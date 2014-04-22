Apartments for rent in Ohio

Life in Ohio

Presidents and astronauts seem to grow right along with the soybeans and corn, as an impressive 23 astronauts and 8 presidents have called Ohio home. Harriet Beecher Stowe, Thomas Edison, the Wright Brothers, and Neil Armstrong also hail from Ohio. It's proud of its many famous residents as well as its advantageous location. Ohio connects the Northeast to the Midwest, and refers to itself as The Heart of it All. This self-satisfied nickname also makes a nod to the state's heart-like shape (use your imagination). The Buckeye State nickname is due to an abundance of the buckeye tree, as well as its wildly popular college football team. Do not let the poisonous nut association fool you; this state oozes the Midwestern hospitality associated with America's heartland. Bordered by the Ohio River in the South and Lake Erie in the North, the presence of both bodies of water adds to the scenery and love of outdoors.

Living in Ohio

For those considering a move to Ohio the variety of agriculture-focused rural expanses, modern suburban areas, small towns, and big cities appeals to a wide range of people. Ohio is only a one day car ride from many of the country's most densely populated cities, making it a great location for those who like to get away at the spur of the moment. Although Ohio actually has four distinct seasons, many locals tend to list them as winter, spring, summer and football. The impressive park and library systems add to the quality of life in addition to the many museums, sporting events, historical experiences, and cultural opportunities.

The 5 Ohios

The noticeable regional differences separate the state into 5 geographical areas so varied in terms of population, landscape, and lifestyle that some refer to the regions as the 5 Ohios. Love to live in the thick of it all? Then Northeast Ohio, home to Cleveland, is where you should look, as it is the most densely populated part of the state. Northwest and Southeast Ohio offer the space and lower population that some desire. Renters can rejoice in knowing that Ohio's vacancy rate for rental properties is just slightly above the national average, while the median rent is noticeably lower than that across the nation. Available rentals at affordable prices include studio apartments for rent and condo rentals in Ohio. Now, just decide in which of Ohio's tempting regions you would like to live.

Northwest Ohio: Agricultural dreams and a love of flatlands draw many to this region which includes Toledo. Close proximity to both Indiana and Michigan offer opportunities to check out neighboring states. Even though this is one of Ohio's less populated areas, it still offers a much-lauded art museum and zoo in addition to several notable state parks. Outdoor enthusiasts can make use of the parks for camping, hiking, fishing, and many other sports. This area features a very affordable cost of living, and the world roller coaster capital is found in the city of Sandusky. Sandusky is home to the thrilling Cedar Point amusement park.

Northeast Ohio: Sometimes referred to as Greater Cleveland due to the presence of one of Ohio's most loved cities. Northeast Ohio offers a great mix of city life and agricultural areas. Bursting with local pride, Clevelanders love to point out that this city showcases the best of Ohio with the Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Museum of Art, Cleveland's Playhouse Square, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. In addition, the area still offers agriculture, well-kept parks, and Amish farms with access to Lake Erie. Affordable housing and plentiful public transpiration draw in residents. Downtown Cleveland features more townhouses but home styles in this area include colonial, ranch, and bungalow options.

Mid-Ohio: The capitol city of Columbus is located in this central area as is the world's biggest Amish community, concentrated in Holmes County. Flatland suited for agriculture is prevalent but don't assume that farmhouses are the primary residences. Over a quarter of all the housing in Columbus consists of apartments, making it an easy task to find an apartment. Distinctive architecture such as the cabled bridge over the Olentangy River and the Governor's Residence at 358 North Parkview Avenue add to the character of Mid-Ohio's cities. The Columbus Zoo is one of the best in the nation, and the Columbus Metropolitan Library has won a national medal (who knew libraries could win medals).

Southwest Ohio: Featuring a hilly landscape near the Ohio River, and with metropolitan areas such as Cincinnati and Dayotn, Southwest Ohio has become a mecca for aviation enthusiasts and Cincinnati Reds baseball fans. Snowfall is less extreme here, but tornadoes can occasionally be a concern in the spring. The state's impressive parks maintain a large presence and there are 3 ferries crossing the Ohio River. The suburbs of Cincinnati and Dayton are frequently included in the state's best places to live, where homes rent easily. Mount Adams and Indian Hills are two of Cincinnati's most desirable neighborhoods, meaning that the real estate can be a bit pricier. The Hyde Park neighborhood is in a similar price range, but offers residents the walkability and convenience without actually being downtown.

Southeast Ohio: If you enjoy lots of space, the hilly scenery of the Appalachian Mountains, and the ability to drive over to Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Southeast Ohio is your best bet. The Wayne National Forest is one of the best known features of this area, along with the Hocking Hills Farmers Market. Trains, coal mining and horses are an apt way to describe the area's other pastimes and history. Not to say that this area is without culture. Stuart's Opera House and the historic downtown Athens remind residents that small town living does not mean a limited choice of cultural pursuits.