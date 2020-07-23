/
allen county
11 Apartments for rent in Allen County, OH📍
5 Units Available
North Lake Village
1741 Lucille Dr, Lima, OH
1 Bedroom
$809
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1132 sqft
Located between Highway 65 and N Sugar Street. Modern apartment homes with some paid utilities, air conditioning and private laundry facilities. Community has a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
700 Saint Clair ave.
700 Saint Clair Avenue, Allen County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$425
Student Rental House, Amazing neighborhood, - Property Id: 34241 This awesome 4 bedroom Student rental rents for $425 per bedroom (your group must rent whole house). Available-- August 2020 -- Close to UNOH, Road state OSU campus.
1 Unit Available
1006 N Metcalf St
1006 North Metcalf Street, Lima, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1585 sqft
1006 N Metcalf "Rent to Own" - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5221792)
1 Unit Available
426 Orena Ave
426 Orena Avenue, Lima, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1152 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House 426 Orena $725 - Nice 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath home. New Flooring! Large Living Room, Dining Room, and Eat-in Kitchen. Nice backyard area! Detached 2-Car Garage. Basement with washer/dryer hook-up. Stove and Refrigerator provided.
1 Unit Available
500 North Jameson Avenue - 5
500 N Jameson Ave, Lima, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 North Jameson Avenue - 5 in Lima. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3075-77 W Elm Street
3075 W Elm St, Allen County, OH
Studio
$3,500
4072 sqft
4,072 sq.ft., building offers two suites. West side 3,072 sq.ft. Most current use: medical/office. Includes treatment rooms, reception area, office, room leaded for x-ray. East side: Office use.
1 Unit Available
1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated
1212 Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
660 sqft
Highly desired, newly renovated two bedroom unit in The Coachman East building on Bellefontaine Avenue in Lima, Ohio.
1 Unit Available
140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished
140 North Jameson Avenue, Lima, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom apartment in fully secured, quiet building only one block West of St. Rita's hospital. The majority of tenants are professionals in the area who are on shorter term contracts. Month-to-Month leases available.
1 Unit Available
910 Northernview St.
910 Northernview Street, Ada, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
568 sqft
Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment just across the street from ONU. 9 unit multi-family home with private exterior entrance
1 Unit Available
15265 Pusheta Road
15265 Pusheta Road, Auglaize County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
2820 sqft
19th century vintage two story brick farm house. Completely modernized and in excellent condition. A truly unique setting overlooking a winding creek, small pond, and horse pastures.
1 Unit Available
407 So. Blackhoof Street, #20
407 South Blackhoof Street, Wapakoneta, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable senior ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. All appliances included, and rent includes all utilities and standard cable. Enjoy the private community courtyard with BBQ and umbrella covered tables, herb and flower gardens.
