hewlett
262 Apartments for rent in Hewlett, NY
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
377 Hewlett Parkway
377 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Move Right In Immaculate 3 Bedroom Colonial in School District #14, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Nice Backyard, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
34 Johnson Place
34 Johnson Place, Hewlett, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,800
Beautifully updated Colonial for rent. Excellent location. Spacious rooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Living Room/Dining Room with fireplace. Kosher Eat in Kitchen. Master bedroom features ensuite bath and vaulted ceilings.
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
315 Mill Road
315 Mill Road, Hewlett, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Sunny And Spacious Home On Tree-Lined Street. Comfortable Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Gorgeous Eat-In-Kitchen, Large Bedrooms. High Ceilings Throughout. Fully Finished Basement. Close To Shops And Transportation. Great School District.
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
Hewlett Neck
1 Unit Available
187 Hewlett Neck Road
187 Hewlett Neck Road, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
5529 sqft
Stately And Incredible Spacious Colonial With 6 Bedrooms, 5.5 Baths, Completely Renovated Eik With Oversized Granite Island & A Large Additional Dining Space.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
72 Brower Avenue
72 Brower Avenue, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming Colonial In Old Woodmere On Oversized Property, Formal Living Room W/Fplc, Formal DR, Enclosed & Heated Front Room Ideal For Office or Den, Pinewood Floors & French Doors, Full Basement, Large Master BR W/Bath, 2 Huge Bedrooms, 2 Full
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
257 Hungry Harbor Rd
257 Hungry Harbor Road, Valley Stream, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Lovely Large 4 Bedroom 3 Full 1 Half Baths Split, Eik w/ Granite Counters With stainless steel Appliances, Kitchen W/Sliding Glass Door To Deck and Oversized Backyard, Formal Dining room and Living Room w/ Fireplace, Great Home For Entertaining.
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
114 Atlantic Avenue
114 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
One of a kind, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo, with a large terrace and storage unit. Tons of natural light, perfect for entertaining. Great layout and well kept. Blue Ribbon Lynbrook School district #20.
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
133 Dubois Ave
133 Dubois Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4 rooms including dinette area, efficiency kitchen, king bedroom 5 closets and one spot parking included
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
147 Locust Avenue
147 Locust St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
MID BLOCK LOCATION CONVENIENT TO ALL. QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, LARGE LIVING ROOM,FULL BATH. IN THE SECOND FLOOR OF A TWO FAMILY HOME. PARKING IN DRIVEWAY.
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
32 Forest Ave
32 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2ND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
72 Sherman Street
72 Sherman Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Totally updated second floor one bedroom rental in the heart of Lynbrook. Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen floor and new granite countertop!! Huge pantry in kitchen! Close proximity to public transportation!
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
763 Cedar Lane
763 Cedar Lane, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful spacious colonial in the heart of Woodmere close to shopping and transportation. Solar panels.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Brick building with ample street parking, Walk to LIRR, Spacious, quiet & bright 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Aprox 1100 sq ft., Laundry & Storage in the Basement.
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
219 Pearsall Pl
219 Pearsall Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2300 sqft
Immaculate high ranch on quiet Woodmere block in the center of town. kosher granite eik with 2 ovens, cac, private enclosed yard.
East Rockaway
1 Unit Available
51 Baisley Avenue
51 Baisley Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Sunny and Spacious apartment. New Kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new appliances and New bathroom. Close to banks, gym, bagel store, pet store and train(LIRR). Wont last...
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
202 Gibson Blvd
202 Gibson Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2131 sqft
District 14 schools Available August 1st Hugh 6 bedrooms 2 bath in mint condition fully renovated in 2016 walking distance to LIRR shopping center, has central air and private driveway plus car garage showing will be available as soon as phase 2
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
00 Rosedale Rd
00 Rosedale Road, South Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 00 Rosedale Rd in South Valley Stream. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
