107 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY

What you Need to Know About Renting

Get Ready to Spend

Whether your search for an apartment happens in the West End or East End, be prepared to spend a decent amount on rent in Long Beach. Even if you find a decently priced apartment, you will have to pay to make the nearly hour long commute into Manhattan each day for comparative salaries. If you choose to drive your own vehicle rather than traveling by bus, taxi or train, you might as well prepare yourself to enjoy the sights. Traffic is something every commuter faces. You could end up spending anywhere between a half an hour to an hour in bumper to bumper traffic during the morning and evening rush hour in and out of the city.

Necessities to Rent

Do not expect to scoop up your dream apartment if you do not have all the necessities with you. The process of finding an apartment to rent in Long Beach may seem more like you are trying to file for a loan. The process is quite rigorous. Many landlords or rental companies want to see proof of income, a list of references and an upfront deposit. The money placed on an apartment will typically include first and last month’s rent and a security deposit. If you have pets, you may end up paying more on a security deposit. Make sure to have paperwork from your veterinarian to show that your pet has been properly vaccinated. Many landlords and rental companies are okay with small animals and fish tanks, but larger animals may serve as a bit of an issue.