekly August/September/OctoberAug 1-Oct 31 Come to the top of the hill with panoramic views to get away from it all! This 3 BR, 2 bath home with 500+ sq ft of outdoor deck
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
310 route 66
310 Route 66, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath townhouse style apartment. Spacious and bright the bedrooms and full bath are upstairs. 1st floor is galley kitchen, open dining/living room, and 1/2 bath. Laundry room on premises; 1 car garage included.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Hudson Yards
15 Hudson Street, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
Be the first to live in this corner two bedroom, 1,769 square foot home in New York City's newest neighborhood, Hudson Yards.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
381 Cambridge Road
381 Cambridge Road, Columbia County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1598 sqft
Immaculate, updated mid-century ranch. Chef's kitchen. 4 bedrooms. 2 baths. Front deck overlooking the expansive mountain & pastoral views. Quiet, dead-end road.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
91 miller road
91 Miller Road, Columbia County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2022 sqft
September and October availability. Located in Canaan, NY, less than a mile from the Massachusetts border, this wonderful 1700s post and beam farmhouse has recently undergone total restoration.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Park Place
4 Park Place, Hudson, NY
Studio
$1,895
1000 sqft
Location Location Location !!! And right across from the park!!! An ideal space for gallery, studio, office or retail.!!! Wide storefront with a great display window and plenty of foot traffic makes this a great space for your business.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
166 Hilltop Road
166 Hilltop Road, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1584 sqft
Rise above it all... This hilltop modern ranch commands panoramic Catskill views from most rooms, thanks to its one-level open plan, freshly renovated by the architect-owner with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
9249 Route 22 Road
9249 New York Highway 22, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$795
950 sqft
Great duplex for retail, office or residence & business, 850 s.f.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
518 Warren
518 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$575
450 sqft
2 large rooms + shared storage in HIstoric Brick building next to City Hall. this is an office rental not a residence, share utilities, great location on upper Warren Street, shared bathroom with real estate brokerage
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Main Street
2 Main St, Chatham, NY
Studio
$750
425 sqft
Two offices + bank safe in historic Chatham Bank Building, high ceilings, individually controlled heat, ground level access and common bathrooms. 1 year lease, renewable.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
613 Warren
613 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$4,200
2100 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2100 Square Foot storefront/retail space on a high traffic block of bustling Warren Street. Architecturally distinct arcade style front display windows.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
134 Warren Street
134 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$2,200
1000 sqft
Totally renovated in 2016. 1,010 square feet. Thoughtfully designed open space. Ideal for gallery, studio, office or retail. A space that could work for many types of businesses.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Stonewall Road
607 Stonewall Road, Columbia County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2800 sqft
Expanded Adirondack cottage in enchanted setting. Complete and total privacy on almost 70 wooded acres. Original fieldstone fireplace anchors a spacious living room with gleaming wood floors.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
114 N 5th Street
114 North Fifth Street, Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom Townhouse on quiet Street close to the City Center, Library, and Oakdale lake. No Pets, No smoking
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
749 Columbia Street
749 Columbia Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$3,000
2046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an open space with a beautiful built in bar and a fully equipped kitchen. The basement is clean and dry, has a giant walk in cooler and has ceilings that are about 7 ft high.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
711-west Warren Street
711 Warren St, Hudson, NY
Studio
$2,995
1800 sqft
Premier gallery, retail, showroom or dining space with historic detail. High traffic location facing Seventh Street Park. Humongous space with 15' pressed tin ceilings, recently refinished hard wood floors, and sky light.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
424 State
424 State St, Hudson, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
Very spacious Furnished 4-Bedroom duplex in a beautiful Victorian home in Hudson. Four Bedrooms, four Baths, Living room, large eat-in Kitchen, convenient Pantry/Laundry Room. Two of the bedrooms are ground level.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
426 Warren Street
426 Warren Street, Hudson, NY
Studio
$2,195
400 sqft
Imagine having a business on the best block of Warren Street! This beautiful sunlit storefront offers plenty of display space with hardwood floors, high walls and ceiling, wide windows and storage galore! Subject to credit approval; Minimum three
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2943 State Route 66
2943 State Route 66, Chatham, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
The perfect get-a-way home in the country. One-bedroom, full bath, laundry/mudroom with washer/dryer, living room, kitchen, and large rear deck. Private and secluded.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
50 Blueberry Lane
50 Blueberry Lane, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
Austerlitz NY Cape Home on 40 secluded Acres With Dramatic Catskill Mountain Views. Access is through a long private driveway resulting in utmost privacy. 10 years old and hardly lived in. Fully furnished. House is currently rented through July 15.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Chatham Street
22 Chatham Street, Kinderhook, NY
Studio
$2,300
2000 sqft
Open the door and get to work!Running your own automotive body shop will never be easier. All the equipment you need to get started is included and all of the licenses are transferable. NYS Inspections, Body Shop repairs, or simple oil changes...
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Columbia County area include Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Trinity College, Marist College, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Hartford, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTAlbany, NYWaterbury, CTSaratoga Springs, NYWethersfield, CTCohoes, NYWestfield, MAShelton, CTNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTSchenectady, NYTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYNaugatuck, CTNorthampton, MAWindsor Locks, CTHudson, NYCatskill, NYKingston, NYRhinebeck, NYEast Greenbush, NYRensselaer, NYVoorheesville, NYWestmere, NYTorrington, CTTroy, NYWatervliet, NYGreen Island, NYFairview, NYRotterdam, NYNew Paltz, NYNiskayuna, NYBennington, VTCollinsville, CT