Apartment List
/
NY
/
long beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

107 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY

📍
Central District
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Avenue
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view 5 room ALL NEW apartment, Large front deck with water views, Extra large living room with dining area, beautiful kitchen and bath, great appliances, moldings, high hats all hi end finishes, washer and dryer in the unit,

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
513 Shore Rd
513 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Mint large 2 story apartment across the street from the ocean! 3Brs, 2Bths,huge loft area. W/D in unit,CAC,frpl, private entrance, 1 car Garage. No smoking, no pets

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Virginia Ave
48 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Gorgeous Fema Compliant Full House Rental Located In The Trendy West End. Enter Into A Full Finished Foyer With Access To The Two Car Garage With Tons Of Additional Storage. House Features Bedrooms And 1 Bath Completely Updated.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
East End North
1 Unit Available
450 E Harrison St
450 East Harrison Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End Upper 3 Br, 2 bath apt washer/dryer 1 car space, some use of the yard. 1mos no pets.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West End
1 Unit Available
16 Virginia Avenue
16 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Long Beach: Winter Rental Oct 2020, Beach Side 3br 2bth whole house 1 mos security no pets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West End
1 Unit Available
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Best Summer Rental on entire South-West Shore.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West End
1 Unit Available
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
This is a very bright, large and spacious junior 4. The balcony is over sized and has views of NYC + a partial ocean view. There is a full bathroom + a half bath. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
510 E Park Avenue
510 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 1.5 BATH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH AND SHARED W/D, USE OF BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Virginia Avenue
21 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Beach---west end wide beach block, 4 th house from the ocean---- Immaculate and beautiful--3 room apartment JUST PERFECT--- private BBQ area all light and airy The true beach decor Have a wonderful Summer

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Trace
21 Maryland Ave, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view New 6 room apartment-- Large front porch with views--Open Living room dining room with gas fired fireplace, New Kitchen and New Bath, gal line for BBQ on deck, wood floor through out, private laundry, sound proofing, extra

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
215 W Broadway
215 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Summer Rental--Cozy 1 bedroom condo has entry hall with closet, livingroom, open eat-in kitchen, bedroom, & bath. Great location by beach & boardwalk. Close to LIRR & restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
611 W Broadway
611 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Location Location. This one bedroom rental is close to the west end s shop and restaurants and is one mile from the LIRR. Wood Floors throughout, freshly painted. Oversized deck has a nice ocean view. Virtual tour is available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
167 W Broadway
167 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,700
Beachside Mint Studio- Updated Kitchen and Bath. Coin Operated Washer/Dryer on Premises.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.

Median Rent in Long Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Long Beach is $1,626, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,938.
Studio
$1,465
1 Bed
$1,626
2 Beds
$1,938
3+ Beds
$2,499
City GuideLong Beach
“One of the publicity stunts used to launch Long Beach at the start of the 20th century was marching a herd of elephants along the boardwalk.” (-Park Ride Fly USA).

Long Beach is one of two cities located on Long Island. During the spring and summer months, there is a flood of new faces because of the visitors attracted to the beach. Throughout the winter months, residents tend to feel detached from the rest of Long Island, but the peace and quiet is an enjoyable aspect during the colder months. With approximately 35,000 residents living in a two square mile section, it is not hard to make friends and learn the best routes for navigation through the city.

What you Need to Know About Renting

Get Ready to Spend

Whether your search for an apartment happens in the West End or East End, be prepared to spend a decent amount on rent in Long Beach. Even if you find a decently priced apartment, you will have to pay to make the nearly hour long commute into Manhattan each day for comparative salaries. If you choose to drive your own vehicle rather than traveling by bus, taxi or train, you might as well prepare yourself to enjoy the sights. Traffic is something every commuter faces. You could end up spending anywhere between a half an hour to an hour in bumper to bumper traffic during the morning and evening rush hour in and out of the city.

Necessities to Rent

Do not expect to scoop up your dream apartment if you do not have all the necessities with you. The process of finding an apartment to rent in Long Beach may seem more like you are trying to file for a loan. The process is quite rigorous. Many landlords or rental companies want to see proof of income, a list of references and an upfront deposit. The money placed on an apartment will typically include first and last month’s rent and a security deposit. If you have pets, you may end up paying more on a security deposit. Make sure to have paperwork from your veterinarian to show that your pet has been properly vaccinated. Many landlords and rental companies are okay with small animals and fish tanks, but larger animals may serve as a bit of an issue.

Finding Your Neighborhood

Long Beach is divided into two neighborhoods, West End and East End, each with their own set of ups and downs.

West End: Here you will find that rental costs are slightly lower, though not much. This is a great place for young couples or singles, mostly because it is considered the party town. During the spring and summer months, visitors are attracted to the beach and bars that are readily available in this neighborhood. There are plenty of great opportunities for young people to have a great time, especially if you enjoy a busy nightlife. Keep in mind that apartments for rent in this area will leave you with little surrounding property and minimal parking options. If parallel parking is something you have an issue with, you may want to brush up on your skills because most residents have to rely on street parking.

East End: Although this area of Long Beach still sees its fair share of party people, spring and summer visitors and nighttime activity, it tends to be a bit quieter because there are not as many bars. This is also a great location for young couples and singles, as well as families who enjoy having fun. The cost of renting in this neighborhood is relatively high, but it gives you the ability to have more surrounding property around your home or apartment. To minimize the cost of living, it may be best to find apartments with paid utilities in Long Beach. Of course, apartments are not your only option, there are plenty of homes for rent as well.

Getting to Know Your City

Properties

There are around 15,000 households sitting within the two square miles that is Long Beach. Residential properties consist of just over 9,200 owner-occupied dwellings, more than 5,800 renter-occupied dwellings and over 1,600 vacant properties. Long Beach offers one of the most varied living styles with condos for rent, houses, apartments and even duplexes for rent. More than 36 percent of the residents living in Long Beach have been at their current address for five or more years. As far as commercial properties go, there are two major shopping districts in Long Beach, one along Park Avenue and the other along West Beech Street.

Modes of Transportation

Walking along the Boardwalk is a wonderful way to stretch your legs, but you will need something other than your legs to get you back and forth from Long Beach to other areas of the Island and even into New York City. Most people living in Long Beach travel by way of bus. There are bus stops throughout the city, namely on Long Beach Road, Lindell, Walnut and Grand, Pacific and Broadway, and Franklin and Park. There are several more stops throughout the city that can take you wherever you need to go. If you plan on traveling to other areas of Long Island or into New York City, you will do best with the Long Island Railroad and taxi services.

Overall

The number of rentals available in Long Beach are plentiful and the culture is fairly laid-back, even during the summer months. Part of what makes Long Beach so popular among renters is the available housing options. Most areas of Long Island offer only single family homes and attached apartments. The area is predominantly full of singles compared to families with children. In terms of street parking, this option usually works out for most residents, but does serve as a problem during the spring and summer months. Overall, with the right salary and perhaps even some aggressive parking maneuvers, Long Beach is the perfect place to live.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Long Beach?
In Long Beach, the median rent is $1,465 for a studio, $1,626 for a 1-bedroom, $1,938 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,499 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Long Beach, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Long Beach?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Long Beach include Central District.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Long Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Long Beach area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Hudson County Community College, New Jersey City University, and Saint Peter's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Long Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Long Beach from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central District