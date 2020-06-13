56 Apartments for rent in Elyria, OH

AL
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Elyria
245 Brittany Ln, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1262 sqft
Redwood Elyria is one of Elyria's most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a private attached garage. Our apartments are smoke free and pets are always welcome.
Last updated June 8 at 01:58pm
2 Units Available
Academy Court
139 Academy Ct, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
$580
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
864 sqft
Apartments in beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to I-80 and I-90. Several floor plans to choose from and balconies and patios are available. Washers and dryers in each building. Private off-street parking is available.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2049 Linwood Ct
2049 Linwood Ct, Elyria, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1895 sqft
Must see 4 bedroom/2 baths with an attached two-car garage. Completely updated home in Elyria. Master bedroom with bath and walk-in closet. New stainless steel appliances included. Washer and dryer are also included in this rental.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Blaine Street
117 Blaine St, Elyria, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
875 sqft
2 Bed , 1 Bath in Elyria - ? Tenant pays gas and electric, there is a $95 flat monthly fee for water ? Includes a gas stove and refrigerator ? Not pet friendly ? Section 8 accepted ? Apply online at www.sandstonepm.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
317 High Street
317 High Street, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1224 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom Colonial with New Kitchen. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently only offering virtual showings of properties at this time. Apply now or schedule your guided virtual tour on Landlord Leasing's website.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
142 Middle Ave
142 Middle Ave, Elyria, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Great location adjacent next to the Square in Downtown Elyria. This 1-BR, 1-Bath unit with lot's of natural light. Close by to local shops and restaurants. Near the Lorain County Transit Line. No phone calls please inquiry through Avail.co only.

Last updated February 28 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
349 Brace Ave
349 Brace Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
This 3 bedroom ranch style home with neutral decor is a perfect pick for you. Newer Carpet thru out home. One Full bath, Open Kitchen concept, Great living room /dining room combo for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms.

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
218 Morgan Ave
218 Morgan Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Morgan Ave in Elyria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
42815 North Ridge Rd
42815 N Ridge Rd, Lorain County, OH
Studio
$7,000
Excellent opportunity. This building can be rented as a whole or sectioned off to suit your needs. Private and public restrooms available, kitchen area, new carpet and paint throughout. New windows and roof. A large basement for additional storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Portside Apartments
100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1235 sqft
Well-appointed homes with energy efficient appliances and handcrafted maple cabinetry. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Have access to the recreation room and fitness center. Near Lakewood Beach Park. Minutes from I-90.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Redwood Avon
38819 Renwood Blvd, Avon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1483 sqft
A newer, distinctive community with ample privacy and no neighbors above. Each home features a private garage, large open space, and modern kitchens. Smoke-free community. Pets welcomed. Near area schools and parks.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Last updated June 6 at 04:19pm
2 Units Available
Pentamen Arms
1800 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$575
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
484 sqft
Many unique floor plan options available. Secure entry buildings with private parking. Plush carpeting and hardwood flooring options available. Conveniently located near retail, entertainment, restaurants and major highways.
Last updated June 6 at 04:18pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Circle Apartments
2211 Tower Blvd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
765 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment community with secure entry. Open kitchens with appliances included. Spacious living areas. Gas, water, sewer, trash paid. On-site laundry, large parking area, balconies with some units. Walk to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Meadow Lakes Blvd
7019 Condor Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1427 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated April 13 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
Kingston
1816 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
725 sqft
Located on Cooper Foster Park Road, these one- and two-bedroom apartments offer both on-site dish washing and laundry amenities. The community also has air-conditioning and large private lots for parking.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
60 Beech Cliff Dr
60 Beech Cliff Drive, Amherst, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,999
5723 sqft
Extraordinary stately home perfectly situated on a high sitting lot in the sought after Estates in Amherst with exemplary attention to design and detail.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1152 Elm St
1152 Elm St, Grafton, OH
Studio
$2,800
Last available unit at this property! Up to 8400 square feet! Industrial users dream space here! 15 and 25 ton bridge cranes ready to be put to work! These have recently been updated to operate on radio controlled remotes.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
35134 Spruce St
35134 Spruce St, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Located In one of the area's most desirable cities on a quiet street. Stainless steel appliances included.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2805 Lexington Ave
2805 Lexington Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1257 sqft
New to the market. Remodeled 3 bedroom. 1.5 bath colonial. Appliances included. Central air conditioning. Nice updates in a good neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Section 8 welcome. Pet restrictions on dangerous breeds.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
328 Day Dr
328 Day Dr, Lorain, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental opportunity near the Lake. This 2 bedroom home has been freshly painted and maintained. 1.5 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1211 New Mexico Ave
1211 New Mexico Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1390 sqft
No pets - Non-refundable application fee for all adults required along with credit and criminal background check. Very nice three bedroom ranch. 12 month lease plus one month security deposit. Online application.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
34910 Center Ridge Rd
34910 Center Ridge Rd, North Ridgeville, OH
Studio
$4,000
11241 sqft
Nothing but potential here, folks!! Prime location with tons of traffic on Center Ridge Rd. between Lear Nagle and SR 83. The central part of the building has been built for use as a medical facility.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1105 W 22
1105 W 22nd St, Lorain, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
495 sqft
- (RLNE5855008)

Median Rent in Elyria

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Elyria is $706, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $880.
Studio
$590
1 Bed
$706
2 Beds
$880
3+ Beds
$1,156
City GuideElyriaSo you say you’re moving to Ohio, huh? Luckily, you’ve got us here to help you find apartment rentals in Elyria. The great thing about living in the Midwest is that you won’t have to search long or hard to find cheap apartments for rent!
Life in Elyria
+

Elyria is located in northeast Ohio at the forks of the Black River in Lorain County. The 19 square miles that make up this city will provide ample ground to pluck out some good property and once you’ve pinned down whatever apartment suits your fancy, whether it’s a pet friendly rental (no need to leave Kitty Bones behind) or a more upscale place with all the amenities matter most, you’ll be on track to settling into your new apartment.

There isn’t really a downtown per se, but in the area of Ely Square there are one-bedroom rentals with a more traditional and classic look than newer apartment complexes around town for approximately $450. In this area, there are a few restaurants and shops, making it one of the most stroll-friendly neighborhoods. The majority of the apartment complexes can be found in West Elyria with a concentration near the Elyria Shopping Center.

The infrastructure of Elyria (and its snowy, wet winters) caters to those on four wheels. Broad Street, which runs East to West and eventually turns into Cleveland Street, will provide ample food and shopping, albeit a little spread out.

If you’re not finding the amenities you need or any pet friendly apartments, check what’s available outside the apartment complexes market. A three bedroom house in Elyria can be as low as $700 per month. Keep in mind that weather in the Ohio can be treacherous on your wallet, especially if you pay to heat an entire house.

Elyria has a reputation for not being the best choice out of the surrounding cities in Lorain County, but Elyria is truly a place you can make your own. Working and living in Elyria will make life the most stress-free as traffic throughout Lorain can be a pain during the winter months.

Once you find a new place, you’ll be content in this quiet city with just the right amount of recreation and good neighbors. Best of luck finding your new home — or perhaps better yet — your new fully furnished apartment.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Elyria?
In Elyria, the median rent is $590 for a studio, $706 for a 1-bedroom, $880 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,156 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Elyria, check out our monthly Elyria Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Elyria?
Some of the colleges located in the Elyria area include Kent State University at Kent, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University, North Central State College, and John Carroll University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Elyria?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elyria from include Cleveland, Akron, Shaker Heights, Parma, and North Royalton.

