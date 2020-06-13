107 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY📍
Long Beach is one of two cities located on Long Island. During the spring and summer months, there is a flood of new faces because of the visitors attracted to the beach. Throughout the winter months, residents tend to feel detached from the rest of Long Island, but the peace and quiet is an enjoyable aspect during the colder months. With approximately 35,000 residents living in a two square mile section, it is not hard to make friends and learn the best routes for navigation through the city.
Get Ready to Spend
Whether your search for an apartment happens in the West End or East End, be prepared to spend a decent amount on rent in Long Beach. Even if you find a decently priced apartment, you will have to pay to make the nearly hour long commute into Manhattan each day for comparative salaries. If you choose to drive your own vehicle rather than traveling by bus, taxi or train, you might as well prepare yourself to enjoy the sights. Traffic is something every commuter faces. You could end up spending anywhere between a half an hour to an hour in bumper to bumper traffic during the morning and evening rush hour in and out of the city.
Necessities to Rent
Do not expect to scoop up your dream apartment if you do not have all the necessities with you. The process of finding an apartment to rent in Long Beach may seem more like you are trying to file for a loan. The process is quite rigorous. Many landlords or rental companies want to see proof of income, a list of references and an upfront deposit. The money placed on an apartment will typically include first and last month’s rent and a security deposit. If you have pets, you may end up paying more on a security deposit. Make sure to have paperwork from your veterinarian to show that your pet has been properly vaccinated. Many landlords and rental companies are okay with small animals and fish tanks, but larger animals may serve as a bit of an issue.
Long Beach is divided into two neighborhoods, West End and East End, each with their own set of ups and downs.
West End: Here you will find that rental costs are slightly lower, though not much. This is a great place for young couples or singles, mostly because it is considered the party town. During the spring and summer months, visitors are attracted to the beach and bars that are readily available in this neighborhood. There are plenty of great opportunities for young people to have a great time, especially if you enjoy a busy nightlife. Keep in mind that apartments for rent in this area will leave you with little surrounding property and minimal parking options. If parallel parking is something you have an issue with, you may want to brush up on your skills because most residents have to rely on street parking.
East End: Although this area of Long Beach still sees its fair share of party people, spring and summer visitors and nighttime activity, it tends to be a bit quieter because there are not as many bars. This is also a great location for young couples and singles, as well as families who enjoy having fun. The cost of renting in this neighborhood is relatively high, but it gives you the ability to have more surrounding property around your home or apartment. To minimize the cost of living, it may be best to find apartments with paid utilities in Long Beach. Of course, apartments are not your only option, there are plenty of homes for rent as well.
Properties
There are around 15,000 households sitting within the two square miles that is Long Beach. Residential properties consist of just over 9,200 owner-occupied dwellings, more than 5,800 renter-occupied dwellings and over 1,600 vacant properties. Long Beach offers one of the most varied living styles with condos for rent, houses, apartments and even duplexes for rent. More than 36 percent of the residents living in Long Beach have been at their current address for five or more years. As far as commercial properties go, there are two major shopping districts in Long Beach, one along Park Avenue and the other along West Beech Street.
Modes of Transportation
Walking along the Boardwalk is a wonderful way to stretch your legs, but you will need something other than your legs to get you back and forth from Long Beach to other areas of the Island and even into New York City. Most people living in Long Beach travel by way of bus. There are bus stops throughout the city, namely on Long Beach Road, Lindell, Walnut and Grand, Pacific and Broadway, and Franklin and Park. There are several more stops throughout the city that can take you wherever you need to go. If you plan on traveling to other areas of Long Island or into New York City, you will do best with the Long Island Railroad and taxi services.
Overall
The number of rentals available in Long Beach are plentiful and the culture is fairly laid-back, even during the summer months. Part of what makes Long Beach so popular among renters is the available housing options. Most areas of Long Island offer only single family homes and attached apartments. The area is predominantly full of singles compared to families with children. In terms of street parking, this option usually works out for most residents, but does serve as a problem during the spring and summer months. Overall, with the right salary and perhaps even some aggressive parking maneuvers, Long Beach is the perfect place to live.